'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
Luton Town sign Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa and Peterborough's Joe Taylor
Luton Town have signed Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa for the rest of the season as well as Peterborough striker Joe Taylor for an undisclosed fee. Nakamba, 29, has not featured for Villa since last season's Premier League title-deciding loss at Manchester City. The Zimbabwe international was first...
Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m
Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal. The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract. He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.
Exeter City sign midfielder Kevin McDonald and striker James Scott
Exeter City have signed former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald and Championship striker James Scott from Hull City for an undisclosed fee. McDonald, 34, had been without a club since departing Dundee United at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He spent eight months out following a kidney transplant in April...
Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City
Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
Scottish Premiership: Is half the league now involved in a relegation battle?
Three teams at the bottom on the same points, another who have gone from double cup winners to relegation candidates two seasons running, and one who has just suffered their worst-ever result before parting company with their manager 19 minutes after a 6-0 trouncing. Aberdeen's recent implosion means they are...
Arsenal: Have Mikel Arteta's Gunners done enough in January transfer window to win Premier League?
Five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand to boot, and a young, exciting squad headed by an increasingly impressive manager. All has to be rosy at Arsenal, right?. It's fair to say, however, that the January window hasn't quite gone as ideally...
Josh Hodge: Exeter Chiefs full-back signs new contract
Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club. The 22-year-old has scored 39 points in 37 appearances in all competitions since joining the Devon side from Newcastle in the summer of 2020. "It wasn't a hard decision," he told the club website. "I'm...
'The new manager bounce will help' - Brown on Everton
Michael Brown believes the arrival of Sean Dyche "will give Everton a lift" even if they are unable to get any new players in before the transfer window closes. Dyche's appointment was confirmed on Monday, but that only left him a day-and-a-half to make any new additions. With only a...
Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
Everton 'in perilous position again'
Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
'Cancelo move shows Guardiola bravery'
Pep Guardiola has never made any secret of the fact he won't keep an unhappy player and Joao Cancelo is not happy at his limited game time. The brutal truth is in a season during which City have struggled to find the consistency and effectiveness of recent campaigns, Cancelo is one of those who have not reached the required levels.
Bristol Rovers sign Aston Villa's Lamare Bogarde and Stockport County's Calum Macdonald
Bristol Rovers have signed defenders Lamare Bogarde from Aston Villa and Calum Macdonald from Stockport on loan. Bogarde, 19, joined Villa in 2020 and made his professional debut during their FA Cup campaign that season. The Dutch youth international, who came through Feyenoord's academy, has spent most of his career...
'Nobody is bigger than the club'
Following Bayern Munich’s deadline-day loan deal for Joao Cancelo, we asked for your thoughts on him leaving Manchester City on our live page. Aaron: Nobody is bigger than the club. For all the criticism of Pep, he is a serial winner and if Cancelo wasn’t pulling his weight it’s simply not good enough. Pep demands commitment as a minimum. I have no sympathy for anyone that criticises Pep’s philosophy.
Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
The Spin | Whose data is it anyway? Behind the fight to control cricketers’ statistics
Cricket is heavy with statistics and the battle over fair usage and control of them is just beginning
Six Nations 2023: Old Ireland rivalries await Warren Gatland's Wales
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Johnny Sexton: 'No animosity' towards Warren Gatland over Lions snub, says Ireland captain
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he...
