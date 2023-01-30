ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home in Paso Robles sells for $3.2 million

The spacious property located in the 1800 block of San Marcos Road in Paso Robles was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $3,200,000, or $855 per square foot. The house built in 1983 has an interior space of 3,741 square feet. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and five parking spaces. It sits on a 42.0-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top seven most expensive homes sold in Paso Robles the week of Jan. 22

A house in Paso Robles that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $520,714. The average price per square foot was $327.
PASO ROBLES, CA

