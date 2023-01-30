ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL officially sets 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million: What it means for Giants

The NFL officially set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, a record amount up from $208.2 million in 2022. What does that mean for the New York Giants?. The Giants currently have $44.277 million in cap space, third-most in the league. The Chicago Bears have $90.893 million and the Atlanta Falcons have $56.414 million. The Giants have $41.213 million in effective cap space, which is the amount of cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.
ALERT: DeMeco Ryans HIRED As Texans HC | San Francisco INTERVIEWING Vic Fangio | 49ers News

In the latest NFL news, the Houston Texans are hiring DeMeco Ryans as their Head Coach. The NFL Coaching Carousel is starting to dwindle, & Ryans was one of the top Head Coach targets for multiple teams. With the latest DeMeco Ryans news, should the 49ers look to move on from Kyle Shanahan? 49ers coaching rumors have hinted that the Niner Gang is not happy with Shanahan after the ugly 49ers vs.
Giants news, 1/31: Eli Manning, cap rises, Mike Kafka, more headlines

Eli Manning was like all Giants fans Sunday, detesting the Empire State Building lit up in Eagle colors on Sunday. "I’m all for good sportsmanship and congratulating teams when they do well, but I don’t know about going that far out of your way to support a division rival," Manning said during an interview on Big Blue View Radio Jan. 30, the day after the Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl. "The New York-Philadelphia rivalry is so intense, I thought that was a little extreme. That was a tough one to swallow last night."
Giants news, 2/1: Salary cap, Xavier McKinney, Wink finalist in Indy, more headlines

NFL free agency 2023: Should Giants reunite with Jabrill Peppers?

Jabrill Peppers spent three seasons with the New York Giants after an offseason trade that sent star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. Peppers was a team captain and one of the more prominent voices in the Giants’ locker room from 2019 through 2021. Several injuries...
2023 NFL head coach tracker: Broncos trade for Sean Payton; Texans complete homecoming with DeMeco Ryans

The 2023 NFL coaching cycle maintained what's now an 11-year trend in which there have been at least five new head coaches. This year's coaching carousel is in full swing with three of the five head-coaching vacancies now filled -- the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers -- and two teams are still in the interview stages for their openings in the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
What does a realistic off-season look like for Joe Schoen and the Giants?

I've not done an exercise like this before, but I was keen to look at the Giants cap situation and what off-season moves Joe Schoen might be able to make. I have approached this through my own lens, making the decisions I would make if I were in Schoen's position. Not all players will agree to restructures, extensions or free agency contracts. For the purpose of this exercise I have assumed that where a reasonable market rate deal is offered the player accepts.
Senior Bowl 2023 Day 1 news, notes, highlights

Practices for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl began on Tuesday. Let’s go through some of the news, notes and highlights from the day. Your New York Giants, of course, were well represented. Wide receivers to keep an eye on. Jayden Reed of Michigan State had a nice day.
Dream Offseason Spending Spree.

Extend Leo....hypothetical but add some cap with the extension. Trade for Tee Higgins, part with our 1. Tag and trade Barkley, draft Charbonnet with the additional 2nd, draft Jack Campbell with our original 2nd. Run D should be fixed and possibly elite. draft one of Patterson or Sedrick Van Pran...
Notes from Senior Bowl practices Day 2

I usually try to jot down a few things as I watch the practice sessions. It’s always hit or miss due to the TV coverage; there are several sessions going at once, so I’m sure a lot falls through the cracks. Also, I try not to read anyone’s recap beforehand, so forgive me if a lot of this is redundant (or just plain wrong).
Offseason Outlook

Looking at the current retained players on this roster leaves many holes and a need for more depth. The potential of losing our starting backfield and another starter/captain and key role players from this past season. In addition, the Giants have a lot of cap space compared to the rest of the league. The Giants have more cap space than almost 90% of other teams. By the brink of free agency begins, we might have a lot or a lot less depending on moves beforehand. This post is not a mock offseason but more of what needs to happen or might happen and the roster's current state.

