As the Colorado men’s basketball team dives into the second half of the Pac-12 Conference slate, the Buffaloes are dealing with two slight quirks of the league schedule. First, 12 games into the conference schedule the Buffs have yet to enjoy one of their one-game rivalry weeks against Utah, which finally happens for the first time next week in Salt Lake City. Secondly, the Buffs complete this weekend’s home series against Stanford on Sunday, marking the second of three consecutive Sunday dates to close two-game home series.

BOULDER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO