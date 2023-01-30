ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
989kbay.com

Bellingham Bed Bath and Beyond staying open for now

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s Bed, Bath and Beyond store continues to avoid the chopping block as the struggling retailer closes more outlets. Business Insider reports the company has added 141 stores to the 120 already on its closure list. Four Washington stores are closing in Auburn, Lakewood, Vancouver...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Glacial ice sheet that covered Blaine leaves remnants

Although hard to imagine, about 16,000 years ago a glacial ice sheet one-mile thick covered the Blaine and Birch Bay area. This ice was part of an extension of Cordilleran Ice sheet that covered present-day southern Alaska and parts of western Canada. The extension is called the Puget lobe, and at the peak of its advancement it covered all of Puget Sound and extended as far south as the Olympia and Centralia area.
BLAINE, WA
tourcounsel.com

Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington

Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Norway-based company opens new battery factory in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An international energy company has opened a new battery factory in Bellingham. Norway-based Corvus Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new plant January 25th. CEO Geir Bjorkeli spoke to a gathering that included Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, Norway’s Ambassador to the U.S....
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomes new CEO

Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism welcomed its new president and CEO Dylan Deane-Boyle on January 17. He replaced Sandy Ward after her retirement at the end of 2022. “Bellingham and Whatcom County is such an incredibly unique geographic and cultural area,” Deane-Boyle said. “When you have mountains and ocean, and you have that amount of recreation with vibrant communities in Whatcom County, and you combine that together as a visitor experience, that is so incredibly unique and really what drew me to this opportunity.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death

William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
ANACORTES, WA
989kbay.com

Whatcom County sees massive spike in illegal fentanyl pills

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Increasing amounts of illegally produced fentanyl is showing up in Whatcom County and the sheriff’s department has the numbers to prove it. They say in a social media post that the Whatcom County Drug Task Force recovered just over 20,000 fentanyl pills in 2020. The...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February

Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
BLAINE, WA
989kbay.com

High school basketball results Tuesday

Prep basketball final scores Tuesday night…our radio game on KPUG saw the Lynden boys beat Ferndale 69-32. Anthony Canales led the Lions with 17 points. Brant Heppner had 14. Also in boys play Sehome got by Blaine 60-49 and Bellingham lost to Burlington 72-56. On the girls side it...
LYNDEN, WA
989kbay.com

Whatcom County getting grant money to make roads safer

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County is among 510 communities across the country that are sharing in $800 million in federal grants aimed at making our roads safer. The Whatcom County Council of Governments will receive $200,000 to help it develop a Regional Safety Action Plan. It is aimed at...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

