Wyoming State

WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night

If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?

There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
G&F: now is the time to give the animals a break

The Wyoming Game and Fish have announced that after two relatively mild winters, western Wyoming is now experiencing more traditional winter conditions with above-average snow in many places and continued cold temperatures that began in early December. Game and Fish biologists and wardens are closely monitoring how big game herds are faring and are reminding everyone to be mindful of these animals as they endure this hardest part of the year.
‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chloe’s Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
Will Mr. Groundhog See His Shadow?

Today is Groundhog Day. And as partly cloudy skies are predicted, if he were in Wyoming, he may or may not see his shadow. According to tradition, if he sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. Groundhog Day is a popular North American tradition observed on February 2 each year. It is a very old holiday, as noted in the following article.
The adventures have officially begun

My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop. It is a small local...
Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how’s this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
What It Takes To Permit A Wind Farm In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy....
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

