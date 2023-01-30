Read full article on original website
103-year-old boat miraculously salvaged on Lake Winnipesaukee after boathouse collapses
LACONIA, N.H. — After a turbulent week of winter weather near the end of January, a boathouse collapsed on Lake Winnipesaukee, which contained a boat more than 100 years old thought to be lost forever. “It always takes your breath away when you see a historic building fall here...
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
New Hampshire hourly weather: Track dangerously cold wind chills for Friday, Saturday
VIDEO: Get a look at the hour-by-hour projections for how cold it will feel Friday and Saturday. Read the full forecast here.
January 2023 weather records in New Hampshire: Most middays with cloud cover, warmest average low temperatures
CONCORD, N.H. — It's been an unusually warm winter in New Hampshire, but that will change by theend of the week. January finished 8.9 degrees above average. Most of the month was above normal. The last date, Tuesday, was right at par with normal for the high of 32.
Lake Winnipesaukee still not frozen, ‘ice-in’ unusually late
GILFORD, NH – Lake Winnipesaukee is nowhere near frozen and that may impact some planned activities and winter sports on the big lake in the coming weeks. David A. Emerson of Emerson Aviation, who flies over Lake Winnipesaukee and annually declares ice-out in spring, said on Monday that he never remembers a winter when it has been so late having ice-in.
New Hampshire cities, towns to have warming centers open during cold spell Friday, Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With readings expected to dip to dangerous and possibly life-threatening levels Friday and Saturday, many New Hampshire communities have opted to open warming centers. The following is a partial list of warming centers by community. If your town is not listed, please call 211, and an...
Extreme cold likely to affect performance of heat pumps in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) – While heat pumps are considered extremely efficient, the extreme cold this weekend will likely impact their performance. Electric heat pumps work by pulling heat out of the air to heat a home, but they can also be reversed to cool a building by pulling the air out of a room and sending it back outside.
How to Prepare Your Home for the Record-Breaking Cold Weather Coming to Maine
We're about to get cold temperatures in Maine like nothing we've experienced in recent years. We're talking anywhere from 0° to -20° by 2 p.m. Friday and overnight into Saturday -25° or colder. That's not even counting wind chill temperatures which will make it feel as if it's -40° to -50°. You'll want to be prepared for this bitter cold, so here are some things you should keep in mind.
This Year-round Rail Trail in Vermont Will Connect 18 Small Towns Along 93 Gorgeous Miles
The trail, which is slated to be completed in the spring, will be the longest in New England.
‘Green comet’ making closest pass by Earth in 50,000 years; how to view it in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A comet that only comes by Earth every 50,000 years is making its closest pass to Earth in our lifetimes now and will remain visible in the coming weeks. It is the first time since the Stone Age that humans might be able to see the comet with the naked eye, although skywatchers will have an even better chance with binoculars or a telescope.
Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible when dangerously cold air mass settles in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frigid air mass will grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday, and it will be cold enough that people will need to take precautions. Preceding the cold blast is Groundhog Day, which will be partly sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the 30s. Organizers say Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, which signifies his “forecast” is for six more weeks of winter, and wintry conditions are certainly what New Hampshire will see this weekend.
New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state’s legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver’s license.
Extremely cold Friday, Saturday in New Hampshire; subzero wind chills to increase risk for frostbite
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold air is coming to New Hampshire later this week, as wind chills in some spots could dip more than 40 degrees below zero for the coldest blast in New Hampshire this season. It will not be nearly that cold Wednesday night or Thursday, but...
Video: Brutally cold weather approaches New Hampshire
Quiet and storm-free before a shot of arctic air arrives Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills are possible to start the weekend. Lows Wednesday night will go down into the single digits again across much of central and northern NH. South we'll be in the teens with partly cloudy skies. Thursday,...
Video: Very cold overnight with more frigid weather ahead in New Hampshire
Colder temperatures before MUCH colder air (and dangerously cold air and wind chills) arrives Friday into Saturday night. Wind chills will be in the 50-30 below zero range. It will be a quick shot of arctic air, then back to above average highs by Sunday and next week. A cold...
New Hampshire officials release list of emergency shelters for homeless people ahead of cold snap
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials areraising awareness about emergency shelters in the state for anyone experiencing homelessness as temperatures plummet to dangerous levels Friday and Saturday. The following is a state-provided list of emergency shelters currently open to people experiencing homelessness:. Southwestern Community Services: 96 Main Street, Claremont,...
Below Zero: History-Making Cold Possible in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Whoa, we know New England can get brutally cold, but are you ready to possibly break some records? Some of us just may do that this weekend, with possible history-making cold coming in around New England. According to WBZ, a ferociously frigid Friday and Saturday is on tap that could...
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The New England Water Environment Association has presented Tuscan Village, the multi-use development in Salem, with its Green Steps Award in recognition of innovation and sustainability in its approach to wastewater and stormwater. The engineering firm of Tighe & Bond led the floodplain improvement phase of the project, which addresses environmental, stormwater, and floodplain accommodation needs across the entire property, the association said.
New Hampshire man in Florida police custody after allegedly stealing minivan with wheelchair-bound man inside
SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Granite Stater was arrested in Florida after allegedly stealing a mini-van with another person inside. John Peloquin is accused of taking the van, so he could drive back to New Hampshire. Police in Saint Lucie, Florida, said a 55-year-old non-verbal man, who is...
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
