WLBT
Driver sustains ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into building
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Jackson Thursday evening. According to the press secretary of the Department of Public Safety Bailey Martin, Capitol Police responded to a single-vehicle wreck in the 200 block of Lamar Street. Martin says the driver of the vehicle struck...
WAPT
Crime Stoppers cold case: missing man found shot to death under Hinds County bridge
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with the 2019 death ofRobert Williams. Williams' body was found on March 1, 2019, under the Owens Road bridge in Terry. The Hinds County coroner later confirmed that Williams had been shot in the chest, and the case was ruled a homicide.
WLBT
Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
WAPT
Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
WAPT
Driver says he lost power steering, leading to crash in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. — A man said his power steering went out, leading to a crash in Belhaven. The crash happened midday Wednesday on Greymont Avenue. The SUV went past a brick light and crashed into a metal bar, which driver Jeremy Williams said was the only thing keeping his vehicle from ending up in a ditch.
WAPT
Driver killed when vehicle collides with tree in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A man was killed Sunday when a 1992 Blazer he was driving crashed into a tree. Trooper First Class Darnika Mayfield said the crash happened about 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dun Drive in Rankin County. The Blazer was traveling southbound when it ran...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Rankin County Man Killed In Wreck On Hwy 471
A Rankin County man was killed in a wreck that happened on Highway 471. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer was driving southbound on Hwy 471 when it ran into a tree on the...
WAPT
Family seeks answers 3 months after woman killed in crash
JACKSON, Miss. — A family is looking for answers three months after their loved one was killed in a car crash. The family of Shamerria Smith said they have had a hard time getting information from Jackson police about the fatal collision. The crash happened in October at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Street. Police said a Ford Explorer collided with Smith’s Nissan after running a red light.
Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
Police seeking driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death along Mississippi highway
Law enforcement officials are seeking a driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death along a rural Mississippi highway. The Prentiss Headlight reports that the horse was found dead on Highway 13 North just outside of Prentiss in Jefferson Davis County late Friday afternoon. A call came into the Jefferson...
WAPT
Two men carjack vehicle and shoot driver, JPD investigating
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on McDowell Road. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the victim was shot after attempting to stop two Black males from stealing his white Jeep. The suspects fled the scene on McDowell...
WLBT
Two arrested, one on the run in shooting death of 13-year-old in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department has arrested two people while a third individual remains on the run in the shooting death of a 13-year-old in Vicksburg Monday night. The 13-year-old was shot in the chest and died on the scene, police say. Two other people escaped with...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. at the old Masonic Temple on West Capitol Street near Stewpot. One person was shot and taken to […]
Jackson police: Man shot while trying to stop carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to […]
Vicksburg issues curfew after 13-year-old killed in shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting. Vicksburg Daily News reported officers received a call about shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, January 30 in the area of Speed and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they did not find any shell casings. About five minutes […]
WAPT
House, vehicles catch fire in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A house that's being renovated along with two vehicles caught fire early Wednesday morning. It happened at 301 Trunnell Road in Ridgeland. Firefighters say when they arrived, the building was fully involved and two pickup trucks were burning. The structure is located off Highland Colony. No...
WLBT
Person sentenced for killing Jackson man in front of girlfriend, son after Mother’s Day dinner
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced for killing a 25-year-old in front of his girlfriend and son in 2019. On May 12, 2019, Andante Nelson had just pulled up to his home in Jackson after eating Mother’s Day dinner with his girlfriend and 3-year-old son. Before they could leave their vehicle, Demario Snell shot Nelson multiple times, killing him.
Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
WLBT
Jackson residents frustrated with broken traffic lights, road infrastructure repair delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Broken traffic lights and poles down around the capital city. It’s a problem that’s driving some residents to distraction and they want the city to take action. ”It’s an eyesore with inoperable lights hanging off poles.”. Tameka Gilkey lives in North Jackson. Gilkey...
