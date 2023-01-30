ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

Weeki Wachee mermaids celebrate 75 years with 'Mermaid Tail Trail'

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - The famous Weeki Wachee mermaids celebrated their 75th anniversary. To help celebrate, a new art exposition called the Mermaid Tail Trail was created. Twenty-six individually decorated mermaid statues are custom-made, handpainted by local artists and even face casted by a real mermaid. The face of Christie Loman, one of the Weeki Wachee mermaids, was covered with plaster and molded to give the Weeki Wachee mermaid statues a real face.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Moffitt Cancer Center sees increase in virtual visits during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - The American Cancer Society recently released its annual statistics report, which showed that overall cancer mortality has dropped by 33% since 1991. The report points to more screenings, advances in treatment, and behavioral changes as contributing factors to the overall decline. During the pandemic, providers had to...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida communities receive about $65 million from federal grant to help makes streets safer

TAMPA, Fla. - Communities across Florida received about $65 million in federal grant money to make streets safer whether you walk, bike or drive. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded about $800 million nationwide Wednesday as part of the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant awards. The City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Hernando County and the City of Port Richey all received money from the grant to help with action planning and infrastructure work.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tampa outbid at auction, no longer owns historic Black cemetery

TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Park Cemetery, which was established in 1919, has continued to be maintained by the city since its owner died in 2019. But, the historic Black cemetery is now under new ownership, which worries some neighbors, who hope the rich history can be saved. The headstones at...
TAMPA, FL
Grant Piper News

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education

SARASOTA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation for the 2023 Session to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education, further pushing back against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination. Among its many provisions, the legislation will ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization; prohibit DEI, CRT, and other discriminatory programs and barriers to learning; and course correct universities’ missions to align education for citizenship of the constitutional republic and Florida’s existing and emerging workforce needs. For more information, click here.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida

Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
CLEARWATER, FL

