Bellingham Bed Bath and Beyond staying open for now
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s Bed, Bath and Beyond store continues to avoid the chopping block as the struggling retailer closes more outlets. Business Insider reports the company has added 141 stores to the 120 already on its closure list. Four Washington stores are closing in Auburn, Lakewood, Vancouver...
Glacial ice sheet that covered Blaine leaves remnants
Although hard to imagine, about 16,000 years ago a glacial ice sheet one-mile thick covered the Blaine and Birch Bay area. This ice was part of an extension of Cordilleran Ice sheet that covered present-day southern Alaska and parts of western Canada. The extension is called the Puget lobe, and at the peak of its advancement it covered all of Puget Sound and extended as far south as the Olympia and Centralia area.
Whatcom wakes up to snow on the last day of January
We’d love to see your snow photos at newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.
These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company
The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.
Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington
Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
Margarita doughnuts? Yep. This Bellingham shop tickles tastebuds, supports community
With flavors like cosmic brownie, lemon drop, caramel toasted coconut, KitKat and strawberry lemonade, this doughnut shop has crazy taste.
Norway-based company opens new battery factory in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An international energy company has opened a new battery factory in Bellingham. Norway-based Corvus Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new plant January 25th. CEO Geir Bjorkeli spoke to a gathering that included Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, Norway’s Ambassador to the U.S....
Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomes new CEO
Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomed its new president and CEO Dylan Deane-Boyle on January 17. He replaced Sandy Ward after her retirement at the end of 2022. “Bellingham and Whatcom County is such an incredibly unique geographic and cultural area,” Deane-Boyle said. “When you have mountains and ocean, and you have that amount of recreation with vibrant communities in Whatcom County, and you combine that together as a visitor experience, that is so incredibly unique and really what drew me to this opportunity.”
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death
William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Whatcom County sees massive spike in illegal fentanyl pills
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Increasing amounts of illegally produced fentanyl is showing up in Whatcom County and the sheriff’s department has the numbers to prove it. They say in a social media post that the Whatcom County Drug Task Force recovered just over 20,000 fentanyl pills in 2020. The...
Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February
Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
Murder mystery weekend, new business to serve drinks and concerts coming near Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a theater to serve alcohol, Sounders watch party and popular artists’ concerts.
Here’s when wind, rain return to Whatcom. Power outages are possible
“Temperatures will rebound” to more seasonable levels, according to forecasts.
Chance of snow or ‘wintry mix’ for Bellingham, lowland Whatcom. Here’s when to expect it
Here’s what’s in store as the weekend cold snap eases.
Anger follows this Whatcom panel’s rejection of an anti-vaccine applicant
Health Director Erika Lautenbach, whose agency guided the pandemic response, interrupted Councilman Byrd, saying that he was out of line.
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
High school basketball results Tuesday
Prep basketball final scores Tuesday night…our radio game on KPUG saw the Lynden boys beat Ferndale 69-32. Anthony Canales led the Lions with 17 points. Brant Heppner had 14. Also in boys play Sehome got by Blaine 60-49 and Bellingham lost to Burlington 72-56. On the girls side it...
Whatcom County getting grant money to make roads safer
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County is among 510 communities across the country that are sharing in $800 million in federal grants aimed at making our roads safer. The Whatcom County Council of Governments will receive $200,000 to help it develop a Regional Safety Action Plan. It is aimed at...
