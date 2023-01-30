ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

St. John nonprofit sues Port of South Louisiana over open meetings law, tax break

The Port of South Louisiana has come under fire over new allegations of violating Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law in a lawsuit filed last week. The Descendants Project, a St. John the Baptist Parish-based nonprofit, sued the port last Wednesday after public records requests surfaced emails sent between commissioners last year before approving a $209 million tax break for a controversial grain elevator planned in the parish.
