buffzone.com

Game day notes: Schedule quirks highlight second half of Pac-12 slate for CU Buffs

As the Colorado men’s basketball team dives into the second half of the Pac-12 Conference slate, the Buffaloes are dealing with two slight quirks of the league schedule. First, 12 games into the conference schedule the Buffs have yet to enjoy one of their one-game rivalry weeks against Utah, which finally happens for the first time next week in Salt Lake City. Secondly, the Buffs complete this weekend’s home series against Stanford on Sunday, marking the second of three consecutive Sunday dates to close two-game home series.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

CU Buffs notes: Spring game to be held April 22

Typically, the Colorado spring game is an afterthought on the sports calendar. It’s usually lightly attended and often more of a glorified practice to wrap up spring drills. This year, with new head coach Deion Sanders leading the way, the Buffaloes are expecting an actual game that includes plenty of fans in the Folsom Field stands.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Colorado Buffs, Deion Sanders land top-25 recruiting class

In less than two months on the job as Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders has made a lot of noise nationally with the talent he’s been able to draw to Boulder. The first-year leader of the Buffaloes isn’t surprised by what he and his staff have done, however.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Football recruiting: Former Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy commits to CU Buffs

Former Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy is coming to Colorado. On Wednesday, the former four-star recruit announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Buffaloes. During his three seasons with Alabama, Kennedy played mostly on special teams. He played five games this past season before suffering a...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Mental miscues adding up for CU Buffs men’s basketball

The Colorado men’s basketball team is a poor passing team. That certainly isn’t a revelation to anyone who has followed the Buffaloes through the teasing highs and frustrating lows of a wildly inconsistent season. Yet correcting the problem isn’t as simple as endeavoring into extended chest-passing drills at practice.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

CU Buffs’ Shedeur Sanders among stellar group of quarterbacks in Pac-12

Shedeur Sanders had yet to play his final game at Jackson State before Fox Sports in December labeled him as a favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy for Colorado. Throwing that type of hype on Sanders right away might be a bit much, but the fact that CU has a quarterback being talked about nationally is rare and it’s a big deal for the Pac-12 Conference.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado university dubbed a 'top American party school'

According to a recent ranking published by Niche.com, one of Colorado's well-known education hubs is among the country's 'top 25 party schools of 2023' – barely. Each year, Niche ranks American colleges in a number of categories – best value, best academics, best student life, etc. One of those rankings is 'top party schools' and this year, University of Colorado Boulder ranked 25th with an 'A+'grade in the 'party scene' category.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Mountain communities still missing mail

Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93

FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
DENVER, CO
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE

