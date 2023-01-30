ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Exeter City sign midfielder Kevin McDonald and striker James Scott

Exeter City have signed former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald and Championship striker James Scott from Hull City for an undisclosed fee. McDonald, 34, had been without a club since departing Dundee United at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He spent eight months out following a kidney transplant in April...
The Guardian

Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City

Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
BBC

Scottish Premiership: Is half the league now involved in a relegation battle?

Three teams at the bottom on the same points, another who have gone from double cup winners to relegation candidates two seasons running, and one who has just suffered their worst-ever result before parting company with their manager 19 minutes after a 6-0 trouncing. Aberdeen's recent implosion means they are...
BBC

Josh Hodge: Exeter Chiefs full-back signs new contract

Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club. The 22-year-old has scored 39 points in 37 appearances in all competitions since joining the Devon side from Newcastle in the summer of 2020. "It wasn't a hard decision," he told the club website. "I'm...
BBC

'The new manager bounce will help' - Brown on Everton

Michael Brown believes the arrival of Sean Dyche "will give Everton a lift" even if they are unable to get any new players in before the transfer window closes. Dyche's appointment was confirmed on Monday, but that only left him a day-and-a-half to make any new additions. With only a...
BBC

Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
BBC

Everton 'in perilous position again'

Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
BBC

'Cancelo move shows Guardiola bravery'

Pep Guardiola has never made any secret of the fact he won't keep an unhappy player and Joao Cancelo is not happy at his limited game time. The brutal truth is in a season during which City have struggled to find the consistency and effectiveness of recent campaigns, Cancelo is one of those who have not reached the required levels.
BBC

'Nobody is bigger than the club'

Following Bayern Munich’s deadline-day loan deal for Joao Cancelo, we asked for your thoughts on him leaving Manchester City on our live page. Aaron: Nobody is bigger than the club. For all the criticism of Pep, he is a serial winner and if Cancelo wasn’t pulling his weight it’s simply not good enough. Pep demands commitment as a minimum. I have no sympathy for anyone that criticises Pep’s philosophy.
FOX Sports

Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million) on Tuesday, a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Old Ireland rivalries await Warren Gatland's Wales

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby

