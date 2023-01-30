Oakwood senior Hayden Suslow is SBLive's Southern California Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-22)

It was a very good week for Oakwood (North Hollywood) basketball guard Hayden Suslow.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior scored 33 points in a 75-69 win over Serra-Gardena on Jan. 16.

After earning his way onto the SBLive top performers list, he then captured 56.9 percent of the vote to win the SBLive's Southern California High School Athlete of the Week Award for Jan. 16-22.

Suslow beat out Jordan Hougeban (39 percent), a boys basketball player who made 12 3-pointers in a game for Brentwood School.

Here were the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Jan. 16-22:

Skye Belker, Windward girls basketball: Belker had 39 points in Tuesday's win over Brentwood.

Addie Deal, Mater Dei girls basketball: Deal had 25 points in Tuesday's 71-50 victory over Rosary Academy.

Mackenly Randolph, Sierra Canyon girls basketball: Randolph had a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds against Malborough.

Marianne Boco, Granada Hills Charter girls basketball: Boco finished with 18 points, seven assists and six steals against Cleveland.

Ari Long, Valley View girls basketball: Long averaged 38 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals across three games last week.

Jake Jackson, Madison boys basketball: Jackson had 30 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday’s 67-64 win over San Diego.

Brady Dunlap, Harvard-Westlake boys basketball: Dunlap, a Notre Dame-signee, scored 20 points in Friday's win over Sierra Canyon.

Marcus Adams, Narbonne boys basketball: Adams had 29 points in Friday's 73-50 victory against Rancho Dominguez.

Dylan Brenner, St. Bonaventure boys basketball: Brenner had 36 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's win over Mission Viejo.

Anto Balian, Pilibos boys basketball: Balian had 41 points in a 59-56 loss to La Canada.

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth boys basketball: Arenas finished with 56 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a win over Canoga Park.

Denzel Hines, Colony boys basketball: Hines had 26 points and 13 rebounds in a 53-50 win over Bonita last week.

Darius Carr, Fairfax boys basketball: Carr had 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a win over Westchester.

Jordan Hougeban, Brentwood School boys basketball: Hougeban had 36 points, knocking down 12 three-pointers, in last week's game against Viewpoint.

Dylan Goosen, Northridge Academy boys basketball: Goosen had 31 points including nine three-pointers against East Valley.

Desman Botts, Mayfair boys basketball: Botts had 20 points and 16 rebounds in a 50-42 victory over Dominguez.

Tyrone Riley, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy boys basketball: Riley had 28 points to help the Warriors beat Salesian and remain unbeaten in league play.

Darnez Slater, Roosevelt (Eastvale) boys basketball: Slater scored 25 points in Monday's win over Chino.

Trent MacLean, Thousand Oaks boys basketball: MacLean had 26 points and ten rebounds in Monday's win over Royal.

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood boys basketball: Crowe Jr. averaged 32 points per game across three games last week for the Knights.