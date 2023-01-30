Read full article on original website
BBC
Tottenham transfer news: Matt Doherty joins Atletico Madrid after being released by Spurs
Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty has been released by Tottenham and joined La Liga side Atletico Madrid. The 31-year-old was expected to move to Atletico on loan but Spurs said they had "mutually agreed" to end his contract to enable the transfer. Doherty arrived at Tottenham from Wolves in...
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
theScore
Breaking down all the major deals, rumors from transfer deadline day
Another transfer deadline day is in the books. Below, we provide quick-hit analysis of the biggest deals - and rumors - from the January window's frantic final day. Chelsea persevered and eventually signed World Cup star Enzo Fernandez. The Blues' on-again, off-again pursuit was finally confirmed after Tuesday's deadline when they met Benfica's demands and agreed to part with £106.8 million (€121 million) for the midfielder's services.
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m
Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal. The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract. He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
BBC
Man Utd transfer news: Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move from Bayern Munich
Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old joins Erik ten Hag's squad until the end of the season following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury and a short-term problem for Scott McTominay. Sabitzer has made 54 appearances for Bayern since joining in...
BBC
'The new manager bounce will help' - Brown on Everton
Michael Brown believes the arrival of Sean Dyche "will give Everton a lift" even if they are unable to get any new players in before the transfer window closes. Dyche's appointment was confirmed on Monday, but that only left him a day-and-a-half to make any new additions. With only a...
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Follow your Premier League or Scottish Premiership club
Want to cut out all the noise of transfer deadline day and just focus on what YOUR club's doing? We've got you covered. For all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from every Premier League and Scottish Premiership team, simply select your club from the list below. You'll also...
BBC
Dyche pushes Everton players hard as new forwards targeted
BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline. New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and...
Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City
Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
BBC
'All quiet on eastern Manchester front'
It should be all quiet on the eastern (Manchester) front today. The Blues aren’t expecting much business. The chances of anyone coming in are below slim-to-none and exits are unlikely too, except for Joao Cancelo, whose loan move to Bayern Munich should be completed later. He’s already posted on...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
BBC
'Two problem areas but a quiet deadline day at City'
Once again, Pep Guardiola is showing his unwillingness for mid-season dealings. Defensive midfielder Maximo Perrone adds cover but is for the future and we’re well stocked there anyway. Besides, this is a challenging window with Chelsea bidding up to deny rivals and City requiring a rebuild over the next two years. It will need masterstrokes like the £14m move for Julian Alvarez to tempt us in and I can’t see any outgoings.
FOX Sports
Transfer deadline day: 10 moves that can make big differences
The January transfer window slammed shut across most of Europe's top leagues Tuesday evening, with teams around the continent trying frantically to close complicated deals and fortify their squads for the second half of the season. Here are 10 of the most notable moves this month, including several that didn't...
John Heitinga confirmed as Ajax coach until season’s end
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax confirmed former Netherlands international John Heitinga as the coach on Thursday after Alfred Schreuder was fired last week. Heitinga, 39, is a product of the storied Ajax youth academy who went on to play for the Amsterdam club as a defender before moving on to Atletico Madrid, Everton, Fulham and Hertha Berlin. He has been coach of Young Ajax, the club’s second team, since the start of this season.
BBC
Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich
Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
BBC
Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald
Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
When was the last time Sunderland played on terrestrial TV and who was in the team?
If it feels like a while since Sunderland were shown live on terrestrial television, that's because it is.
BBC
🎧 The final awaits
United are on their way to Wembley - and there's a new episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devil's Advocate podcast out now to mark the occasion. The team chat about the Red Devils getting to the Carabao Cup Final, the return of Jadon Sancho and the breaking Mason Greenwood news.
