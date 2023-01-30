Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Free Fridays at the Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, if you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
abccolumbia.com
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 additional closures nationwide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bed Bath & Beyond has announced its closing 87 more stores nationwide. This adds to the 150 closures the retailer announced last August. The new closures include five buy-buy-baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics. Last week, the company warned...
abccolumbia.com
Banana Boat sunscreen recall expanded
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The company behind Banana Boat sunscreen have expanded an already existing recall. According to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall now includes four batches of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp sunscreen SPF 30. The Edgewell Personal Care Company, voluntarily added one additional...
abccolumbia.com
‘Day of Dance’ comes to West Columbia
West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lexington School District Two is helping fifth graders put a little groove in their school year with the return of the ‘Day of Dance’. The annual event is extended to students in Lexington Two to join them at the Magnet school Busbee Creative Arts Academy where they can participate in a day full of dance classes including Jazz and Hip-Hop. They will also have a chance to sit in on classes focusing on musical theatre and creative movement.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location
Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Tech and Clemson University announce new partnership
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands Technical College and Clemson University signed a partnership agreement. The agreement allows Midlands Tech students who are taking architecture classes to transfer to Clemson’s architecture program with advance standing and without losing any credits. “It’s huge because Clemson is a massive school and...
abccolumbia.com
Celebrate Black History Month with music series at Columbia Museum of Art
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with the return of More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series on Feb. 2. The series is part of the Celebration of Soul program. Hosted by ethnomusicologist Dr. Birgitta Johnson, the series takes attendees on a musical...
abccolumbia.com
Frontier Airlines offering ‘all-you-can-fly’ summer pass
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s only February, but Frontier has announced a deal for anyone planning summer travel. The low-cost air carrier is launching an “all-you-can-fly” summer pass. It will cost $399 and includes nearly unlimited flights between May and September. Frontier says each flight will cost...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Kelly
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Kelly! This 12-week-old Staffordshire-Terrier mix is looking for her ‘furever’ home through Pawmetto Lifeline. Kelly is a rambunctious, playful pup, and still has a lot of that cute puppy energy and puppy breath! Shelter staff says she plays well with her siblings, and is currently in a foster home. She he would do best in a home that is able to give her a lot of exercise and play time.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan learned the secrets of tossing dough and making pie from Village Idiot's Brian Glenn
COLUMBIA SC (SC) – There is nothing like a pizza pie to bring people together, and for years, the Village Idiot has been one of the pizza staples in Columbia. Village Idiot’s Founder Brian Glenn joined The Manmade Gourmet, Tyler Ryan to talk about tossing dough and our love of all things pie on a Tasty Tuesday.
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in Columbia rise to $3.24/gallon average
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia have risen once again. The average price for a gallon of fuel now stands at $3.24, up 15.1 cents compared to last week. According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 24.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
abccolumbia.com
Richland One hosts stem showcase
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland One students held their sixth annual Stem Showcase. The event was held at the Heyward Career Center where students presented science based projects. The work was submitted by schools based on the level science fair results, and staff recommendations. One consultant says this...
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Here's what's replacing Smashburger on Devine Street in Columbia
People who love their chicken with a spicy kick will be excited about a new restaurant headed to Devine Street in Columbia. Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken will be opening its first South Carolina location at 4601-A Devine St. in the next few months, according to a recent announcement. It will be moving into the space recently vacated by a Smashburger. Company officials have said up to 10 other locations could be coming to the state in the near future as well, but no dates have been released.
SC Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six-time NBA all-star Jermaine O'Neal and Super Bowl champion Robert Brooks are among the newest members of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. The group, that included Chino Smith, a .400-hitter for the Negro Leagues, was announced Monday. The eight-member class will be enshrined during ceremonies in May.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies awarded Medals of Valor
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Sumter deputies were awarded the Medal of Valor at the SC Sheriff’s Association Annual Meeting in Columbia following their heroic actions while on duty. The Medal of Valor is given to those “who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional...
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
WIS-TV
Multiple Midlands schools on remote learning Thursday after online threat, district provides update
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple schools in Midlands are on remote learning Thursday. A representative for Lexington One said River Bluff, Lexington High School, and the Lexington Tech Center are on e-learning for Thursday. The district representative said the switch was made after a threatening e-mail was sent. Richland School...
