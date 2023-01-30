ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy to miss 6 months with torn UCL, per reports | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss the recent report that Brock Purdy will miss 6 months with a torn UCL. Broussard weighs in on the quarterback situation in San Francisco and explains there will be a battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting role next season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

How soon can Deion Sanders, Colorado compete for a Pac-12 Championship? | UNDISPUTED

Colorado has landed two five-star recruits and Deion Sanders is feeling good about the future of his team, saying quote: 'We're recruiting our butts off.. we're recruiting some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We're serious about that. Hope is in the house, hope is in the air, hope is in the city, hope is in the community, hope is within you all. This is just a pause.. we're not done, but I love where we are.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict how quickly PrimeTime and Colorado can compete for a Pac-12 championship.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX Sports

Penn State, Oklahoma among teams in good position ahead of 2023

Will 2023 be the "year of parity" in college football?. According to FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, with so many coordinator and quarterback changes set to take place among the sport's top programs, this could be a year when several new teams emerge in the College Football Playoff conversation.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

What are Bucs' plans after Tom Brady's retirement?

TAMPA, Fla. — The retirement of an iconic player like Tom Brady is a tremendous loss for any team to overcome. As much as he has changed the Buccaneers franchise in the last three years, Tampa Bay's goal now is to continue his legacy of winning, without him. "You...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Can Sean Payton fix and re-establish a culture with Broncos? | THE HERD

Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos new head coach after trading draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos are coming off a tumultuous season in all areas, including a down year from Russell Wilson. However, Colin Cowherd discusses why Payton will make a positive impact in Broncos country and even the city, citing a culture he built in New Orleans.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Rodgers believes decision could come in 'couple of weeks'

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl. Rodgers, 39, has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

AP sources: Saban talks with Notre Dame's Rees about OC job

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has spoken with Alabama coach Nick Saban about filling a vacancy on the Crimson Tide's coaching staff and was scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL 'for good'

Tom Brady, who rewrote the NFL's all-time marks for quarterback success with 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven championships, announced his retirement Wednesday morning at age 45. Brady, who retired briefly last year only to come back after 40 days, made it clear this time his decision is final, ending...
TAMPA, FL

