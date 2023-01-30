Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2’s competitive changes might just bring me back for season 3
Our Esperança match wasn’t looking in our favor. Halfway through the game, and the Push bot was deeply entrenched in our team’s territory. I switched from Kiriko to Moira to boost my teammates’ heals and help our DPS pick off Symmetra and Junkrat, and the tide started to turn. One teamfight after another moved in our favor as Symm, Ana, and Mercy fell to my right-clicks.
All Overwatch 2 Mythic skins ranked
Overwatch 2 introduced Mythic skins to the franchise, and fans have graciously thanked our Blizzard overlords for these generous cosmetics. Players can change the color of their mythic skins, and can only earn them, to begin with, by reaching level 80 in the battle pass. Once you’ve reached level 80,...
Absurd Warzone 2 win shows exactly why backpacks and looting are changing in season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s season two update is less than two weeks away, and battle royale players everywhere are excited to try out the game’s new changes as soon as possible. One of the changes coming to CoD’s BR is a a shift away from windows and...
Latest last-minute 343 decision adds yet another headache for competitive Halo community
Frustrations continue to mount within the competitive Halo community, directed towards Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries and the HCS, following a last-minute decision affecting the first Major of the 2023 season. Halo esports and viewership lead Tashi announced today that “a bit more time” is needed before the start of...
Everything players will lose in the DMZ season 2 wipe
Fans of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode were not happy when they found out that there would be a “refresh and reset” to their inventories as part the upcoming new season, but the game’s developers at Infinity Ward have finally shed some more light on the whats and whys behind the decision.
Overwatch 2 players think these 2 tanks are in line to be the next most-hated in the game
The never-ending discussion of Overwatch 2’s meta is continuing within the community, this time with tanks at the forefront. A recent Reddit thread posed the question of who players think the next most hated tank will be, after a long line of hated tanks who’ve had their share of time in the spotlight of disdain over the course of the game’s first few months since launch.
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split
Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
How to earn Overwatch Credits in Overwatch 2
Season three of Overwatch 2 is gearing up to be a meta-changing extravaganza, but not only for game mechanics. Overwatch Credits are making their triumphant return, and players will be able to save up each and every credit to purchase in-game goodies. The Overwatch Credit system was in the previous...
The top 5 Overwatch 2 heroes who need changes
Overwatch 2 introduced many changes to the game’s heroes, from the fan favorites to the universally despised. And with the introduction of new heroes into the mix, the game’s roster balance is forever shifting. This isn’t a new thing for Overwatch 2, or for any competitive game in...
How League’s meta will shape up now that Patch 13.1B is live
League of Legends season 13 started a few weeks ago, but Riot Games is already bringing massive balance changes to both champions and items. Despite a social engineering attack, Riot introduced most of the tentative changes to live servers on Jan. 26 with Patch 13.1B, potentially shifting the entire meta once again. But which updates are going to be the most impactful and which champions will rise in popularity?
Riot is making big changes to how jungle ganking works in League Patch 13.3
You’re minding your own business in the mid lane, killing minions and harassing that Zed who will inevitably roam and dive your bot, when all of a sudden a big bad wolf jumps from the brushes and tries to kill you. Well, no more, because League of Legends Patch 13.3 is set to trim down the power of early ganks and dives.
What percentage chance does every LEC team have to make the 2023 Winter Split group stage?
The new year might have just begun, but European League of Legends fans are already preparing for the next round of the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The league’s new format has sped up how quickly teams can be eliminated from title contention. As a result, squads only have one more week to earn their place among the eight teams headed to the group stage.
Overwatch 2’s newest Control map, Antarctica, brings lore and life to season 3
Even in its earliest days, Overwatch’s maps took players on a world tour, encouraging exploration through the futuristic-yet-familiar universe. In the sequel, designers have already taken us to several European locales, the Shambali Monastery, and the warm beaches of Rio de Janeiro. And when season three begins on Feb. 7, players will face a frigid new adventure.
5 League champions could finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs
A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was detailed on Tuesday by lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison. The next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle, and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All of these champions have fallen out of favor in the meta. Trundle, for example, has a 47.57 percent win rate in the Platinum and above ranks in the jungle, according to U.GG, and none of these champs have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main roles.
Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months. Following yet another round of nerfs to...
Blizzard confirms nerf coming to Ramattra’s ‘never ending’ ultimate in Overwatch 2 season 3
Ramattra has rapidly become a fan favorite in Overwatch 2 since the omnic tank’s release, with lots of “positive feedback” to his kit, overall design, and “fun factor,” according to devs at Blizzard. But while he’s getting a few buffs to increase his overall effectiveness, a necessary nerf to his potentially infinitely lasting ultimate is also coming.
One bottom lane duo is taking over League solo queue with a 55 percent win rate together
Many League of Legends players have been hunting for the perfect combination of champions to play alongside their solo queue partner. There have been some classic pairings in the past that always seem to work in any meta, but there are two picks that have been sweeping up the competition.
These 3 League champions are getting banned in over half of their games in Master tier and above among Korean solo queue players
With the League of Legends meta still shifting and transforming, many players are discovering powerful champions to pick and ban through their various solo queue adventures. At the top of the ladder in Korea, for example, there is a new trio that has taken over as the most-banned champions in the game in Master rank and above.
Best MTG Red Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards
Magic: The Gathering has given players exciting Limited formats over the past year and Phyrexia: All Will be One will look to continue that trend with its new mechanics and twist of older ones. Red is a well-rounded color in ONE Limited that centers around the new Equipment mechanic For...
Game-breaking CS:GO bug hurts FURIA’s economy at IEM Katowice 2023
Imagine if you dropped a weapon for your teammate on CT spawn of Mirage and the gun simply disappeared out of thin air. That’s upsetting, right? Well, this game-breaking bug actually exists, and it happened during the FURIA versus BIG series at IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In stage yesterday, Feb. 1.
