Abandoned Dog and Cat Named After ‘Homeward Bound’ Characters Now Eligible for Adoption as Bonded Pair

Animal lovers and movie fans alike will remember the adorable action-adventure comedy, “Homeward Bound,” a tale of furry, four-legged friends who overcome the odds. Now, an abandoned dog and cat named after two of the unforgettable characters of that 1993 feel-good movie are available for adoption as a bonded pair in Michigan.

Abandoned Dog and Cat Named After ‘Homeward Bound’ Characters

A 1-year-old male cat, named Shadow, is one-half of a bonded pair with a 6-year-old female dog, Sassy. (Ironically, Shadow was named after a canine character, and Sassy was named after the feline character, of “Homeward Bound.”) The lovable duo is currently eligible for adoption at the Jackson County Animal Shelter .

Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, told People that Shadow and Sassy were found along with another pup in a local field by a resident.

“He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night but doesn’t know how much longer they had been there. They were all underweight,” Sattler said.

Rescuers thought the trio was reminiscent of the “Homeward Bound” characters, who get separated from their family and embark on an incredible journey to return home. Hence, the monikers that pay homage to the fur babies from the film .

The Search for a Forever Home

The man who discovered the animals offered to take in one abandoned dog. Sassy and Shadow were clearly best buds, so they stuck together and were transferred to the animal shelter.

“Sassy and Shadow were snuggled together. The dog let the cat eat out of a bowl, sitting right next to her,” Sattler told People. “Usually, when cats get dumped out somewhere, they take off and hide. So the fact that he stayed right there with the dogs and went into the truck and laid on the dog … that’s really incredible.”

When they moved into a room at the shelter, Shadow and Sassy quietly cuddled up together – and seemingly comforted one another.

“The only time I saw them even remotely distressed is when they had their turns getting spayed and neutered,” Sattler told People. “When the cat left, the dog sat at the door and cried. And then the same was true when the dog went; the cat stood at the door and cried. So even for that little time of being separated, they were so sad. They did not want to be away from each other.”

Now the cuddly cat-and-dog duo is ready to find their forever home. The Jackson County Animal Shelter seeks pet parents who are willing to take in both animals. Ideally, Shadow and Sassy will go to a household where they can be “the center of attention,” so no other pets in the home would be preferred.

The shelter can facilitate out-of-state adoptions – even as far away as Canada – so if you think your home is the right fit for these snuggly fur babies, visit the shelter in person or fill out an adoption application and email it to animalshelter@mijackson.org.

The post Abandoned Dog and Cat Named After ‘Homeward Bound’ Characters Now Eligible for Adoption as Bonded Pair appeared first on DogTime .