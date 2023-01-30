Read full article on original website
Man arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer in Biloxi
On Wednesday, February 01, 2023, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Biloxi Police Officers responded to a local medical facility in reference to a disturbance, after the Biloxi Communications Center received a complaint of a combative person being inside. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 26 year old Benjamin Tyler Stewart of...
Pascagoula shooting suspect indicted in 2021 incident
A man charged with shooting into a dwelling during an argument in 2021 has been indicted. 22-year-old Davontae Andrews was indicted on a charge of shooting into an dwelling. He also has a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is in the Jackson County jail with no bond.
Waveland man charged with murder in Florida cold case
New DNA testing helped officials identify a suspect in a cold case murder investigation in Florida — and led them to Waveland, Mississippi. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Michael Lapniewski Jr. was arrested January 26 and charged with first-degree murder in the 1987 death of an 82-year-old woman in unincorporated St. Petersburg, Florida.
Biloxi man to serve seven years in 2021 drive-by shooting in St. Martin
A 19-year-old Biloxi man will spend seven years in prison for a 2021 drive-by shooting. Erick Martin pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 years, with seven to serve. Martin, who was 17 when the shooting happened, was originally charged as an adult with two counts of shooting...
Mississippi Center for Justice hosting expungement clinic
A fresh start sounds nice right? That’s the goal of an upcoming expungement clinic in Jackson County. Ian Gustafson, an attorney with the Mississippi Center for Justice, is in studio to talk about how you may be eligible to clear your criminal record. The clinic takes place February 10th...
Mississippi candidate filing deadline passes
The filing deadline for Mississippi candidates has officially passed. Harrison and Hancock counties will have races for sheriff. For Harrison County, it is officially a two-man race between Republican Louis Elias and Republican Matt Haley. For Hancock County, it a four-man race between Ricky Adam, Johnny R. Raffeo Jr, Channing...
Fixin’ the Coast spayed/neutered 44 cats in Harrison County thanks to grant
A grant from a pet company helped Fixin’ the Coast with their mission to control the feral cat population. The organization says the grant helped them spay and neuter 44 more community cats. This reduces shelter and rescue intake in the coming months and years. Since 2019, Fixin’ the...
Harrison County native Bobby Hudson receives major youth leadership award
A Harrison County native was recognized by the state for his leadership earlier this week. Secretary of State Michael Watson gives out the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award once a year to recognize a gifted, civic-minded young individual. For the first time, the award was given to two individuals and...
Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs set to close starting Wednesday
A traffic reminder for Ocean Springs drivers: Hanshaw Road will close tomorrow for sewer repairs. The closure is expected to last for two months. It will especially have an impact for parents picking up or dropping off their kids at Ocean Springs Middle School or those looking to get from Highway 90 to Old Spanish Trail and vice versa. Executive Assistant to the Mayor Ravin Nettles said, “So, it’s a sewer main. It’s a big one. We live in a great town and people want to flush their toilets so stuff like that has to be repaired. We want to do it as soon as possible so JCUA is leading that project.”
First veteran to demonstrate Re-Walk equipment at Biloxi Veterans Affairs Hospital
A paralyzed veteran from the Gulf Coast area was the first to demonstrate Re-Walk equipment for staff at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Biloxi. Re-Walk is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that provides powered hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury to stand and walk. The veteran...
Coast Guard finds 4 boaters missing in Biloxi Bay
Four people were rescued earlier today from the Gulfport Shipping Channel after not returning from their boating trip Monday. After being stranded over night at sea, four boaters were brought back to land where their families waited restlessly for them to return. Forty-two year-old Victoria Farr, 37-year-old Richard Allen, 12-year-old...
Pass Christian is a designated Tree City
Two live oak trees were donated to Church Park in Pass Christian. Church Park, located on Church Avenue, was an abandoned space until renovations took place by Kirk Kimball, alderman of ward three. Some of the renovations included new recreational equipment, painted basketball courts, water services, and more. With Pass...
State Senator Chris McDaniel announces run for Mississippi Lt. Governor
Incumbent Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann will face another primary challenger this year in his bid for a second term. Republican State Senator Chris McDaniel announced he’s running for the state’s second highest office. He was in Biloxi tonight, addressing supporters at the Biloxi Visitors Center. The Jones County...
Pass Christian Harbor reconstruction almost done
More than two years after Hurricane Zeta damaged it, the Pass Christian Harbor is expected to be completely restored within the next two months. The city has made upgrades to the harbor by adding flow-through decking and replacing bathroom trailers lost in the storm. Excursion Pier near Shaggy’s will become...
Couple pays off student meals at Orange Grove Elementary
Orange Grove Elementary received a generous donation to pay off school meals from the fall semester. Buster and Nelda Tindel donated $2,700 to their local elementary school. What was a small amount to them, is actually the largest donation to a Harrison County school in the last five years. Orange...
43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show this weekend in Gautier
This weekend marks the 43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show. Marilyn Ladnier from the Gulf Coast Orchid Society is in studio with more. The show takes place Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. Admission is free. Exhibits open Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, exhibits are open from noon until 6 p.m. and mini classes are offered at 3:30, 4, and 4:30. Exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with mini classes at 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m.
Stretch of HWY 90 in front of Mississippi Aquarium to close again tonight
The final round of what has been a string of overnight closures on Highway 90 takes place tonight as work continues to build the Coast Transit Authority tram, pedestrian, and bicycle bridge that will eventually link the Mississippi Aquarium with Jones Park. Crews have been installing girders and supports for...
Candidates who qualified to run in 2023 elections
Wednesday was the deadline to qualify for the 2023 elections in state and county races. Below are candidates who qualified for county races. The Secretary of State has the list of candidates who qualified for state races here. HARRISON COUNTY. QUALIFIED CANDIDATES AS OF 2/1/2023. Sheriff. Louis N. Elias (...
Gulfport group brings iconic King Cakes back home
In broad daylight, six Coast residents assisted one another in smuggling King Cakes across state lines. On Sunday morning, the group traveled from Gulfport to New Orleans for their mission to purchase as many Dong Phuong King Cakes as possible, which ended up being 52. The group loves the Vietnamese...
St. Stanislaus football sending four student-athletes to the next level
At St. Stanislaus, the Rock-a-Chaws sending a quartet of football standouts to the next level and all four student-athletes played a big role in SSC’s first playoff win since 2017. Starting with QB1, Hudson Osborne signed with Northeast Mississippi, alongside a pair heading to Mississippi Gulf Coast, Fulton Ascherl...
