MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frigid air mass will grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday, and it will be cold enough that people will need to take precautions. Preceding the cold blast is Groundhog Day, which will be partly sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the 30s. Organizers say Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, which signifies his “forecast” is for six more weeks of winter, and wintry conditions are certainly what New Hampshire will see this weekend.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO