Read full article on original website
Related
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida
February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
islandernews.com
“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” FL legislature moves toward passing permitless carrying of firearms
Florida legislators have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, opponents warned that...
Florida could pass law making it easier to carry guns
Florida could soon have a law that will make it easier to carry guns. This was announced at a press conference by the president of the Florida House of Representatives, Paul Renner.
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
Florida Republicans Push Permitless Carry Law As State Has 7th Mass Shooting Of The Year
Republicans in Florida are pushing to remove permits on concealed firearms. The post Florida Republicans Push Permitless Carry Law As State Has 7th Mass Shooting Of The Year appeared first on NewsOne.
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Florida 'constitutional carry' bill could lead to more 'stand your ground' cases
LAKE MARY, FL - One Central Florida attorney said he expects to see more "stand your ground" cases if a bill allowing concealed carry without a license were to pass in Florida. "If someone breaks into my house and I have a gun and I feel endangered, I can protect...
Autoblog
New Florida bill would ban left-lane cruising
A new bill introduced in the Florida legislature last week would make cruising in the left lane of a divided highway illegal. Currently, the law allows drivers to use the left lane for cruising provided that no faster traffic is approaching from the rear; the new law would mirror the "keep right except to pass" laws in other states that more stringently enforce safe lane discipline.
Ron DeSantis Plans To Defund Diversity Programs In Florida Universities
The Republican governor's announcement is part of his continued efforts to turn Florida's higher education spaces into incubators for far-right ideas.
niceville.com
Multi-city meth distribution conspiracy lands Florida man in prison
FLORIDA – A Miami-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for a multi-city methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah, has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison...
The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In January 2023
Huge sharks, storm drains, and weird burglars were among the top headlines this month.
Florida lawmaker proposes bill to allow fees instead of security deposits for renters
A Florida lawmaker proposed new legislation to let renters pay fees instead of a security deposit.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Florida; $700M jackpot still up for grabs
One person in Florida is waking up $1 million richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Governor Ron DeSantis unveils higher education reform
Governor Ron DeSantis announced reforms for Florida's Higher Education in a press conference in Bradenton on Tuesday.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways. Through this record investment, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) would expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects into the existing Work Program to combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth. Projects included as part of the Moving Florida Forward Legislative Proposal are available at FDOT.gov/MovingFloridaForward.
WESH
New Florida bill could make it illegal for drivers to stay in left lane unless passing
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new bill in Florida could make it illegal for drivers to stay in the left lane unless they're passing another car. There is already an existing law that states slower traffic should move right but this would be different. The bill aims to ticket drivers...
fox35orlando.com
'Welcome to Florida' billboard stirs controversy with image of dead manatee
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A few new billboards along Interstate 95 in Florida's Brevard County may have you doing a double-take. The signs read "Welcome to Florida. Home to bears. Toxic water. Dead manatees." Bear Warriors United is the group behind the billboards. The wildlife and environmental non-profit organization whose...
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
Florida Dominates New Ranking Of Most Dangerous Beaches In America
A new study says 7 of the 10 most dangerous beaches in America are right here in Florida.
Comments / 0