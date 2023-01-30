ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Classic Bravo Shows That Need To Return

By Allisun
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEui2_0kWV86Fm00

Bravo was once not saturated by all things Real Housewives . On any given day there was a wide variety of programming that didn’t stem from acting a fool at the dinner table. We currently have 836 shows spawned from the successful franchise.

Before everyone had a line of alcohol with their name on it, we had hair shows (I miss Tabatha Coffey !) to battling PTA moms, and so much more. Let’s take a look at a few programs that are gone, but certainly not forgotten. Do they deserve a second chance?

5. Blow Out

With a vocal fry that rivals only Kimberly Kardashian , celebrity hair guru, Jonathan Antin took his celebrity hair styling to television. Blow Out premiered on Bravo back in the Dark Ages of 2004 and it was a full mess. Jonathan was usually impeccably dressed in the finest early 2000’s boot cut jeans. His managerial style would require him to have several meetings with HR and take special classes these days. Fun fact: his brother is Steven Antin from Last American Virgin and his sister is Pussycat Dolls founder, Robin Antin. Blow Out centered around Jonathan Salon Beverly Hills and followed Jonathan and his mostly frightened crew, while he navigated numerous employees and opening other locations. He also released a fairly successful hair care line and promoted the hell out of it whilst on the show. But Blow Out Jonny blew it when he dissed Big Daddy Andy Cohen . Jonathan fired an employee during production because he didn’t take Jonathan’s shit, and Andy disagreed. Andy called him and basically said, ‘hey man we need 2 more episodes of this guy and you need to give us a heads up’ because, television. Needless to say, Jonathan didn’t listen to Big Daddy. Next thing you know, Tabatha Coffey entered the chat and Blow Out went bye-bye. People couldn’t handle Jonathan’s harsh attitude in those years, but now he would make the perfect cast mate on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . If you were an avid viewer, hopefully you have memories because this show is currently not available for streaming.

4. Euros of Hollywood

If you watched this show, please raise your hand and let’s be friends. I don’t even know how to properly describe Euros of Hollywood , but we hadn’t seen anything like it before. And we certainly haven’t seen anything like it since. In 2014, Bravo blessed us with a cast consisting of people from Europe trying to find success in America. Bleona Qereti hailed from Albania and is a singer/songwriter, known as the “Madonna of Albania.” She had the superior attitude to go with it. Bleona had been famous in her home country since childhood, so you can imagine her personality was a bit like taking a ride on the Ramonacoaster . This brings me to Fawni , a pop singer and artist prodigy from Austria. She was trying to heal a broken heart and had a recent #1 hit in Japan. Kind of like Erika Jayne but successful. I mean, how could you not watch this show. Sascha Gerecht was a hot to trot DJ, nightclub owner, and thriving fashion designer. He totally left his wife and two kids back in Germany so he could make it big in America. Legend has it they’re still waiting. There was also a jewelry designer and an actor who only came to America to win an Oscar. Spoiler alert: he didn’t. Euros of Hollywood adheres to the typical Bravo format of profanity, smoking, heavy drinking, and trivial fights. But the 2014 show’s stereotypes of Americans and various European ethnic groups would not fly in today’s environment. It was a fun ride while it lasted and only had one season. If you’re dying to try it, check out Amazon Prime Video.

3. Mother Funders

Bravo has desensitized us to many things, but you haven’t seen unhinged until you’ve been involved in, ahem, certain PTA/PTO environments. Some of these women are terrifying. In 2015, Mother Funders introduced PTO President Carla Stephens who was next-level “involved” in the art of fundraising for her kids’ school. Set in Locust Grove, Georgia, the hotbed of future famewhores, this train wreck captured members of a Parent Teacher Organization attempting to raise and donate money for their children’s elementary school. Yes, elementary school . With episodes titled “There is No ‘I’ in PTO” and “Parent Teacher (Dis)Organization”, Mother Funders’ summary said, “The only way of reaching her [Carla’s] goal is to keep the momentum going and get her fellow board members to plan, execute, and implement extravagant fundraising events which will rake in the cash – but ruffle some feathers along the way.” So basically humiliate, berate, and castigate was the name of the game on this gem. It had coups, revenge, and secret meetings. The show caused such an uproar , the featured PTO was “suspended” at the school. As you might assume, Mother Funders only had one season. If you’re feeling froggy, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV carry the episodes.

2. Work of Art: The Next Great Artist

All kidding aside, I wish we could get something like Work of Art: The Next Great Artist back on the Bravo schedule. This show was a creative competition series from 2010 aiming to unearth fresh talent and shed light on the hidden workings of the artistic mind. Professional artists joined an expert panel every week, kind of like America’s Next Top Model but for art and without Tyra Banks ruining your life. It was a fresh look into the art world and different for viewers. First of all, China Chow was on this show. China was the daughter of model Tina Chow and Michael Chow (of Mr. Chow restaurant fame). I would watch China Chow read the newspaper, so this was thrilling to my old ass. Jerry Saltz and Bill Powers also judged. “Contestants” faced different challenges creating pieces of art in a variety of different mediums. Former Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps’ niece Nicole Nadeau (yes, the same niece that Adam Kenworthy dated, escalando !) was featured on the program , along with some brilliant and gifted folks. Highly suggest watching it if you want to binge something fun. It streams on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

1. Battle of the Network Reality Stars

Please, tell me what limb I need to have removed to bring this back from 2005 and I will gladly do it. Let me live and reboot it with a current round of Bravo stars. Battle of the Network Reality Stars is exactly what it implies. Reality television celebs placed in compromising positions in an effort to win a competition. Yes please, and thank you. Taking their premise from the extremely popular Battle of the Network Stars from the 1970’s and 80’s, reality tv people from shows like Average Joe , The Bachelor , and Project Runway , etc. would participate in “games.” There was jousting, obstacle courses, dodge ball – basically sheer bliss for the viewer. Could you imagine Real Housewives of Beverly Hills versus Real Housewives of Orange County ? Below Deck versus Southern Charm ?? Bravo Gods, how dare you deprive us of such nirvana? Once again, this gem only had one season and the whole thing might have been a dream because it’s not available to stream.

Several of these shows didn’t come back because what viewers perceived as pearl-clutching incidents in the early 2000’s are now regular Tuesdays for someone like Lisa Rinna . It would be fun to see some revamped versions of these old friends.

TELL US- DO YOU REMEMBER ANY OF THESE SHOWS? WHICH ONE WAS YOUR FAVORITE? WHAT OLD BRAVO SHOW NEEDS A SECOND CHANCE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Classic Bravo Shows That Need To Return appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

‘Real Housewives of New York’ cast blames each other for ‘Legacy’ deal collapse

“Housewives” divided cannot stand … each other. Page Six has learned that the “Real Housewives of New York City” died as they lived: fighting. We hear that the potential stars of the new “Legacy” edition of the Bravo show weren’t on the same page about whether or not to accept a deal that would get the show on the air. And that the ones who were ready to sign on the dotted line were pretty pissed at the holdouts who brought the whole thing crashing down. We previously reported that the network — which has rebuilt the “main” “Real Housewives of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Reunion Season 3 Recap Part 1: Heather Gay Finally Admits She Remembers Nothing

Welcome to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Reunion, bitches! Andy Cohen’s New York City set was decorated with fake snow and evergreens, as the SLC wives pull up in — what else? — a black Sprinter van! It was a long drive from the parking lot. Flash back to clips of […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Reunion Season 3 Recap Part 1: Heather Gay Finally Admits She Remembers Nothing appeared first on Reality Tea.
ARIZONA STATE
Us Weekly

Peacock Renews ‘The Traitors’ for Second Season, Announces Season 1 Reunion Hosted by Andy Cohen

Peacock’s popular reality competition series The Traitors has been renewed for a second season. The streaming service also revealed that Emmy-winning actor Alan Cumming is set to return as host. “The Traitors is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes,” Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content at […]
tvinsider.com

‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)

The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
The US Sun

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’

SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

Another One Bites The Dust: 'Southern Charm' Star Naomie Olindo Exits Show, Won't Return For Season 9

She's gone just as quickly as she returned. After making a one-season comeback, Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo is apparently out of the hit Bravo show's returning cast, RadarOnline.com has learned. The announcement came in the wake of the shocking news that fellow co-star Kathryn Dennis was fired over her alleged poor treatment of the show's staffers and a history of no-shows for filming. Southern Charm fans can expect an addition to the season 9 cast, with Madison LeCroy's confirmation that she'll be "back full throttle."While Bravo has not released an official premiere date for season 9 — or an...
RadarOnline

‘He Has No Reason To Be So Confident’: TJ Holmes Ripped By Insiders For Believing He’ll Be Back On ‘GMA’

T.J. Holmes has been boasting privately that he believes he’ll shake off the cheating scandal that got him and his lover Amy Robach suspended from Good Morning America — but insiders feel he shouldn’t be that confident, RadarOnline.com has learned. “He has no reason to be so confident he’ll return to GMA,” an insider said. “Producers are already furious with him. For him to be bragging he’s going to be exonerated when all the evidence seems to suggest the opposite only infuriates exec further — making his return to the show more unlikely than ever!” Earlier this month, a source...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Suspended 'GMA' Host T.J. Holmes Panicked & Sad In Last-Minute Shopping Splurge For Daughter Hours Before Her Birthday

Toys won't make it better, T.J. Holmes. The benched Good Morning America anchor took a brief timeout from his public romp with Amy Robach to play daddy ahead of his daughter Sabine's tenth birthday. Despite being under investigation for their alleged affair and filing for divorce from Sabine's mom, T.J. broke cover to go on a last-minute shopping splurge for his youngest child, RadarOnline.com has learned.The television vet, 45, looked panicked and sad as he scoured through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, looking for the perfect "I'm sorry" gift for his daughter. It appears T.J....
Popculture

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Just Got Some Bad News

CNBC is moving out of the original primetime programming business, so Jay Leno's Garage was not the only show canceled last week. The NBCUniversal cable network, which focuses on financial news during the day, also canceled Money Court, a series co-hosted by Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel also starred in the series.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy