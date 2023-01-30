Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KRMG
Former NBA star’s restaurant moving into former WPX building
Fixins Soul Kitchen plans to move into the first floor of the building near MLK and Cameron.
news9.com
Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food
A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
KTUL
Tulsa sisters spend day helping dad shovel snow at Pizza Hut
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A round of winter weather hit most of Green Country Monday canceling school for a lot of kids who enjoyed a snow day. A form of entertainment – that's what shoveling can be when you're under the age of 10 and suddenly find out there's no school.
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
Ascension St. John Owasso Hospital Opens New ICU And Progressive Care Unit
People in Owasso will now have the option to stay closer to home if they end up in the ICU. Hospital officials at the Ascension St. John Owasso Hospital cut the ribbon on their $8 million new ICU and Progressive care unit Monday morning. Cathy Cunningham, the Chief Nursing Officer,...
KOCO
Oklahoma receives $85M grant to help complete I-44/US 75 interchange in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive an $85 million National Infrastructure Project Assistance grant to fund projects related to improvements of the Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 interchange in Tulsa, the White House announced Tuesday. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here.
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
News On 6
Pickup Truck Falls From Parking Garage In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded after a truck fell from a parking garage in Tulsa on Thursday morning. The crash happened at a parking garage located near East 25th Street and North Harvard Avenue. Police say the car slid on the ice along the top of the structure and the driver lost control. They say no one was injured in the incident.
Tulsa church holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
A historically black Tulsa church, Morning Star Baptist, held a prayer vigil Sunday for Tyre Nichols.
KTUL
Tulsa Dream Center in need of coat donations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is seeking donations of coats for its organization. The center says it gave away over 300 outfits Monday during below-freezing temperatures to people in need, and now needs more. TDC says it needs any clean and lightly used coats or athletics...
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
KOCO
Person dies in weather-related crash on highway in Payne County, OHP says
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A person died in a weather-related crash Thursday morning on State Highway 33 in Payne County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that shortly after 6:45 a.m., a 2002 Ford F-150 lost control on an icy roadway along State Highway 33 about 4 miles east of Coyle, left the road and overturned. Authorities said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
News On 6
Friends Support Mother After Daughter Fatally Stabs Younger Brother
Friends of the family where a 12-year-old girl killed her 9-year-old brother are supporting the family during this tragedy. The friends say the kids were living in a happy and safe home and there were no warning signs this could happen. Jennifer Anthamatten says her friend April is more like a sister. She says it's been heartbreaking, and in a lot of ways, April has lost two children at one time.
okcfox.com
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
