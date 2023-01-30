Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
FOX Sports
Who should Nick Saban hire to fill BOTH coordinator positions? | Number One College Football Show
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on the best candidates for both offensive and defensive coordinator positions at Alabama. Will Nick Saban hire someone from outside of his coaching tree?
FOX Sports
"I am not completely convinced about Patrick Mahomes" — Skip Bayless | The Skip Bayless Show
Patrick Mahomes is making history with five AFC Championship appearances, a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, regular season and MVP, with the chance to add more in Glendale. However, Skip Bayless is not sold yet. Watch as he explains why he is not 'completely convinced' about the Kansas City Chiefs QB.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is a Top 5 QB of all-time according to Nick's latest QB tiers | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach praise of Patrick Mahomes. Veach said the win vs. Cincinnati Bengals “adds to his [Mahomes] already great legacy.”
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy to miss 6 months with torn UCL, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss the recent report that Brock Purdy will miss 6 months with a torn UCL. Broussard weighs in on the quarterback situation in San Francisco and explains there will be a battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting role next season.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How bookmakers set lines for the Super Bowl, Chiefs-Eagles
Since Sunday night, discussion about Super Bowl odds has been all the rage in the sports betting universe. And the volume will only ramp up more between now and the Feb. 12 kickoff, set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. But for oddsmakers, that...
FOX Sports
How soon can Deion Sanders, Colorado compete for a Pac-12 Championship? | UNDISPUTED
Colorado has landed two five-star recruits and Deion Sanders is feeling good about the future of his team, saying quote: 'We're recruiting our butts off.. we're recruiting some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We're serious about that. Hope is in the house, hope is in the air, hope is in the city, hope is in the community, hope is within you all. This is just a pause.. we're not done, but I love where we are.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict how quickly PrimeTime and Colorado can compete for a Pac-12 championship.
FOX Sports
Penn State, Oklahoma among teams in good position ahead of 2023
Will 2023 be the "year of parity" in college football?. According to FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, with so many coordinator and quarterback changes set to take place among the sport's top programs, this could be a year when several new teams emerge in the College Football Playoff conversation.
FOX Sports
What are Bucs' plans after Tom Brady's retirement?
TAMPA, Fla. — The retirement of an iconic player like Tom Brady is a tremendous loss for any team to overcome. As much as he has changed the Buccaneers franchise in the last three years, Tampa Bay's goal now is to continue his legacy of winning, without him. "You...
FOX Sports
FOX Deportes Offers Exclusive Spanish-Language Broadcast and Wall-to-Wall Coverage of Super Bowl LVII
LOS ANGELES – FOX Deportes presents the exclusive Spanish-language of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles live from State Farm Stadium in Arizona. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 PM ET. Live on-site coverage from Arizona kicks off Monday, Feb. 6 with a...
FOX Sports
Can Sean Payton fix and re-establish a culture with Broncos? | THE HERD
Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos new head coach after trading draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos are coming off a tumultuous season in all areas, including a down year from Russell Wilson. However, Colin Cowherd discusses why Payton will make a positive impact in Broncos country and even the city, citing a culture he built in New Orleans.
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson breaks down why Jalen Hurts & Lamar Jackson are Top 5 NFL QBs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Chad Johnson to list his Top 5 NFL QBs. Chad list Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the best QBs in the NFL. Noticeably missing from Chad's list is Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
FOX Sports
Rodgers believes decision could come in 'couple of weeks'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl. Rodgers, 39, has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him.
FOX Sports
AP sources: Saban talks with Notre Dame's Rees about OC job
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has spoken with Alabama coach Nick Saban about filling a vacancy on the Crimson Tide's coaching staff and was scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because Saban...
FOX Sports
Jason McIntyre follows through on bet, gets Seahawks logo shaved into hair
Jason McIntyre is a man of his word. The co-host of The Herd made an impromptu vow during the show's Aug. 22 episode that he would get a Seattle Seahawks logo shaved into his hair if Seattle finished with a winning record during the then-upcoming NFL season. "I think you're...
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson believes he can play for the Bengals at age 45 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Chad Johnson reveals to Shannon Sharpe that he believes he can still play WR in the NFL at age 45. Chad says he has no issue backing up Cincinnati Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Ocho simply said: “I can still be playing right now.”
FOX Sports
Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL 'for good'
Tom Brady, who rewrote the NFL's all-time marks for quarterback success with 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven championships, announced his retirement Wednesday morning at age 45. Brady, who retired briefly last year only to come back after 40 days, made it clear this time his decision is final, ending...
Comments / 0