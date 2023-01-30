Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Home For Sale Once Served as Colonel’s Quarters in 1800s
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
It’s Snow Joke, Those Aren’t Clouds Covering Wyoming!
WOW look at that satellite photo. Wyoming is all covered in clouds. On this day there was not a cloud in the sky. That's all snow on the ground for the entire state of Wyoming and most of the surrounding region. Take a moment to scan that photo, here it...
WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night
If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
Revealing Sounds That Represent Wyoming Towns Will Make You Laugh
We've all heard the expression that a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about a sound? Sometimes sounds can speak volumes. Songs can convey deep emotions. A baby's laugh or a grumble of a hungry belly can tell a story. What if you were to pick a sound...
cowboystatedaily.com
Boom, Boom: Out Go The Lights! Wyoming Capitol Goes Dark, Power Outage Hits Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A power outage was a minor hiccup for Wyoming lawmakers in Cheyenne on Friday afternoon, but ultimately didn’t slow their work at the state Capitol. According to Black Hills Energy, the outage, which began around 2 p.m., impacted 4,050 customers...
Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?
There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
Wyoming’s Lander Lil Constantly Out Predicts Punxsutawney Phil
His predictions about winter are wrong 2/3rds of the time. Al Gore's predictions are far worse than that, for the record. Far more accurate predictions we turn to LANDER LIL!. Lander Lil is a Wyoming prairie dog who makes her prediction every February 2nd. Lander Lil, Lander is from Fremont...
cowboystatedaily.com
Property Tax Relief A Possibility In Wyoming After 16% Jump Last Year, 36% In Teton County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the last 40 years, the Wyoming Realtors Association has been trying to separate residential from the “all other” category of taxing property to allow more flexibility in handling the assessment and valuation of those properties. Residential property now...
Sheridan Media
G&F: now is the time to give the animals a break
The Wyoming Game and Fish have announced that after two relatively mild winters, western Wyoming is now experiencing more traditional winter conditions with above-average snow in many places and continued cold temperatures that began in early December. Game and Fish biologists and wardens are closely monitoring how big game herds are faring and are reminding everyone to be mindful of these animals as they endure this hardest part of the year.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chloe’s Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
Sheridan Media
Will Mr. Groundhog See His Shadow?
Today is Groundhog Day. And as partly cloudy skies are predicted, if he were in Wyoming, he may or may not see his shadow. According to tradition, if he sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. Groundhog Day is a popular North American tradition observed on February 2 each year. It is a very old holiday, as noted in the following article.
msureporter.com
The adventures have officially begun
My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop. It is a small local...
buckrail.com
Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how’s this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
February 1st Is ‘National G.I. Joe Day’ and Wyoming Character Has a New Toy
Exactly fifty-nine years ago, on February 1st, 1964, the first G.I. Joe action figure was introduced to the world. Luckily, one of the iconic characters is from right here in the Cowboy State. The toys have since become very popular over the almost sixty years of being on the market....
cowboystatedaily.com
Make Way For Dirty Charlotte and Old Faithful, Wyoming’s Newest Signature Cocktails
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyomingites have a couple of new and unique cocktails to add to their rotation of fun, unique drinks they can offer guests. Several of the distillers participating in this week’s Wyoming Governor’s Hospitality and Tourism Conference were challenged to use their...
cowboystatedaily.com
What It Takes To Permit A Wind Farm In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy....
oilcity.news
Bridges to plows: WYDOT engineer gives Wyo drivers glimpse into projects, challenges
CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, a district engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation gave deep insight into the organization’s mission and challenges during this unusually snowy winter season in Casper. Mark Ayen, a district engineer for WYDOT District 2, was the featured speaker during this week’s Kiwanis luncheon...
3 things to know this morning – February 3, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0