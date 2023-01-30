Read full article on original website
Louisiana lawmakers advance insurance incentives to House floor, but they still have reservations
After three hours of debate Tuesday, Louisiana lawmakers advanced legislation to devote $45 million to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, the bill that serves as the centerpiece for the legislature’s one-week special session to address the state’s property insurance crisis. HB1 by Rep. Jerome Zeringue (R-Houma) cleared the...
Louisiana coastal authority secures $2B to fund first-of-its-kind sediment diversion
Louisiana will receive more than $2 billion to pay for an ambitious, first-of-its-kind plan to reconnect the Mississippi River to the degraded marshes on Plaquemines Parish’s west bank. A collective of federal and state agencies – the Louisiana Trustees Implementation Group – signed off on the multibillion-dollar Mid-Barataria Sediment...
St. John nonprofit sues Port of South Louisiana over open meetings law, tax break
The Port of South Louisiana has come under fire over new allegations of violating Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law in a lawsuit filed last week. The Descendants Project, a St. John the Baptist Parish-based nonprofit, sued the port last Wednesday after public records requests surfaced emails sent between commissioners last year before approving a $209 million tax break for a controversial grain elevator planned in the parish.
In post-Roe Mississippi, pregnancy resource centers are becoming the last hope for maternal care
A beige house with a teal blue door sits on a corner of Main Street in Columbus, Mississippi. It’s nondescript except for a small white sign — something similar to campaign posters — that reads Life Choices Pregnancy Care Center. The center only moved into this new...
The musical “The Color Purple,” based on the book by Alice Walker, extends run at Le Petit Theatre
Taylor James as Celie in Le Petit Theatre's production of the musical The Color Purple. This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Le Petit Theatre’s production of The Color Purple, the musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, has been extended...
