ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Atatiana Jefferson's sister Amber Carr dies 'surrounded by family'

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Zdkv_0kWUzGdy00

Aaron Dean verdict 'disappointing' to friends, family of Atatiana Jefferson 04:57

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old woman killed by former police officer Aaron Dean, has died.

Amber Carr, 33, was a mother of two . One of her sons was in the room playing video games with Jefferson when she was fatally shot.

"She was surrounded by family and loved ones. We are asking for your continued prayers and support as her two young sons deal with her transition," family attorney Lee Merritt shared.

Following Jefferson's death in 2019, her mother, father, and now her sister have all passed away. ⁣


Comments / 157

Ann M.
2d ago

Her family died of heartache. Their hearts just couldn't handle it. May they all rest together now with Jesus. Heavenly Father, I pray for your comfort and provision in all ways for those little boys in Jesus holly name. Amen.🙏💔😢

Reply(19)
214
Imdat Chick
2d ago

This is so sad! That baby is gonna need intensive therapy after witnessing his aunt m@rdered. Then losing his grandparents and momma all within 3 1/2 years. RIP🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply(2)
149
JuniorHolly
2d ago

Please bless this young man and his brother as well the entire family Lord. Wrap your loving arms around them and have them to know you do not make mistakes and you promised you'd never leave them or forsake them. Thank you Lord for your faithfulness. It is all in the name of Jesus we pray. Amen

Reply(2)
55
Related
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend After She Found Out He Was Married to Another Woman

A Texas man charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley is alleged to have killed the woman after she found out he was married. When reached for comment by Complex on Wednesday, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office pointed to a press release issued on Jan. 19 in which it was confirmed that a body found “buried in a Grand Prairie field” had been identified by the local medical examiner as Kelley.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
People

Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
People

Texas 'Teacher of the Year' Is Found Slain in Backyard, Police Suspect Domestic Violence

Wendy Duan was a third grade reading and language arts teacher at Boone Elementary School in Houston A suspect has been arrested in the alleged slaying of a 28-year-old Texas woman who was named 2021's "Teacher of the Year" at the elementary school where she taught. On Jan. 12, Sugar Land, Texas police said Charvas Thompson, 26, of Houston, had been arrested and charged in the murder of Wendy Duan. Duan had been dating Thompson for only a week before she was shot and killed, the police...
SUGAR LAND, TX
People

Grammy Winner Mark Capps Shot Dead by Police After He Allegedly Held His Wife and Stepdaughter Hostage

A SWAT officer fatally shot Mark Capps as police investigated claims that he had held his wife and stepdaughter against their will at gunpoint A Grammy-winning recording engineer is dead after being shot by police who were investigating claims he kidnapped his wife and stepdaughter and held them at gunpoint. Mark J. Capps, 54, allegedly held a gun at police who responded to the kidnapping incident, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department public affairs director Don Aaron said in a "critical incident briefing." Per Aaron, SWAT officers went to the home...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas

A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
buzzfeednews.com

A Dad Fatally Shot His 5 Kids, Mother-In-Law, And Wife Weeks After She Filed For Divorce

A family of eight, including five children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in Enoch, Utah, in an apparent murder-suicide weeks after the man's wife filed for divorce. The suspect, 42-year-old Michael Haight, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, 40-year-old Tausha Haight, her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl, and his five children, before killing himself. The children's names were not released, but officials said they were three girls, ages 17, 12, and 7, and two boys, ages 7 and 4.
ENOCH, UT
Bossip

#ZkiraKemp: Texas Woman’s Death Compared To Shanquella Robinson After Conflicting Reports By Friends, Police And Autopsy

Once again, we have a case involving the mysterious death of a Black woman and the lack of reliable information as to exactly what happened. This time, it’s a devastating story out of Texas where a mourning mother says she received conflicting information about the death of her daughter who went on a road trip with friends and was the only one who didn’t return home. (Sound familiar?)
KILLEEN, TX
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene

Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death and alleged rape

Newly released surveillance footage showed Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar allegedly with the four men accused of raping her on the night she was also fatally hit by a vehicle.According to the footage, Brooks could be seen crossing the street with four people near Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge and moving towards the parking lot, reported CBS affiliate WAFB.Brooks reportedly met the four men, now facing rape charges, at Reggie’s on 14 January.Authorities said that Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.Footage from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
177K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy