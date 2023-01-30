ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James’ Game Jersey Nabs Over $3 Million At Auction

By Christopher Smith
 3 days ago

Source: Sotheby’s / Courtesy of Southeby’s

A game-worn jersey from NBA superstar LeBron James has set a record for being the priciest of its kind ever sold on the open market.
According to reports , the vaunted Sotheby’s firm auctioned off the current Los Angeles Lakers forward’s game jersey which was worn during Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals, which was won by the Miami Heat team that he was a member of. It was worn as James led his Heat team with 37 points and 12 rebounds in a clutch performance to win the second of back-to-back titles against the San Antonio Spurs. James would also go on to be named Finals MVP after the game, which earned him his second such honor in a row. The jersey was purchased for $3.7 million, which broke the record for a game-worn James top. That was previously set at $630,000, which was the price paid for his 2020 All-Star Game jersey.

“Today’s tremendous result comes at a pivotal time in LeBron James’ career, where he is in arm’s reach of clenching the all-time points record—one of the NBA’s most revered accolades,” said Sotheby’s head of streetwear and collectibles Brahm Wachter in a statement . “Just months after the record-breaking sale of Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ 1998 NBA finals jersey, this successful sale of another incomparable legend’s jersey—one of the most significant jerseys to ever hit the auction block—further proves that the demand for sports memorabilia is at an all-time high, and that the magic of sports continues to transcend and ignite fans and collectors alike.”

The aforementioned “Last Dance” jersey worn by Jordan stands atop the mountain of the most expensive jerseys auctioned off, going for a staggering $10.1 million dollars. The closest jersey to that mark was the “Hand of God” jersey worn by the late Diego Maradona during that pivotal 1986 World Cup match against England – that was sold for $9.3 million at an auction in May.

News of the sale comes as James is currently on another history-making tear, being 117 points shy of breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record held by the legendary Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar . It is believed that the 20-year forward may obtain that record within the next week.

The post LeBron James' Game Jersey Nabs Over $3 Million At Auction appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

