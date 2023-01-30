ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch: Sirianni’s Daughter Goes Viral for Press Conference Antics

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Alongside her brothers, Taylor Sirianni stole the show after the Eagles’ big win.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni may have been the man of the hour after Philadelphia cruised past the 49ers in Sunday’s NFC championship game, but as soon as he sat down at his postgame press conference, there was a new star of the show: his daughter, Taylor.

All three of Sirianni’s children were with him at the podium following the Eagles’ 31–7 rout of the Niners that booked the Philadelphia’s ticket to Super Bowl LVII, but it was Taylor who stood out among the rest. As Philadelphia’s coach discussed the game and his team’s success, his daughter did her best impression of her father, complete with a series of hand gestures.

On more than one occasion, Sirianni had to switch from his role as coach to his role as dad and do his best to get his daughter to stop. Taylor’s reaction to getting caught in the act is absolutely priceless.

At other points in the press conference, all three of Sirianni’s kids looked rather uninterested in hearing their father drone on about football. They even tried to egg one another on before dad nipped any further antics in the bud.

While sitting in front of a room full of reporters may not have been the highlight of the afternoon for Taylor and her two brothers, all three got to celebrate in the confetti at Lincoln Financial Field after Philadelphia claimed the conference title.

In two weeks time, the Sirianni children may get another chance to sit in on their dad’s press conference and do snow angels in the confetti in Glendale, Ariz., as the Eagles look to take down the Chiefs and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

