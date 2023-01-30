ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Pascagoula shooting suspect indicted in 2021 incident

A man charged with shooting into a dwelling during an argument in 2021 has been indicted. 22-year-old Davontae Andrews was indicted on a charge of shooting into an dwelling. He also has a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is in the Jackson County jail with no bond.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Waveland man charged with murder in Florida cold case

New DNA testing helped officials identify a suspect in a cold case murder investigation in Florida — and led them to Waveland, Mississippi. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Michael Lapniewski Jr. was arrested January 26 and charged with first-degree murder in the 1987 death of an 82-year-old woman in unincorporated St. Petersburg, Florida.
WAVELAND, MS
Mississippi Center for Justice hosting expungement clinic

A fresh start sounds nice right? That’s the goal of an upcoming expungement clinic in Jackson County. Ian Gustafson, an attorney with the Mississippi Center for Justice, is in studio to talk about how you may be eligible to clear your criminal record. The clinic takes place February 10th...
GAUTIER, MS
Mississippi candidate filing deadline passes

The filing deadline for Mississippi candidates has officially passed. Harrison and Hancock counties will have races for sheriff. For Harrison County, it is officially a two-man race between Republican Louis Elias and Republican Matt Haley. For Hancock County, it a four-man race between Ricky Adam, Johnny R. Raffeo Jr, Channing...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs set to close starting Wednesday

A traffic reminder for Ocean Springs drivers: Hanshaw Road will close tomorrow for sewer repairs. The closure is expected to last for two months. It will especially have an impact for parents picking up or dropping off their kids at Ocean Springs Middle School or those looking to get from Highway 90 to Old Spanish Trail and vice versa. Executive Assistant to the Mayor Ravin Nettles said, “So, it’s a sewer main. It’s a big one. We live in a great town and people want to flush their toilets so stuff like that has to be repaired. We want to do it as soon as possible so JCUA is leading that project.”
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Coast Guard finds 4 boaters missing in Biloxi Bay

Four people were rescued earlier today from the Gulfport Shipping Channel after not returning from their boating trip Monday. After being stranded over night at sea, four boaters were brought back to land where their families waited restlessly for them to return. Forty-two year-old Victoria Farr, 37-year-old Richard Allen, 12-year-old...
GULFPORT, MS
Pass Christian is a designated Tree City

Two live oak trees were donated to Church Park in Pass Christian. Church Park, located on Church Avenue, was an abandoned space until renovations took place by Kirk Kimball, alderman of ward three. Some of the renovations included new recreational equipment, painted basketball courts, water services, and more. With Pass...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
State Senator Chris McDaniel announces run for Mississippi Lt. Governor

Incumbent Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann will face another primary challenger this year in his bid for a second term. Republican State Senator Chris McDaniel announced he’s running for the state’s second highest office. He was in Biloxi tonight, addressing supporters at the Biloxi Visitors Center. The Jones County...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Pass Christian Harbor reconstruction almost done

More than two years after Hurricane Zeta damaged it, the Pass Christian Harbor is expected to be completely restored within the next two months. The city has made upgrades to the harbor by adding flow-through decking and replacing bathroom trailers lost in the storm. Excursion Pier near Shaggy’s will become...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Couple pays off student meals at Orange Grove Elementary

Orange Grove Elementary received a generous donation to pay off school meals from the fall semester. Buster and Nelda Tindel donated $2,700 to their local elementary school. What was a small amount to them, is actually the largest donation to a Harrison County school in the last five years. Orange...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show this weekend in Gautier

This weekend marks the 43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show. Marilyn Ladnier from the Gulf Coast Orchid Society is in studio with more. The show takes place Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. Admission is free. Exhibits open Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, exhibits are open from noon until 6 p.m. and mini classes are offered at 3:30, 4, and 4:30. Exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with mini classes at 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m.
GAUTIER, MS
Stretch of HWY 90 in front of Mississippi Aquarium to close again tonight

The final round of what has been a string of overnight closures on Highway 90 takes place tonight as work continues to build the Coast Transit Authority tram, pedestrian, and bicycle bridge that will eventually link the Mississippi Aquarium with Jones Park. Crews have been installing girders and supports for...
GULFPORT, MS
Candidates who qualified to run in 2023 elections

Wednesday was the deadline to qualify for the 2023 elections in state and county races. Below are candidates who qualified for county races. The Secretary of State has the list of candidates who qualified for state races here. HARRISON COUNTY. QUALIFIED CANDIDATES AS OF 2/1/2023. Sheriff. Louis N. Elias (...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Gulfport group brings iconic King Cakes back home

In broad daylight, six Coast residents assisted one another in smuggling King Cakes across state lines. On Sunday morning, the group traveled from Gulfport to New Orleans for their mission to purchase as many Dong Phuong King Cakes as possible, which ended up being 52. The group loves the Vietnamese...
GULFPORT, MS

