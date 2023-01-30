ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
theScore

Breaking down all the major deals, rumors from transfer deadline day

Another transfer deadline day is in the books. Below, we provide quick-hit analysis of the biggest deals - and rumors - from the January window's frantic final day. Chelsea persevered and eventually signed World Cup star Enzo Fernandez. The Blues' on-again, off-again pursuit was finally confirmed after Tuesday's deadline when they met Benfica's demands and agreed to part with £106.8 million (€121 million) for the midfielder's services.
BBC

Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
BBC

Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
BBC

'The new manager bounce will help' - Brown on Everton

Michael Brown believes the arrival of Sean Dyche "will give Everton a lift" even if they are unable to get any new players in before the transfer window closes. Dyche's appointment was confirmed on Monday, but that only left him a day-and-a-half to make any new additions. With only a...
BBC

Transfer deadline day: Follow your Premier League or Scottish Premiership club

Want to cut out all the noise of transfer deadline day and just focus on what YOUR club's doing? We've got you covered. For all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from every Premier League and Scottish Premiership team, simply select your club from the list below. You'll also...
BBC

Dyche pushes Everton players hard as new forwards targeted

BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and...
The Guardian

Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City

Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
BBC

'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'

It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
BBC

'Two problem areas but a quiet deadline day at City'

Once again, Pep Guardiola is showing his unwillingness for mid-season dealings. Defensive midfielder Maximo Perrone adds cover but is for the future and we’re well stocked there anyway. Besides, this is a challenging window with Chelsea bidding up to deny rivals and City requiring a rebuild over the next two years. It will need masterstrokes like the £14m move for Julian Alvarez to tempt us in and I can’t see any outgoings.
FOX Sports

Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences

The January transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe's top leagues Tuesday evening, with teams around the continent trying frantically to close complicated deals and fortify their squads for the second half of the season. Here are 10 of the most notable moves this month, including several that didn't...
The Associated Press

John Heitinga confirmed as Ajax coach until season’s end

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax confirmed former Netherlands international John Heitinga as the coach on Thursday after Alfred Schreuder was fired last week. Heitinga, 39, is a product of the storied Ajax youth academy who went on to play for the Amsterdam club as a defender before moving on to Atletico Madrid, Everton, Fulham and Hertha Berlin. He has been coach of Young Ajax, the club’s second team, since the start of this season.
BBC

Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich

Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
BBC

Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald

Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
BBC

🎧 The final awaits

United are on their way to Wembley - and there's a new episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devil's Advocate podcast out now to mark the occasion. The team chat about the Red Devils getting to the Carabao Cup Final, the return of Jadon Sancho and the breaking Mason Greenwood news.

