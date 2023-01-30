ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, NE

UNK adds 25 to roster on National Signing Day

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney football team announced today the names of seven transfers and 18 high school seniors who will play for the Lopers this fall. The class breaks down to 13 defensive players, 10 on offense and two specialists. By...
Mental Health Awareness: Control

KEARNEY, Neb. — What you can and can't control: it's a topic that some may struggle with, but understanding and accepting the difference can be a benefit to your mental health. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about this topic.
Lexington Signing Day

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Five Lexington seniors signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Jordyn Jeffries- Softball- Dakota State University. Citali Prado-Frias- Soccer- Iowa Western Community College. Kenny Morales-Juarez- Soccer- Western Nebraska Community College. Mia Berniece Garcia- Soccer- Iowa Western Community College. Oscar Aguado-Mendez- Cross Country/Track- University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 104th Annual Meeting

KEARNEY, Neb. — Monday marked the 104th Annual Meeting and Banquet of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC). The 1733 Men's Barbershop Chorus performed the National Anthem ahead of the festivities. It's an event regularly scoring an appearance from some of the bigger names in the state. This...
Quick Bites: Molten Mocha Mug Cake

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George is making dessert healthy with a protein-packed treat. 1/4 cup Performance Inspired mocha-flavored protein powder, or chocolate-flavored protein powder. 1 tbsp Hershey’s dark chocolate cocoa powder. 2 tbsp Sola sweetener. 1/2 tsp Hy-Vee baking powder. 1/4 tsp Hy-Vee baking soda. 3/4...
