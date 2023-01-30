Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights man gets over 2 years in prison for role in car-theft ring
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Cleveland Heights man to 27 months in prison after he admitted to helping a Detroit-linked car-theft ring steal high-end vehicles. Hakim Benjamin, 21, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty in October to one...
Fake Amazon rep tells woman she was involved in Russian money laundering: Solon Police Blotter
At 9:35 a.m. Jan. 25, a Solon woman, 71, reported that she had received a call from someone claiming to represent Amazon. The caller said the woman owed $400 for a computer and that her Amazon account had been flagged for being connected to money laundering in Russia. In order...
YAHOO!
Vincent Frustaci sent back to prison, admits stealing money from roofing company
CANTON ‒ Vincent Frustaci, the man who spent more than seven years in federal prison for embezzling nearly $3 million from Stark County coffers, is back behind bars after admitting to stealing from his most recent employer. Frustaci, 51, pleaded guilty to a bill of information of felony grand...
cleveland19.com
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
cleveland19.com
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
California shipping company owner used semis to bring drugs to Cleveland, elsewhere, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A California shipping company owner used semitractor trailers to ship “substantial” amounts of drugs to Cleveland and elsewhere across the Midwest and Northeast, according to federal investigators. Nefer Ojeda-Elenes of Upland, California, is charged in Cleveland federal court with conspiracy to distribute drugs and possessing...
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Lexx Meeks, 28, killed Kalyn Moore and dumped her body in Hawley Park in East Cleveland. A person walking their dog found Moore’s body on Dec....
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 suspects in Cleveland murder
U.S. Marshals arrested two suspects wanted for aggravated murder in Cleveland Tuesday morning. According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Buckeye Avenue for reported gunfire on Jan. 16.
Ex-CEO Akram Boutros acted without board’s authority and concealed bonuses, MetroHealth asserts in court filing
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros acted beyond his authority in unilaterally setting year-end goals, evaluating himself against those goals and awarding himself $1.98 million in bonuses based on self-evaluations, the health system said in a court filing Monday. “When confronted, Dr. Boutros,...
Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing $8.5K in gift cards
He has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Local doctor pleads guilty to unnecessary opioid prescriptions
A doctor who had a practice in Niles has entered a plea agreement in his case on charges that he prescribed unneeded opioids, including those to patients he was involved with sexually.
Judge drops charge against man accused of carjacking even though he was in jail when crime occurred
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city judge Wednesday dismissed an aggravated robbery charge that prosecutors brought against a man who was in jail when the crime occurred. Cleveland Municipal Judge Ann Clare Oakar accepted a city motion, filed on Tuesday, to withdraw the charge. She bid good luck to the defendant, who attended the courtroom hearing by video.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Cleveland man tied to decades-old rapes through genealogical DNA database pleads guilty
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 61-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty this week to rape and sexual battery charges after investigators used DNA from a genealogy company to tie him to two decades-old rapes. Leo Bradley Scott III, is set to be sentenced March 3 in the attacks that occurred in 1994...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
Jaw-dropping exit bonus for MetroHealth exec adds to evidence an oversight redo is needed: editorial
MetroHealth recently revealed that Jane Platten, the publicly subsidized health system’s recently departed executive vice president and chief administrative officer, would be paid her full 2023 salary of more than half a million dollars for not going into work this year. The Dec. 16 separation agreement, released in response...
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros defied board's authority by awarding himself bonus, hospital says in court filing
CLEVELAND — The dispute between MetroHealth and former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over allegations of misappropriation of funds continues in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Boutros was fired in November, one month before his planned retirement, after claims that he authorized more than $1.9 million in bonus payments to himself over a four-year period beginning in 2018, without disclosing those payments to MetroHealth's Board of Trustees.
60 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in Cleveland storage locker
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Painesville man is facing federal charges after authorities found more than 60 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl inside a storage locker in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Ronald Rendon-Luna is accused of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Thomas Parker...
Robbery attempt fails at bank ATM: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 21 that while she was stopped at an ATM at Key Bank to make a deposit, someone came up to her passenger-side window and pointed something wrapped in a plastic bag at her. Suspecting that the man had a gun, she immediately left...
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
