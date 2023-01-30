JACKSON, Miss. — A family is looking for answers three months after their loved one was killed in a car crash. The family of Shamerria Smith said they have had a hard time getting information from Jackson police about the fatal collision. The crash happened in October at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Street. Police said a Ford Explorer collided with Smith’s Nissan after running a red light.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO