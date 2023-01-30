Read full article on original website
Those with compromised immune systems need special museum hours, advocate tells councilDavid Heitz
Game day notes: Schedule quirks highlight second half of Pac-12 slate for CU Buffs
As the Colorado men’s basketball team dives into the second half of the Pac-12 Conference slate, the Buffaloes are dealing with two slight quirks of the league schedule. First, 12 games into the conference schedule the Buffs have yet to enjoy one of their one-game rivalry weeks against Utah, which finally happens for the first time next week in Salt Lake City. Secondly, the Buffs complete this weekend’s home series against Stanford on Sunday, marking the second of three consecutive Sunday dates to close two-game home series.
Cal rematch a chance to start making amends for Colorado men’s basketball
Some losses, even the bad ones, sometimes grow more palatable over time. The one suffered in Berkeley on New Year’s Eve by the Colorado men’s basketball team isn’t one of them. In a season riddled with disappointing defeats, none stand out more than the Buffaloes’ 80-76 loss...
CU Buffs notes: Spring game to be held April 22
Typically, the Colorado spring game is an afterthought on the sports calendar. It’s usually lightly attended and often more of a glorified practice to wrap up spring drills. This year, with new head coach Deion Sanders leading the way, the Buffaloes are expecting an actual game that includes plenty of fans in the Folsom Field stands.
Colorado Buffs, Deion Sanders land top-25 recruiting class
In less than two months on the job as Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders has made a lot of noise nationally with the talent he’s been able to draw to Boulder. The first-year leader of the Buffaloes isn’t surprised by what he and his staff have done, however.
Football recruiting: Former Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy commits to CU Buffs
Former Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy is coming to Colorado. On Wednesday, the former four-star recruit announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Buffaloes. During his three seasons with Alabama, Kennedy played mostly on special teams. He played five games this past season before suffering a...
Mental miscues adding up for CU Buffs men’s basketball
The Colorado men’s basketball team is a poor passing team. That certainly isn’t a revelation to anyone who has followed the Buffaloes through the teasing highs and frustrating lows of a wildly inconsistent season. Yet correcting the problem isn’t as simple as endeavoring into extended chest-passing drills at practice.
CU Buffs’ Shedeur Sanders among stellar group of quarterbacks in Pac-12
Shedeur Sanders had yet to play his final game at Jackson State before Fox Sports in December labeled him as a favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy for Colorado. Throwing that type of hype on Sanders right away might be a bit much, but the fact that CU has a quarterback being talked about nationally is rare and it’s a big deal for the Pac-12 Conference.
Amid shooting slump, CU Buffs point guard KJ Simpson looks to reboot all-around game
It’s sometimes easy to forget that just about every player on the Colorado men’s basketball roster usually was the best player on any court they stepped on prior to arriving in Boulder. That certainly was the case with KJ Simpson. Until recently, the sophomore guard wasn’t even aware...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
VAIL — Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never...
Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Colorado spot made it on the list.
Colorado university dubbed a 'top American party school'
According to a recent ranking published by Niche.com, one of Colorado's well-known education hubs is among the country's 'top 25 party schools of 2023' – barely. Each year, Niche ranks American colleges in a number of categories – best value, best academics, best student life, etc. One of those rankings is 'top party schools' and this year, University of Colorado Boulder ranked 25th with an 'A+'grade in the 'party scene' category.
Mountain communities still missing mail
Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93
FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Colorado auto theft clearance is at a record low
Beginning in 2020, the clearance rate fell one or two points a year. In 2022, preliminary data says the clearance rate was just under 8%, or roughly one in 12 auto thefts.
This Colorado Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
