Florida State

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” FL legislature moves toward passing permitless carrying of firearms

Florida legislators have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, opponents warned that...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
New Florida bill would ban left-lane cruising

A new bill introduced in the Florida legislature last week would make cruising in the left lane of a divided highway illegal. Currently, the law allows drivers to use the left lane for cruising provided that no faster traffic is approaching from the rear; the new law would mirror the "keep right except to pass" laws in other states that more stringently enforce safe lane discipline.
Multi-city meth distribution conspiracy lands Florida man in prison

FLORIDA – A Miami-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for a multi-city methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah, has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways. Through this record investment, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) would expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects into the existing Work Program to combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth. Projects included as part of the Moving Florida Forward Legislative Proposal are available at FDOT.gov/MovingFloridaForward.
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
