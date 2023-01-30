Read full article on original website
Sims 4 Update Jan 31 Patch Notes
A special treat for console-playing Simmers has rolled through in the latest The Sims 4 update. The patch on January 31, 2023 will not only completely refresh the player experience for those who enjoy The Sims 4 on Playstation and Xbox, but debuts several new wearables and other Create a Sim options.
Best Palico Support Type
Palicoes are companions in Monster Hunter Rise that you can bring along on quests and expeditions to help you, by providing buffs and actively fighting alongside you. There are five different types of Palico to choose from, so on this page, we break down each of the support types, their moves, and which ones we think are best.
Dead Space: 19 Brilliant Little Details
Despite the initial familiarity, there are a ton of new things to find in the Dead Space remake. From easter eggs, secrets and nods to the original, here are 19 brilliant little details we’ve found so far in Dead Space.
Way of the Hunter - Official Aurora Shores DLC Announcement Trailer
Journey to Alaska in Way of the Hunter's Aurora Shores expansion. Watch the announcement trailer to see the landscapes and wildlife of the Aurora Shores expansion, featuring 14 different species from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elks and more. The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming soon...
Dead Space Performance Review
What constitutes a remake or a remaster or even a reboot? Regardless of what you call it, today we’re looking at Dead Space, the new recreation of the classic survival horror game. The original is beloved by many – will history repeat itself here?. What’s on the menu?...
Encampment Jobs Guide
This page if the Days Gone guide outlines all the Encampment Jobs in the game. These side missions can be completed as you progress through the main campaign. For details of the main missions, check out the Days Gone Walkthrough. For a review of other types of side missions, check out the Side Missions Guide.
Dead Space
Exit the shuttle and use the empty cargo slider to load the marker. You cannot enter the building until you move the marker onto the electrified conveyor. At the shuttle pad, take the free power node (1 of 4) in the corner of the landing pad. Enemies 'R Us. Once...
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
Cyberpunk 2077 - Official 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison Video
A new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 adds Nvidia DLSS 3, available today, January 31, 2023. Check out the latest 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 comparison video to see what to expect. Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the dark future of Night City — a dangerous megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor, and ceaseless body modification.
Alternate Ending Guide: How to Find All 12 Hidden Markers
Although Dead Space Remake's traditional ending hasn't changed all too much from its 2008 predecessor, EA Motive's reimagining of the survival horror classic doesn't shy entirely away from offering returning fans a new conclusion to this fan-favourite story. During a New Game Plus save, players will be able to unlock and view a secret alternate ending, complete with a new lore-heavy final sequence.
Fight through the Greek afterlife with blade and shot in this grimy, gilded FPS
"Slay hordes of creatures on the black sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to craven priests," Perish's description on Steam begins. "Kill magnificent bosses and use the proceeds to gain access to Elysium, a place of cosmic revelations." Say no more, I'm in.Every frame of this co-op FPS looks like it could be metal album art—it's inspired by Greek mythology, but feels extremely fresh. Instead of...
Side Missions Guide
This page if the Days Gone guide outlines all the side missions in the game. There are a variety of side missions to choose from. These can be completed as you progress through the main campaign. For details of the main missions, check out the Days Gone Walkthrough. Benefits of...
Warzone 2 Resurgence Map: Ashika Island
The new map for the Resurgence game mode within Warzone 2 has been unveiled: Ashika Island. Bringing with it a whole host of new POI's to discover, there is plenty for you to explore!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the new Ashika Island map for the Resurgence...
ESA Responds to IGN's E3 2023 Report: Reviving Show 'Was Always Going to Have Its Challenges'
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has addressed IGN's report that Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony won't be formally taking part in E3, voicing its support for ReedPop in a message to members and saying that the organizer has made "strong progress" in reshaping the event. [Disclosure: I am a former ReedPop employee, where I ran USgamer until 2020].
Breaking Point
Breaking Point is the ninth chapter in Forspoken. This walkthrough will offer tips on using your newly acquired Tap to Reveal and other Tap to Reveal from Tap to Reveal. Here you'll also find story-related sequences and additional relevant information to this chapter. Click the spoiler box below to find...
Lethal Devotion
Lethal Devotion is the fifth Chapter in Dead Space. It covers Isaac's trip back to the Medical Deck in an attempt to find Nicole. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Lethal Devotion below.
Turtle Rock Is Already Done With Back 4 Blood
Turtle Rock Studios announced that it will not be adding any more content to Back 4 Blood and will be focusing on its next big game. The game has already received three expansions: Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood. “Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty...
Rhythm Sprout - Official Launch Trailer
Rhythm Sprout is a rhythm action game where you'll enjoy chill lo-fi walks and fight bosses to K-POP, EDM, and Hip Hop tracks. The game contains over 30 handcrafted levels and the ability to add modifiers to certain levels like Turbo Mode, Mirror Mode, Shuffle Mode, and more. Rhythm Sprout launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Hi-Fi Rush Video Review
Hi-Fi Rush reviewed by Michael Higham on PC, also available on Xbox Series X|S. The latest action game from The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo develop Tango Gameworks has best-in-class animation, endearing heroes to cheer for, and villains you love to hate, all wrapped in good-natured humor. It turns a dynamic rock soundtrack into its greatest weapon, putting meticulous detail into syncing the beat to all aspects of the experience.
The Misty Shore Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Misty Shore, as well as provide all of their solutions!
