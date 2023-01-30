Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
Rep. Greene introduces legislation to have Rome federal courthouse named after Judge Harold L. Murphy
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced legislation Thursday to name the federal building in Rome after its most longstanding tenant — the late U.S. District Court Judge Harold L. Murphy. Greene, R-Rome, also delivered the following remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives Thursday: “I rise today to honor a man who devoted his life to the service and protection of our nation, Judge Harold Murphy. ...
Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
Plea deal expected for Sacramento-area defendant in Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol
Jorge Riley posted on Facebook: “Hey We’re storming the Capitol. ... What are you doing?”
NBC New York
Washington D.C.'S Free Bus Bill Becomes Law as Zero-Fare Transit Systems Take Off
Washington, D.C., has enacted a zero-fare bus bill into law. The policy eliminates the $2 fare for all the city's buses starting this summer. It is the largest city to institute a fare-free transit system and part of a growing movement nationwide. Washington, D.C., has enacted a zero-fare bus bill...
Century-old train tunnels in Baltimore and New York to get funding from Biden's infrastructure law
Long-needed improvements are coming to train travel along the nation's busy Northeast Corridor, thanks in part to the federal infrastructure funding package that President Joe Biden signed into law in the fall of 2021.
hstoday.us
Four Oath Keepers Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
Four members of the Oath Keepers were found guilty today by a jury in the District of Columbia of seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
rtands.com
Biden Visits Baltimore Rail Tunnel Replacement Location Set to Modernize Northeast Corridor
President Joe Biden traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, on Jan. 30 to kick off the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel replacement project funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The 150-year-old tunnel will be replaced as part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill championed by the president. The tunnel spans 1.4 miles and is the oldest tunnel on the Northeast Corridor, connecting Baltimore’s Penn Station to points south.
FBI to search Mike Pence's Indiana home and D.C. office for more classified documents
The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence 's Indiana home and Washington, D.C.-area office for more classified documents.
Navy Times
VA secretary aids in D.C. census count of homeless veterans
On a cold, dreary night last month in Washington, D.C., rain pelted the walkway of a local park in the city’s Brookland neighborhood, quickly turning the ground to mud. Despite the stormy conditions, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough found himself walking through the slippery sludge, searching for anyone in the area who was unhoused.
CNBC
FBI found no classified documents in search of Biden home in Rehoboth, lawyer says
FBI agents searched the Rehoboth, Delaware, beach home of President Joe Biden for more than three hours but found no documents marked classified, his personal lawyer said. But agents "took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President," Biden's lawyer Bob Bauer said.
FBI searched Penn Biden Center in November after classified documents were discovered
WASHINGTON — The FBI searched the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in mid-November after classified documents were discovered there, two senior law enforcement officials confirmed Tuesday. The officials said that President Joe Biden's lawyers cooperated with the search and that no search warrants...
newsnationnow.com
Chicago plans to house migrants in old elementary school
(NewsNation) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to turn an old school into a shelter for 250 migrants, and some area residents are not happy about it. NewsNation affiliate WGN reports that the city planned to start moving migrants Jan. 23 into the old Wadsworth Elementary School. The old...
Comments / 0