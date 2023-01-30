ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

WLBT

Driver sustains ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Jackson Thursday evening. According to the press secretary of the Department of Public Safety Bailey Martin, Capitol Police responded to a single-vehicle wreck in the 200 block of Lamar Street. Martin says the driver of the vehicle struck...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Man walking on I-55 in Jackson dies after being struck by vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson. Jackson police said a driver traveling north about 10:30 p.m. on the interstate near Briarwood Drive told police the car in front of him swerved, so he swerved as well, but ended up hitting a man who was walking on the interstate.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Driver says he lost power steering, leading to crash in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. — A man said his power steering went out, leading to a crash in Belhaven. The crash happened midday Wednesday on Greymont Avenue. The SUV went past a brick light and crashed into a metal bar, which driver Jeremy Williams said was the only thing keeping his vehicle from ending up in a ditch.
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Rankin County Man Killed In Wreck On Hwy 471

A Rankin County man was killed in a wreck that happened on Highway 471. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer was driving southbound on Hwy 471 when it ran into a tree on the...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Family seeks answers 3 months after woman killed in crash

JACKSON, Miss. — A family is looking for answers three months after their loved one was killed in a car crash. The family of Shamerria Smith said they have had a hard time getting information from Jackson police about the fatal collision. The crash happened in October at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Street. Police said a Ford Explorer collided with Smith’s Nissan after running a red light.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in Hinds County on Monday, January 30. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the scene around 10:54 a.m. on Highway 473 near Rosemary Road. A 2002 Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound had run off the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Two men carjack vehicle and shoot driver, ﻿JPD investigating

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on McDowell Road. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the victim was shot after attempting to stop two Black males from stealing his white Jeep. The suspects fled the scene on McDowell...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. at the old Masonic Temple on West Capitol Street near Stewpot. One person was shot and taken to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police: Man shot while trying to stop carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg issues curfew after 13-year-old killed in shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting. Vicksburg Daily News reported officers received a call about shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, January 30 in the area of Speed and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they did not find any shell casings. About five minutes […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

House, vehicles catch fire in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A house that's being renovated along with two vehicles caught fire early Wednesday morning. It happened at 301 Trunnell Road in Ridgeland. Firefighters say when they arrived, the building was fully involved and two pickup trucks were burning. The structure is located off Highland Colony. No...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

