Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close

Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
Lake Winnipesaukee still not frozen, ‘ice-in’ unusually late

GILFORD, NH – Lake Winnipesaukee is nowhere near frozen and that may impact some planned activities and winter sports on the big lake in the coming weeks. David A. Emerson of Emerson Aviation, who flies over Lake Winnipesaukee and annually declares ice-out in spring, said on Monday that he never remembers a winter when it has been so late having ice-in.
How to Prepare Your Home for the Record-Breaking Cold Weather Coming to Maine

We're about to get cold temperatures in Maine like nothing we've experienced in recent years. We're talking anywhere from 0° to -20° by 2 p.m. Friday and overnight into Saturday -25° or colder. That's not even counting wind chill temperatures which will make it feel as if it's -40° to -50°. You'll want to be prepared for this bitter cold, so here are some things you should keep in mind.
‘Green comet’ making closest pass by Earth in 50,000 years; how to view it in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A comet that only comes by Earth every 50,000 years is making its closest pass to Earth in our lifetimes now and will remain visible in the coming weeks. It is the first time since the Stone Age that humans might be able to see the comet with the naked eye, although skywatchers will have an even better chance with binoculars or a telescope.
Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible when dangerously cold air mass settles in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frigid air mass will grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday, and it will be cold enough that people will need to take precautions. Preceding the cold blast is Groundhog Day, which will be partly sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the 30s. Organizers say Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, which signifies his “forecast” is for six more weeks of winter, and wintry conditions are certainly what New Hampshire will see this weekend.
New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state’s legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver’s license.
Video: Brutally cold weather approaches New Hampshire

Quiet and storm-free before a shot of arctic air arrives Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills are possible to start the weekend. Lows Wednesday night will go down into the single digits again across much of central and northern NH. South we'll be in the teens with partly cloudy skies. Thursday,...
New Hampshire officials release list of emergency shelters for homeless people ahead of cold snap

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials areraising awareness about emergency shelters in the state for anyone experiencing homelessness as temperatures plummet to dangerous levels Friday and Saturday. The following is a state-provided list of emergency shelters currently open to people experiencing homelessness:. Southwestern Community Services: 96 Main Street, Claremont,...
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The New England Water Environment Association has presented Tuscan Village, the multi-use development in Salem, with its Green Steps Award in recognition of innovation and sustainability in its approach to wastewater and stormwater. The engineering firm of Tighe & Bond led the floodplain improvement phase of the project, which addresses environmental, stormwater, and floodplain accommodation needs across the entire property, the association said.
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
