stthomas.edu

Tommie Award Finalist: Nkechukwu Akpati '23

Tommie Award finalist and psychology major Nkechukwu Akpati '23 has stayed busy during his time at St. Thomas, juggling a number of leadership and community building roles. He's president of the Black Empowerment Student Alliance, serves as a resident advisor, produces his own podcast, and received the inaugural Good Trouble Legacy Scholarship.
Tommie Award Finalist: Katie McGinnis ’23

From being involved with the Stewardship Garden to Undergraduate Student Government, St. Thomas Tommie Award finalist Katie McGinnis has been active on campus. The Newsroom talked with McGinnis about her interest in environmental science and theology, the school community, and involvement in student clubs. What made you interested in environmental...
