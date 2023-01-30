ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

longislandadvance.net

Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent

Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
PATCHOGUE, NY
wshu.org

Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve

The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
MONTAUK, NY
riverheadlocal

Suffolk Theater five-story, mixed-use addition and four-story, mixed-use building on McDermott Avenue to receive preliminary site plan approvals

The Riverhead Town Board is ready to approve the preliminary site plans for a five-story mixed-use addition to the Suffolk Theater and a four-story mixed-use building on McDermott Avenue. Town Board members agreed during a work session on Wednesday to vote to approve the plans at their upcoming regular meeting...
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

10 things to do on the North Fork this February

While it may be the middle of winter, the North Fork is anything but quiet. From community events like the Annual North Fork Chili Fest to Valentine’s Day festivities, you’ll find community spirit alive and thriving across the North Fork. With so many fun events happening at restaurants, wineries, breweries, and more, we’ve compiled a list of 10 things to do this February to get you out of your house and through the off-season.
SOUTHOLD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.
KINGS PARK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole a wallet in Melville and a female who allegedly subsequently used the victim’s credit card. Two men allegedly stole a wallet...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Wantagh Man Killed In Woodbury Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury. According to detectives, Police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike for an auto accident. Willem Specht, 62, of 8030 Jericho Turnpike, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck a male pedestrian, Joseph Devito, 61,of Wantagh who just exited the diner. The male victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver remained at the scene and was arrested. The victim was pronounced at 3:45 p.m. by a hospital physician. The investigation is ongoing.
WOODBURY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Shuttle to Help Passengers Switch at LIRR Station

The Town of Huntington will provide limited shuttle service to assist Long Island Rail Road customers at the Huntington Station track because the north side elevator has been taken out of service. Passengers needing to move from one side of the tracks to the other Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Accident causes downtown power outage

Earlier today there was an accident involving a food service truck that took down about one utility pole on Terry Street in Patchogue Village. According to the SCPD, the call came in at 11:51 a.m. The truck took down poles and wires, however, no one was injured. The accident did...
PATCHOGUE, NY

