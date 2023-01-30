Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
longislandadvance.net
Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent
Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
wshu.org
Montauk coalition decries possible sewage plant at Hither Woods Preserve
The Coalition for Hither Woods, a group of environmental organizations, is urging Suffolk County parks trustees to deny a proposed wastewater treatment plant in Montauk. The plan would build the facility on 14 acres of the Hither Woods Preserve, which the Town of East Hampton hopes to gain in a land swap for 18.8 acres of undeveloped property. The land swap would put Hither Woods through a process known as parkland alienation.
Bed, Bath & Beyond plans to close all Harmon drug stores on Long Island
The Harmon stores that will close are located in Massapequa, Plainview, Mineola, Carle Place, Melville and Commack.
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Arlo Kitchen & Bar, Chop Shop Bar and Grille, Mirabelle
Long Island Restaurant Week runs through Sunday.
Riverhead FD makes ‘good stop’ of house fire off Merritts Pond Wednesday night; firefighter treated at hospital for burn injury
Riverhead firefighters made a quick stop of a fire in a house on Peninsula Path off Merritts Pond in Riverhead last night. A family of four was safely evacuated without injury, Riverhead Fire Chief Joe Hartmann said. One firefighter was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of a...
Suffolk Theater five-story, mixed-use addition and four-story, mixed-use building on McDermott Avenue to receive preliminary site plan approvals
The Riverhead Town Board is ready to approve the preliminary site plans for a five-story mixed-use addition to the Suffolk Theater and a four-story mixed-use building on McDermott Avenue. Town Board members agreed during a work session on Wednesday to vote to approve the plans at their upcoming regular meeting...
Know Him? Man Wanted For Exposing Himself At Long Island Store
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a woman inside a bookstore.The incident took place in Lake Grove on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Barnes & Noble store at the Smith Haven Mall.Suffolk County Crime S…
northforker.com
10 things to do on the North Fork this February
While it may be the middle of winter, the North Fork is anything but quiet. From community events like the Annual North Fork Chili Fest to Valentine’s Day festivities, you’ll find community spirit alive and thriving across the North Fork. With so many fun events happening at restaurants, wineries, breweries, and more, we’ve compiled a list of 10 things to do this February to get you out of your house and through the off-season.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle
Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.
Suspect From Middle Island Nabbed Minutes After Centereach Bank Robbery
A suspect was apprehended minutes after a bank robbery on Long Island. According to Suffolk County Police, Ralph William Dominguez, age 65, entered M&T Bank in Centereach, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole a wallet in Melville and a female who allegedly subsequently used the victim’s credit card. Two men allegedly stole a wallet...
Resident: Racial slur displayed on Patchogue street sign
A Mastic Beach man tells News 12 he saw the sign while walking into the Mud Creek Dog Park on Tuesday.
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Juniper, Nomiya, Park Place
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Winter Long Island Restaurant Week!
syossetjerichotribune.com
Wantagh Man Killed In Woodbury Accident
The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. in Woodbury. According to detectives, Police responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike for an auto accident. Willem Specht, 62, of 8030 Jericho Turnpike, entered his gray 2004 Infiniti sedan where he backed up southbound and struck a male pedestrian, Joseph Devito, 61,of Wantagh who just exited the diner. The male victim suffered severe trauma and was transported by Nassau County Ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver remained at the scene and was arrested. The victim was pronounced at 3:45 p.m. by a hospital physician. The investigation is ongoing.
Holbrook Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In SUV After 3-Vehicle Lake Ronkonkoma Crash
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with her young son in the SUV after a multi-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Lake Ronkonkoma. The woman was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north...
'The Blacklist' Filming In Port Chester: Will Cause Road Closures, Limited Access To Area
A busy road in Westchester County will have limited access as crews film scenes for an upcoming episode of the popular television show "The Blacklist." Filming for the hit NBC show will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 in Port Chester on Irving Avenue, according to village officials. The filming,...
Shuttle to Help Passengers Switch at LIRR Station
The Town of Huntington will provide limited shuttle service to assist Long Island Rail Road customers at the Huntington Station track because the north side elevator has been taken out of service. Passengers needing to move from one side of the tracks to the other Read More ...
longislandadvance.net
Accident causes downtown power outage
Earlier today there was an accident involving a food service truck that took down about one utility pole on Terry Street in Patchogue Village. According to the SCPD, the call came in at 11:51 a.m. The truck took down poles and wires, however, no one was injured. The accident did...
Police search for hit-and-run driver in Mastic Beach who allegedly stole car
The driver of the Mercedes, which had been reported stolen from Dix Hills, ran away.
A massive humpback whale just washed ashore less than an hour outside of Manhattan
Early Monday morning, a dead, 35-foot-long male humpback whale washed up on the shore of Lido Bach on Long Island, in Nassau County. The massive mammal is, according to Hempstead Town supervisor Don Clavin, the first of its kind to make an appearance in the area in the past four years.
