Amazon is offering the Kasa Smart Plug Mini with Energy Monitoring for only $12.99. That's a hefty 35% price drop from its $20 MSRP. This is also lower than what we saw on Black Friday, barring deals that involved buying something else and getting this smart plug for a discount. If you want even more savings, pick up the 4-pack for only $37.21 after you clip the $5 coupon. That averages out to $9.30 per smart plug.

3 HOURS AGO