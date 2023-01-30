Read full article on original website
Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs set to close starting Wednesday
A traffic reminder for Ocean Springs drivers: Hanshaw Road will close tomorrow for sewer repairs. The closure is expected to last for two months. It will especially have an impact for parents picking up or dropping off their kids at Ocean Springs Middle School or those looking to get from Highway 90 to Old Spanish Trail and vice versa. Executive Assistant to the Mayor Ravin Nettles said, “So, it’s a sewer main. It’s a big one. We live in a great town and people want to flush their toilets so stuff like that has to be repaired. We want to do it as soon as possible so JCUA is leading that project.”
Multiple piers undergoing restoration in Gulfport
The City of Gulfport is moving forward with the restoration of multiple piers. Construction on Moses Pier is slated to begin in February and be finished by August. The city has received a permit for construction on Urie Pier, but is still waiting on permits for Libby Milner Roland Pier and Courthouse Road Pier.
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biden Administration has awarded Mississippi Department of Transportation with a $60 million grant to improve Interstate 10 near Diamondhead. It’s part of the Mega Grant Program created by President Biden’s infrastructure law to fund projects that are too large for traditional funding programs.
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
Coast Guard makes second rescue off Mississippi shore in 2 days
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Coast Guard station in Gulfport rescued a second group of boaters on Tuesday, Jan. 31, one day after a rescue miles down the shoreline. The branch’s public affairs unit confirmed around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon that Victoria Farr, 42; Richard Allen, 37; Piper Farr, 12; and Chase Craig, […]
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
Captain’s Wharf Marina opening spring of 2023 in Gulfport
After years of planning and preparation, Captain Al’s Steak and Seafood is expanding. You’ve probably already noticed some of the work. Coming this spring is Captain’s Wharf Marina, located a stone’s throw away from the Gulfport restaurant. Dock space and boat slips will be available to...
Customers gearing up for first Mardi Gras parade in Ocean Springs
Revelers are gearing up for the first set of parades to roll this Saturday in Ocean Springs. Mardi Gras Outlet has everything to help them let the good times roll. Coast Mardi Gras Outlet has been supplying the Coast with Mardi Gras essentials for the past decade. Shoppers have been flooding the store buying supplies for parades, floats, Mardi Gras balls, and parties. They offer a lot of bulk items like beads, moon pies, and toys.
Shrimp Restaurants Are Plentiful In Kiln, Mississippi
Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a…
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show this weekend in Gautier
This weekend marks the 43rd Gulf Coast Orchid Show. Marilyn Ladnier from the Gulf Coast Orchid Society is in studio with more. The show takes place Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th. Admission is free. Exhibits open Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, exhibits are open from noon until 6 p.m. and mini classes are offered at 3:30, 4, and 4:30. Exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with mini classes at 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m.
Mississippi gets funding for I-10 widening project
President Joe Biden announced today major transportation projects funded by bipartisan infrastructure law that will include a widening project for Interstate 10 here on the Coast. Biden was in New York to announce the Hudson Tunnel Project, but he also announced other “mega” grants for projects across the country. The...
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Gulfport couple donates funds to pay off meal debt at Orange Grove school
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents Buster and Nelda Tindel presented Orange Grove Elementary School‘s cafeteria with a $2,700 check to pay off student meal debts from the fall semester. It’s one of the largest donations given to a Harrison County school in the last five years. It comes...
Officials speak at 2023 Jackson County State of the State address
Jackson County Board President Ken Taylor presented the 2023 State of the County Address during the Pascagoula Rotary Club Meeting. Taylor talked about the county’s finances and economic growth moving into 2023, while also updating ongoing partnerships and projects geared toward improving the quality of life for people living in Jackson County.
Biloxi man to serve seven years in 2021 drive-by shooting in St. Martin
A 19-year-old Biloxi man will spend seven years in prison for a 2021 drive-by shooting. Erick Martin pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 years, with seven to serve. Martin, who was 17 when the shooting happened, was originally charged as an adult with two counts of shooting...
Crash on HWY 49 in Gulfport leaves at least one injured
One person was injured after a crash on Highway 49 earlier this evening. Two vehicles collided while heading northbound on Highway 49 past I-10. Gulfport police and Gulfport Fire Department responded to the scene. The crash caused a backup on the highway for over an hour before the cars were...
