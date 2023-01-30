Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
carolinacoastonline.com
Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet
EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
Under new management, Bistro 252 is looking to bring healthy options to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – With all these options, Bistro 252 is ready to treat New Bern to something new. When Tammy West and her brother, Terrell Southerland, decided to go into business together, one of the first things that was decided was the menu. Located at 3515 Trent Rd, Ste 6 in New Bern, […]
WITN
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
WITN
Eastern Carolina airport hires new operations manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has hired a new airport operations manager. The New Bern airport said that Patrick Manzo held the interim operations manager position and will be stepping into the full-time position. He will be primarily responsible for the airfield, aircraft rescue, and firefighting operations.
WITN
Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
wcti12.com
New Bern aldermen have specially-called meeting about sale of downtown land
NEW BERN, Craven County — A special board of aldermen meeting was called Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, and it has people talking. The Talbot lot in downtown New Bern has been used just during MumFest for the past 22 years, but with the sale of the plot, things are getting ready to change.
carolinacoastonline.com
Atlantic Beach issues request for qualifications from contractors interested in boardwalk project
ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach earlier this month took a concrete step toward beginning construction of the planned oceanfront boardwalk redevelopment projected. The town posted on its website a request for qualifications (RFQ) from contractors interested in building the project. An RFQ is a document that asks potential suppliers...
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
Balfour Beatty Awarded $242.35 Million Design-Build Contract by North Carolina Department of Transportation
HAVELOCK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has awarded Balfour Beatty a $242.35 million design-build contract to deliver improvements to Interstate U.S. 70 between the Havelock Bypass and east of Thurman Road in Craven County. The project will upgrade the 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 to improve mobility and military interconnectivity, support economic development and increase safety along the corridor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005741/en/ View of the site that will be reconstructed. (Photo: Business Wire)
carolinacoastonline.com
Looking at winter options for spotted sea trout; county creeks the go-to during chilly times
Spotted sea trout is a staple for many of us starting in late fall and continuing throughout winter. Where? That leads us to fish the local creeks where many of the fish overwinter, whether off the New, White Oak or Neuse rivers and also the productive waters of the Highway 24 Creeks off Bogue Sound.
WITN
Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has hired a new Airport Operations Manager. The airport names Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager. Manzo has held the interim operations manager position, and will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF)...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 29, 30 & 31
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Douglas "Doug"...
WNCT
Hope is Alive opens men's recovery home
Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Craven Community College’s ‘Building Bridges’ program …. Craven Community College is teaming up with The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College walking trail is complete, open to public
— Those needing a place to take a brisk walk have a new option thanks to completion of a 1.3-mile walking trail through the campus of Carteret Community College. The college started the three-phase project in 2021, and the third and final phase was completed in mid-January. Total cost of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Trillium delivers gun locks to 28 DSS offices, including Carteret County
BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Department of Social Services (DSS) is among 28 DSS departments in the region to recently receive gun locks from Trillium Health Resources to distribute to families who own firearms. Families will also receive education about gun safety, according to a press release from Trillium...
Rescue dog joins Morehead City Police force through donation
MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) — The Morehead City Police Department will soon start training with its newest addition: a Belgian Malinois rescue named Ranger. He will be teamed up with officer Justin Jones. Ranger was donated to the station on Feb. 1 by East Coast Canine Inc. through a partnership with the Mona Pants Foundation. […]
WITN
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A community college student has been jailed after authorities say he made violent threats against the school and then fired his gun as he was leaving the area. Joseph McKinney has been charged with possession of firearm on school grounds. Beaufort County deputies say it...
coastalreview.org
Temporary shellfish closures announced in Carteret County
State officials announced Monday the immediate temporary closure of shellfish waters. The temporary closures are due to rainfall and resultant runoff. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy B. Rawls, upon the recommendation of State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson, Department of Health and Human Services, announced the temporary closures. It...
wcti12.com
Pine Knoll Shores beach access damaged by vehicle
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A beach access walkway in Pine Knoll Shores was damaged recently by a vehicle and authorities are seeking information. According to the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, sometime in the last 12 hours, a vehicle caused extensive damage to one of the beach access walkways. Officers are investigating the incident, but are asking anyone that has any information or may have seen what happened to call 252-247-2474. The vehicle involved will likely have extensive front-end damage.
