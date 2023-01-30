Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen Were The Cheapest Players In The NBA
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the cheapest players in the NBA back in the day.
"It bothered me then, and it bothers me now" — Why Carmelo Anthony is a "user" according to George Karl
George Karl wasn't used to the plethora of Carmelo Anthony's off-court antics.
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
Kyrie Irving's Fantastic Answer To Question About LeBron James
Kyrie Irving was asked about LeBron James after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
Jerry says Steph Curry's greatness has 'ruined' NBA: 'The game is just terrible'
Jerry Recco says the greatness of Steph Curry has ruined the NBA, because too many players try to replicate Curry’s shooting, and instead makes the game “terrible.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Chicago Bulls Will Trade DeMar DeRozan Because Of Zach LaVine, Says Anonymous NBA GM
An anonymous NBA GM believes the Chicago Bulls will end up trading DeMar DeRozan because of Zach LaVine.
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Makes Extraordinary NBA History
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has moved into the top ten on an all-time NBA list.
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jerami Grant Reveals Why He Rejected A $112 Million Contract Extension From The Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant opened up on why he didn't take up a $112 million contract extension that the Portland Trail Blazers seemingly offered him.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
When Brittney Griner Said She Could Beat DeMarcus Cousins 1-On-1: "I'm Gonna Go To The ATM And I Will Sell My House And I Gonna Put All My Money..."
In 2016, Brittney Griner had said that she would beat DeMarcus Cousins in a game of 1-on-1, and there were some hilarious reactions from people asked about the quote.
Ron Harper Says He Won 5 Championships In 6 Years Because He Accepted His Role As A Defensive Point Guard
Ron Harper won 5 championships as a role player on the legendary Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. He opened up on his switch to a more subdued role.
Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement
Few athletes in sports history have made more successful business moves than Michael Jordan. According to a new report, the former NBA superstar may have made over $250 million during 2022 alone. No, that's not a misprint. "Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness ...
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks have signed a former Miami Heat player.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
Comments / 0