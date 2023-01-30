ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet

EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday. This comes as the March 1st deadline for nonprofits to apply for grant funding approaches. Onslow County government says it is actively seeking requests from nonprofits in the community for...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Atlantic Beach issues request for qualifications from contractors interested in boardwalk project

ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach earlier this month took a concrete step toward beginning construction of the planned oceanfront boardwalk redevelopment projected. The town posted on its website a request for qualifications (RFQ) from contractors interested in building the project. An RFQ is a document that asks potential suppliers...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
The Associated Press

Balfour Beatty Awarded $242.35 Million Design-Build Contract by North Carolina Department of Transportation

HAVELOCK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has awarded Balfour Beatty a $242.35 million design-build contract to deliver improvements to Interstate U.S. 70 between the Havelock Bypass and east of Thurman Road in Craven County. The project will upgrade the 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 to improve mobility and military interconnectivity, support economic development and increase safety along the corridor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005741/en/ View of the site that will be reconstructed. (Photo: Business Wire)
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Drought Update: Minor improvements for parts of the region

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This morning’s drought monitor update is showing a shift in the right direction. The moderate drought status has been slimmed down to a narrower corridor from Edenton to Columbia southward towards Warsaw and Jacksonville. The rest of Eastern NC maintains an “abnormally dry” designation.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has hired a new Airport Operations Manager. The airport names Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager. Manzo has held the interim operations manager position, and will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF)...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 29, 30 & 31

Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Douglas "Doug"...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WNCT

Hope is Alive opens men's recovery home

Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Hope is Alive provides a healthy environment and community to recovering addicts. Craven Community College’s ‘Building Bridges’ program …. Craven Community College is teaming up with The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College walking trail is complete, open to public

— Those needing a place to take a brisk walk have a new option thanks to completion of a 1.3-mile walking trail through the campus of Carteret Community College. The college started the three-phase project in 2021, and the third and final phase was completed in mid-January. Total cost of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Trillium delivers gun locks to 28 DSS offices, including Carteret County

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Department of Social Services (DSS) is among 28 DSS departments in the region to recently receive gun locks from Trillium Health Resources to distribute to families who own firearms. Families will also receive education about gun safety, according to a press release from Trillium...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rescue dog joins Morehead City Police force through donation

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) — The Morehead City Police Department will soon start training with its newest addition: a Belgian Malinois rescue named Ranger. He will be teamed up with officer Justin Jones. Ranger was donated to the station on Feb. 1 by East Coast Canine Inc. through a partnership with the Mona Pants Foundation. […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
coastalreview.org

Temporary shellfish closures announced in Carteret County

State officials announced Monday the immediate temporary closure of shellfish waters. The temporary closures are due to rainfall and resultant runoff. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy B. Rawls, upon the recommendation of State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson, Department of Health and Human Services, announced the temporary closures. It...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Pine Knoll Shores beach access damaged by vehicle

PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A beach access walkway in Pine Knoll Shores was damaged recently by a vehicle and authorities are seeking information. According to the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, sometime in the last 12 hours, a vehicle caused extensive damage to one of the beach access walkways. Officers are investigating the incident, but are asking anyone that has any information or may have seen what happened to call 252-247-2474. The vehicle involved will likely have extensive front-end damage.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC

