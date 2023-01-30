ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
PENSACOLA, FL
Rome News-Tribune

Rep. Greene introduces legislation to have Rome federal courthouse named after Judge Harold L. Murphy

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced legislation Thursday to name the federal building in Rome after its most longstanding tenant — the late U.S. District Court Judge Harold L. Murphy. Greene, R-Rome, also delivered the following remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives Thursday: “I rise today to honor a man who devoted his life to the service and protection of our nation, Judge Harold Murphy. ...
ROME, GA
The Independent

Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks

Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
FLORIDA STATE
hstoday.us

Four Oath Keepers Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach

Four members of the Oath Keepers were found guilty today by a jury in the District of Columbia of seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
PHOENIX, AZ
rtands.com

Biden Visits Baltimore Rail Tunnel Replacement Location Set to Modernize Northeast Corridor

President Joe Biden traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, on Jan. 30 to kick off the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel replacement project funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The 150-year-old tunnel will be replaced as part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill championed by the president. The tunnel spans 1.4 miles and is the oldest tunnel on the Northeast Corridor, connecting Baltimore’s Penn Station to points south.
BALTIMORE, MD
Navy Times

VA secretary aids in D.C. census count of homeless veterans

On a cold, dreary night last month in Washington, D.C., rain pelted the walkway of a local park in the city’s Brookland neighborhood, quickly turning the ground to mud. Despite the stormy conditions, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough found himself walking through the slippery sludge, searching for anyone in the area who was unhoused.
WASHINGTON, DC
newsnationnow.com

Chicago plans to house migrants in old elementary school

(NewsNation) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to turn an old school into a shelter for 250 migrants, and some area residents are not happy about it. NewsNation affiliate WGN reports that the city planned to start moving migrants Jan. 23 into the old Wadsworth Elementary School. The old...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy