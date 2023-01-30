Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Strauss survivors launch website, compile timeline and documents of abuse and struggle with Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
60-year-old man dead in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead and another is in stable condition after each victim was shot late Tuesday night in North Linden. Officers were called on reports of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace near Weber Rd. at 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the […]
Ohio police searching for alleged Facebook Marketplace thief
Johns is wanted for aggravated robbery and kidnapping, both felonies.
Car crash destroys front of Whitehall home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The front of a home was destroyed and a Whitehall street was shut down after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to police a driver hit a pole, which tore down power lines, drove into a pickup truck, sending both vehicles through the front of a home on Beechwood Road, […]
Ohio Infant Dies One Month After Abduction: 'We Are Living a Nightmare'
Authorities in Columbus, Ohio said six-month-old Ky’air Thomas died Saturday night just one month after he was abducted with his twin brother Kason Six-month-old Ky'air Thomas tragically died Saturday, just one month after returning home from an alleged kidnapping attempt. On Saturday night, police responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive baby in Columbus, Ohio, The Columbus Dispatch reported Sunday, citing police spokesperson Sgt. David Scarpitti. Authorities added that they found the six-month-old infant at the home and he was then transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Despite the best efforts of all concerned,...
Police looking for missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus. Renee Lynne Benedetti was reported missing in the area of Morse Road and Georgetown Road on Wednesday and has been missing for several days, according to police. Benedetti is 5 feet, 2...
cwcolumbus.com
Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
Reward offered for info on Ohio arson fire
The Ohio State Fire Marshal has ruled a Saturday house fire was deliberately set.
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
UPDATE- Norman Maybury has been found safe. An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving […]
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
According to the Ross County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted 40 traffic stops from Thursday through Sunday, citing six drivers for driving under suspension and arresting six others on active warrants.
Police: Columbus school bus driver assaulted by family member
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a student’s family member allegedly assaulted a Columbus City School bus driver Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue at approximately 3:04 p.m. The parent or family member of a Columbus schools student assaulted the driver while the bus was stopped […]
Infant twin recovered during Ohio Amber Alert last month has died, police say
An Ohio infant has died one month after being at the center of a statewide AMBER Alert with his twin that garnered national attention, authorities said. Columbus police said officers were sent to a home shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a baby not breathing. Medics transported the baby, who was about 6 months old, to Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, police said. Columbus police said they were "actively investigating." CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV reported that an autopsy is scheduled Monday. No further details about the child's death were immediately available.Columbus police...
Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
abc11.com
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby at center of Amber Alert in December dies, Ohio police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio police confirmed that baby Kyair Thomas passed away overnight. Columbus police were called to the family's home at E. Whitter and Champion for a medical emergency. Paramedics and doctors did all they could, but it wasn't enough. Family member Wilma Booker told ABC 6 loved ones...
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly stalked at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 58-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually harassed his coworker outside Kroger Marketplace and then blocked the car she was in from leaving its parking space. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on the afternoon of January 18, officers responded to...
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
myfox28columbus.com
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
wyso.org
Amber Alert Baby Dies; Counting the Homeless; Time for Dog Licenses
Amber Alert Baby Dies - One of the twin Columbus baby boys kidnapped last month and found after a massive search died this weekend. Counting the Homeless - Volunteers from several local organizations gathered at 3:30 in the morning to count the local unhoused population. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why this count is important.
Lawsuit involving Ohio’s COVID death records continues
A lawsuit brought by a reporter for the Columbus Dispatch is going to the Ohio Supreme Court.
Comments / 6