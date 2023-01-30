Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Weeki Wachee mermaids celebrate 75 years with 'Mermaid Tail Trail'
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - The famous Weeki Wachee mermaids celebrated their 75th anniversary. To help celebrate, a new art exposition called the Mermaid Tail Trail was created. Twenty-six individually decorated mermaid statues are custom-made, handpainted by local artists and even face casted by a real mermaid. The face of Christie Loman, one of the Weeki Wachee mermaids, was covered with plaster and molded to give the Weeki Wachee mermaid statues a real face.
fox13news.com
New effort aimed at revitalizing historically Black neighborhood in Lake Wales
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A historically Black neighborhood in Lake Wales is undergoing a renaissance. The Northwest Neighborhood was once known as "The Quarters," because it is where African Americans with service jobs went home after working for their upscale employers. Back in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, it was...
fox13news.com
Raptor Fest returns to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A festival celebrating birds of prey is returning for its 10th year at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete. Raptor Fest is a family-friendly event supporting the preserve's Birds of Prey Program, which provides care and a forever homes to non-releasable native birds of prey.
fox13news.com
Local volunteer group works to keep Hillsborough County trails, nature preserves clean
TAMPA, Fla. - Hiking trails are a fun way to stay active, but sometimes, trail and nature preserves are littered with debris. A local group of volunteers is helping to clean up those paths and keep them safe. Bob McElroy and his friends recently spent a Saturday morning walking the...
How Black Union soldiers freed enslaved African Americans in Tampa
The story of how 36 Black Union soldiers freed Tampa’s enslaved black population on May 6, 1864. The enslaved Black people had never seen Black soldiers with guns.
fox13news.com
Feeding Tampa Bay announces new expanded headquarters and plans toward hunger-free region
TAMPA, Fla. - Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its headquarters to feed even more people in the coming years. The non-profit broke ground Tuesday on its new 217,000 square foot property on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa, which CEO Thomas Mantz says will help in their mission to end hunger across the Bay Area.
Hillsborough students dress up like 100-year-olds to celebrate 100 days of school
Hillsborough County students celebrated 100 days of school Monday by dressing up like they were 100 years old.
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
fox13news.com
Moffitt Cancer Center sees increase in virtual visits during pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - The American Cancer Society recently released its annual statistics report, which showed that overall cancer mortality has dropped by 33% since 1991. The report points to more screenings, advances in treatment, and behavioral changes as contributing factors to the overall decline. During the pandemic, providers had to...
fox13news.com
Florida communities receive about $65 million from federal grant to help makes streets safer
TAMPA, Fla. - Communities across Florida received about $65 million in federal grant money to make streets safer whether you walk, bike or drive. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded about $800 million nationwide Wednesday as part of the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant awards. The City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Hernando County and the City of Port Richey all received money from the grant to help with action planning and infrastructure work.
fox13news.com
Tampa outbid at auction, no longer owns historic Black cemetery
TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Park Cemetery, which was established in 1919, has continued to be maintained by the city since its owner died in 2019. But, the historic Black cemetery is now under new ownership, which worries some neighbors, who hope the rich history can be saved. The headstones at...
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
Pasco County Festivals February 2023
Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education
SARASOTA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation for the 2023 Session to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education, further pushing back against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination. Among its many provisions, the legislation will ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization; prohibit DEI, CRT, and other discriminatory programs and barriers to learning; and course correct universities’ missions to align education for citizenship of the constitutional republic and Florida’s existing and emerging workforce needs. For more information, click here.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
businessobserverfl.com
Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida
Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
Hillsborough superintendent responds to concern about attendance boundaries
The Hillsborough County superintendent responds to concerns from parents about possible attendance boundary changes.
