IGN
ESA Responds to IGN's E3 2023 Report: Reviving Show 'Was Always Going to Have Its Challenges'
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has addressed IGN's report that Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony won't be formally taking part in E3, voicing its support for ReedPop in a message to members and saying that the organizer has made "strong progress" in reshaping the event. [Disclosure: I am a former ReedPop employee, where I ran USgamer until 2020].
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
IGN
Every Major Change in Dead Space Remake
With EA Motive reimagining 2008's Dead Space for a new era, the team had to make a few changes to bring Visceral Games' classic survival horror game to a 2023 audience. Some of these changes are fairly small, such as new lore that sets up Dead Space's sequels or extra foreshadowing for later events in the game, but others are far more noticeable.
IGN
Activision Blizzard Executive: Last of Us Show Success Proves Sony's Merger Opposition Is Baseless
HBO's The Last of Us has been turning heads all over the internet, but you may not have expected the hit video game adaptation to get dragged into the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merger situation. On Twitter, Activision Blizzard CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey called attention to the show's success, writing,...
IGN
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - Official Demo Launch Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line to see the features of this upcoming rhythm game. Theatrhythm Final Bar Line features 385 music tracks from across the Final Fantasy series, while the Digital Deluxe and Premium Digital Deluxe Editions include music from various Square Enix series, including the NieR series, SaGa series, Live a Live, Octopath Traveler, and more.
IGN
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff is a formidable member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders don't always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you'll need to bear in mind the possible combinations you might end up facing.
IGN
Season: A Letter to the Future Is A Game of Unfortunate Parallels
It’s always an uncomfortable experience to play a game that’s had a very publicly messy development cycle. Scavengers Studio, the studio behind Season: A Letter to the Future, were in headlines quite a bit over the last year owing to some truly heinous and unacceptable behaviour from its Creative Director and CEO. The stories spoke to an unhappy workforce trying to create something truly special under the leadership of people who frankly did not deserve to be in leadership positions.
IGN
Dead Space: 19 Brilliant Little Details
Despite the initial familiarity, there are a ton of new things to find in the Dead Space remake. From easter eggs, secrets and nods to the original, here are 19 brilliant little details we’ve found so far in Dead Space.
IGN
Best Palico Support Type
Palicoes are companions in Monster Hunter Rise that you can bring along on quests and expeditions to help you, by providing buffs and actively fighting alongside you. There are five different types of Palico to choose from, so on this page, we break down each of the support types, their moves, and which ones we think are best.
IGN
Deliver Us Mars - Official Launch Trailer
Deliver Us Mars is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Watch the launch trailer for a peek at the story and more from this sci-fi adventure game.
IGN
Wild West Dynasty - Cinematic Launch Trailer
Enjoy the cinematic launch trailer for Wild West Dynasty, the upcoming Old West survival/crafting/settlement-building game from developer Moon Punch Studio that's launching into Early Access on February 16 for PC. Wishlist it on Steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1329880/Wild_West_Dynasty/
IGN
Minotaur Princess - Official Trailer
Take a look at Minotaur Princess, an upcoming puzzle fighter RPG coming to PC in Steam Early Access in Q2 2023, with additional platforms to be announced. Join Atrea, a princess whose mind has been swapped with a minotaur, on an epic journey to reclaim her throne. Minotaur Princess will be a part of the upcoming NextFest Steam event on February 6, 2023.
IGN
Turtle Rock Is Already Done With Back 4 Blood
Turtle Rock Studios announced that it will not be adding any more content to Back 4 Blood and will be focusing on its next big game. The game has already received three expansions: Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood. “Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty...
IGN
Warzone 2 Resurgence Map: Ashika Island
The new map for the Resurgence game mode within Warzone 2 has been unveiled: Ashika Island. Bringing with it a whole host of new POI's to discover, there is plenty for you to explore!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the new Ashika Island map for the Resurgence...
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 - Official 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison Video
A new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 adds Nvidia DLSS 3, available today, January 31, 2023. Check out the latest 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 comparison video to see what to expect. Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the dark future of Night City — a dangerous megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor, and ceaseless body modification.
IGN
Amazon Seems to Have Purchased The Tomb Raider Franchise for Around $600 Million, Here is What We Know
The upcoming Tomb Raider game has been the talk of the town. Recently, we have been informed that the development for the title is going "full steam" ahead and will be releasing before Perfect Dark. It has also been revealed that a new TV series for the franchise is also being developed by Amazon.
IGN
Tails: The Backbone Preludes - Official Launch Trailer
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is a prequel post-noir narrative adventure game. The game is filled with branching choices focused on a series of vignettes about coming of age, circumstance, and the consequences of it all. Guide four diverse characters through formative moments in their lives, all set to the backdrop of a gorgeously pixelated dystopian Vancouver inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. Tails: The Backbone Preludes is available now on PC.
IGN
Caves, Ruins, etc - Praenost
This page will run you through finding every Cave and Ruin activity category in Forspoken's Praenost region. These areas usually contain hidden chests concealing archive entries, and will require Frey to fight enemies to locate them.
IGN
Encampment Jobs Guide
This page if the Days Gone guide outlines all the Encampment Jobs in the game. These side missions can be completed as you progress through the main campaign. For details of the main missions, check out the Days Gone Walkthrough. For a review of other types of side missions, check out the Side Missions Guide.
IGN
Way of the Hunter - Official Aurora Shores DLC Announcement Trailer
Journey to Alaska in Way of the Hunter's Aurora Shores expansion. Watch the announcement trailer to see the landscapes and wildlife of the Aurora Shores expansion, featuring 14 different species from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elks and more. The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming soon...
