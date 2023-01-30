Read full article on original website
Score a Kasa Smart Plug Mini with Energy Monitoring for $12.99 (or 4 for $9.30)
Amazon is offering the Kasa Smart Plug Mini with Energy Monitoring for only $12.99. That's a hefty 35% price drop from its $20 MSRP. This is also lower than what we saw on Black Friday, barring deals that involved buying something else and getting this smart plug for a discount. If you want even more savings, pick up the 4-pack for only $37.21 after you clip the $5 coupon. That averages out to $9.30 per smart plug.
Samsung's New Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a MacBook Pro With an RTX 40 Under the Hood
Samsung recently held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, where it announced some new smartphones and laptops, including the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which looks to give Apple's MacBook Pro a run for its money while also targeting gamers. The Galaxy Book Ultra 3 is a 16-inch laptop with...
Hisense U8H Review
For me, Hisense has become the value brand to beat. That title used to belong to TCL, but Hisense has been packing its televisions with so much over the last two years that it basically resets my internal barometer of what I think a TV should cost. For $1,400 original...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Hands-On Impressions
The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra edges even closer to just being the new Galaxy Note with flatter edges on its curved display and sides. On top of this, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone elevates its photographic abilities with a ludicrous 200MP sensor and expanded RAW camera mode to take advantage of the said camera.
Deal Alert: Score a Dell G15 15" Intel Core i7 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $970
Dell is offering the Dell G15 15" Intel Core i7-12700 RTX 3060 gaming laptop for only $970.19 after new stackable coupon codes "SAVE10" and "ARMMPPS". This is a great deal for a laptop equipped with a capable RTX 30 series video card as well as the Intel Core i7 CPU.
PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch OLED Are All in Stock
This console generation -- the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and (kind of) Nintendo Switch OLED -- has been an unusual one, to put it mildly. Finding current-gen consoles in stock, either in brick-and-mortar stores or online, has been far more difficult than usual. For the average consumer, the PS5 in particular was nearly impossible to find in stock at pretty much any point over the past two years.
Samsung Unpacked Event 2023: How to Watch The Galaxy S23 Launch Live
Update: See our guide to everything announced at the S23 event today. The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is just a day away, and if you're looking for where to watch tooday's reveal, you've come to the right place. The 2023 Samsung Unpacked event will be the first in-person Unpacked in 3 years, and the company is primed and ready to give their new Galaxy S23 smartphones a formal debut today.
The Best Gift Ideas For Under $50
Looking for the perfect gift but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! Our Gift Guide is filled with budget-friendly options that are sure to bring a smile to anyone's face. With gifts ranging from under $50, you'll find something for everyone, whether it's for a birthday, anniversary, or just to show your appreciation.
Amazon Seems to Have Purchased The Tomb Raider Franchise for Around $600 Million, Here is What We Know
The upcoming Tomb Raider game has been the talk of the town. Recently, we have been informed that the development for the title is going "full steam" ahead and will be releasing before Perfect Dark. It has also been revealed that a new TV series for the franchise is also being developed by Amazon.
Chapter 1 Power Nodes
This Power Node can be found in the Cargo Hall Storage in the Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control area. When you enter the room, go to the right-hand corner and open the Wall Safe. To open the door to the Cargo Storage Hall, you will need to divert the power from the Elevator to the Cargo Hall Storage using the Circuit Breaker and the end of the Hall.
Hi-Fi Rush Video Review
Hi-Fi Rush reviewed by Michael Higham on PC, also available on Xbox Series X|S. The latest action game from The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo develop Tango Gameworks has best-in-class animation, endearing heroes to cheer for, and villains you love to hate, all wrapped in good-natured humor. It turns a dynamic rock soundtrack into its greatest weapon, putting meticulous detail into syncing the beat to all aspects of the experience.
Netflix's Plan to Crack Down on Password Sharing Revealed; All You Need to Know
Recently, Netflix has been doing the rounds of social media due to the new developments in the company. Some time ago, we were informed that Netflix revealed that it has never cancelled a "successful show". Before that, we were also told that Netflix would be rolling out their paid password sharing feature "more broadly" in the upcoming months, with co-CEO Reed Hastings later stepping down from his position.
Dead Space Performance Review
What constitutes a remake or a remaster or even a reboot? Regardless of what you call it, today we’re looking at Dead Space, the new recreation of the classic survival horror game. The original is beloved by many – will history repeat itself here?. What’s on the menu?...
ESA Responds to IGN's E3 2023 Report: Reviving Show 'Was Always Going to Have Its Challenges'
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has addressed IGN's report that Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony won't be formally taking part in E3, voicing its support for ReedPop in a message to members and saying that the organizer has made "strong progress" in reshaping the event. [Disclosure: I am a former ReedPop employee, where I ran USgamer until 2020].
Best Palico Support Type
Palicoes are companions in Monster Hunter Rise that you can bring along on quests and expeditions to help you, by providing buffs and actively fighting alongside you. There are five different types of Palico to choose from, so on this page, we break down each of the support types, their moves, and which ones we think are best.
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff is a formidable member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders don't always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you'll need to bear in mind the possible combinations you might end up facing.
Puzzle Solutions
This page contains a list of the interactions and puzzles that aren’t as simple as “collect the thing that is on the ground”. Hopefully this will be an easier resource to reference than online guides. I’ll make one list for the puzzles, and another for just the items in case you are wondering what, for example, the trident is used for.
Asus ROG Harpe Ace Review
When it comes to competitive gaming, the mouse is the sword you carry into battle. It’s the firearm you wield. It’s the difference between a smooth match and a rough one, and ideally, should disappear in your hand so you forget it’s there. The Asus ROG Harpe Ace is the latest lightweight mouse to vie for competitive mouse supremacy and a top spot on our list of the best gaming mice. At $150, it comes with a hefty price tag, but is undeniably great.
Dead Space
Exit the shuttle and use the empty cargo slider to load the marker. You cannot enter the building until you move the marker onto the electrified conveyor. At the shuttle pad, take the free power node (1 of 4) in the corner of the landing pad. Enemies 'R Us. Once...
Alternate Solutions
This is not the final chapter, but there are enough necromorphs here to make it feel like it. The fight in the flight lounge is only dessert to the massacre in the cargo room. Ammunition will be hard to come by, but luckily the Peng statue you might've seen in chapter 1 can be finally grabbed (using kinesis) and sold for 30,000 credits. Helpful for replenishing your ammunition.
