It’s always an uncomfortable experience to play a game that’s had a very publicly messy development cycle. Scavengers Studio, the studio behind Season: A Letter to the Future, were in headlines quite a bit over the last year owing to some truly heinous and unacceptable behaviour from its Creative Director and CEO. The stories spoke to an unhappy workforce trying to create something truly special under the leadership of people who frankly did not deserve to be in leadership positions.

8 HOURS AGO