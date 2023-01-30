Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
Is Isaac Seumalo an answer to the Giants’ interior offensive line issues?
Methuselah was a young man the last time the New York Giants were stable on the interior offensive line. Despite efforts to fix the issue, the Giants were still less than ideal up front in 2022. Injuries to rookie Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemiuex did not help the situation, but other starters failed to meet expectations.
Big Blue View
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Coaching carousel breaking well for Giants?
There are only two NFL head-coaching jobs still open — the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. That is good news for the New York Giants, who might get to keep coordinators Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale for another season. That is the topic of this edition of the ‘Valentine’s...
Big Blue View
What should the ‘walk-away’ number be for quarterbacks?
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen was asked at last Tuesday’s press conference about shopping for free agents, and he said that he and his staff always ask, “What’s the walk-away?” The question was asked in the context of external unrestricted free agents that the Giants may try to sign. It equally well applies to the Giants’ own free agents, most notably quarterback Daniel Jones.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 2/1: Salary cap, Xavier McKinney, Wink finalist in Indy, more headlines
The NFL officially set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million on Monday, a record amount up from $208.2 million in 2022. What does that mean for the New York Giants?. The Giants currently have $44.3 million in cap space, third-most in the league, which is actually $41.2 million in effective cap space, which is the amount of cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Big Blue View
Julian Love: Nick Sirianni getting ‘free ride’ as Eagles coach
Impending New York Giants’ free agent Julian Love did not withhold punches in his appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. Love joined the program on Thursday morning, and his initial comments on Nick Sirianni were mildly impudent. Love declared that Sirianni was a “great coach” because he...
Big Blue View
Giants position review, offensive line: Joe Schoen succeeding where predecessors failed?
After allowing it to fall into disrepair, then-GM Jerry Reese took multiple swings at trying to fix the New York Giants’ offensive. He failed. His successor, Dave Gettleman, walked in the door proclaiming fixing the offensive line was a top priority. He did manage to draft Andrew Thomas, but failed for four years to assemble a functional line.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 1/31: Eli Manning, cap rises, Mike Kafka, more headlines
Eli Manning was like all Giants fans Sunday, detesting the Empire State Building lit up in Eagle colors on Sunday. "I’m all for good sportsmanship and congratulating teams when they do well, but I don’t know about going that far out of your way to support a division rival," Manning said during an interview on Big Blue View Radio Jan. 30, the day after the Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl. "The New York-Philadelphia rivalry is so intense, I thought that was a little extreme. That was a tough one to swallow last night."
Big Blue View
Giants news, 2/2: Schoen on Saquon Barkley, Platzgummer bids goodbye, Senior Bowl notes, more
BBV's Ed Valentine in his first mock of the 2023 draft selected Zay Flowers, a wide receiver out of Boston College, as the Giants selection in the first round. While it is definitely a position of need for the team, the 5' 9" Flowers is not the big receiver that fans have been clamoring for.
Big Blue View
What does a realistic off-season look like for Joe Schoen and the Giants?
I've not done an exercise like this before, but I was keen to look at the Giants cap situation and what off-season moves Joe Schoen might be able to make. I have approached this through my own lens, making the decisions I would make if I were in Schoen's position. Not all players will agree to restructures, extensions or free agency contracts. For the purpose of this exercise I have assumed that where a reasonable market rate deal is offered the player accepts.
Big Blue View
Senior Bowl 2023 Day 1 news, notes, highlights
Practices for the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl began on Tuesday. Let’s go through some of the news, notes and highlights from the day. Your New York Giants, of course, were well represented. Wide receivers to keep an eye on. Jayden Reed of Michigan State had a nice day.
Big Blue View
NFL free agency 2023: Should Giants reunite with Jabrill Peppers?
Jabrill Peppers spent three seasons with the New York Giants after an offseason trade that sent star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. Peppers was a team captain and one of the more prominent voices in the Giants’ locker room from 2019 through 2021. Several injuries...
Big Blue View
Offseason Outlook
Looking at the current retained players on this roster leaves many holes and a need for more depth. The potential of losing our starting backfield and another starter/captain and key role players from this past season. In addition, the Giants have a lot of cap space compared to the rest of the league. The Giants have more cap space than almost 90% of other teams. By the brink of free agency begins, we might have a lot or a lot less depending on moves beforehand. This post is not a mock offseason but more of what needs to happen or might happen and the roster's current state.
Big Blue View
Could LB Bobby Okereke be an answer for the New York Giants?
Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker Bobby Okereke familiarized himself well with the New York Giants in Week 17. The Giants defeated the Colts 38-10; still, Okereke jumped out on film and happened to have his second-highest graded Pro Football Focus game. Okereke had 13 tackles, six stops, and one elbow to the dome of Daniel Jones that caused an unnecessary roughness penalty.
Big Blue View
Shrine Bowl 2023 practice highlights: A.T. Perry, Zay Flowers among names to know
Practices for the 2023 East-West Shrine Game conclude on Tuesday with some unpadded work before Thursday night’s game. With the 2023 NFL Draft coming up, here are some news and notes from Shrine practices for New York Giants fans to know. A name to know. Perry is a player...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - What can the Giants learn from Championship Sunday?
The New York Giants aren’t playing anymore after losing to the (now) NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. The NFC and AFC Championship games saw the two best teams in the league, the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, survive and advance to the Super Bowl. Giants’...
Big Blue View
Giants position review: A young and talented edge group with upside
The New York Giants invested the necessary draft capital into their edge position. Before 2022, the last time the Giants had more than 40 sacks in a season was in 2014, when they sacked the quarterback 41 times. That number is impressive because the Giants dealt with several key injuries at the edge position.
Big Blue View
Giants position review, running back: After big year, will Giants pay Saquon Barkley?
The New York Giants find themselves at an interesting crossroads when it comes the running back position. Do they pay superstar running back Saquon Barkley a big money second contract. If so, how much and how long? Do they pass on the risky second running back contract and try to get running back production another way?
Big Blue View
Giants position review, tight end: Is Daniel Bellinger enough?
The New York Giants re-made their tight end position group in 2022 as former first-round pick Evan Engram moved on to the Jacksonville Jaguars via free agency. How did rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger and a group of supporting veteran role players fare?. Let’s take a look as we continue...
Comments / 0