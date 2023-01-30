ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong Clowns Cat Mario In Teaser Trailer To ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

By O Mazariego
Source: Nintendo / The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Movies made from classic video games are always a toss up with most being complete trash ( Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Doom , etc.). But the upcoming Super Mario Bros . Movie seems like it might break that curse having gone the animated route instead of the live-action method. And we can’t wait to experience what Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have in store for us.

Over the weekend, a new teaser trailer for the Chris Pratt starring film was released. In it we get our first look at Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong taking on your favorite plumber from Brooklyn, and it’s as entertaining as you’d expect. Taking on Donkey Kong in an arena à la Super Smash Bros . and suffering a brutal beating, Mario knows he needs a power up to take down the angry gorilla and punches a question mark block in hopes of getting an assist.

But instead of getting a Fire Flower to shoot fireballs or even a Tanooki Leaf to become Racoon Mario, the pint sized hero gets a cat suit which in turn causes Donkey Kong to break into uncontrollable Seth Rogen laughter.

Don’t sleep on that cat suit from Super Mario 3D World because Mario can do some damage to enemies with it. Just how bad of a beating will Donkey Kong suffer at the hands of “Meow” Mario remains to be seen. But we already know Mario will emerge victorious by the end of the film.

Check out the teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below and let us know in the comments section below if you’ll be checking for it when it jumps into theaters April 7.

