ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay farm says new housing to be built for workers in wake of mass shooting

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cy7h_0kWUzFlF00

Half Moon Bay farm says new housing to be built for workers in wake of mass shooting 03:15

HALF MOON BAY -- The operator of a Half Moon Bay mushroom farm which was the site of a mass shooting last week will build new permanent housing in a separate area of the property for workers and their families as new light is shed on the workers' squalid conditions.

California Terra Garden said in a press statement Monday the decision to build new housing came "after collaborative discussions with local officials that uncovered a series of code and permitting requirements unknown before the tragic shootings that occurred last week."

Four people were killed at California Terra Garden and three others at Concord Farms, a second mushroom farm nearby, in a mass shooting on Jan. 23 by a former California Terra Garden worker. An eighth worker was injured and was in stable condition as of last week. Authorities said the massacre

The San Mateo County Sheriff's office said the accused shooter, Chunli Zhao, was a co-worker or former co-worker of each of the victims. Following the massacre, workers and their families living at California Terra Gardens were relocated to hotels and offered mental health and other support. It was unclear whether Concord Farms also houses workers on site.

HALF MOON BAY MASS SHOOTING

California Terra Garden said it was working with local officials on a plan to provide workers and families with affordable housing over the next year while the new housing is constructed.

Last week, San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller tweeted images of what he said were the crime scenes at one of the mushroom farms where workers lived in dilapidated, makeshift living quarters fashioned out of shipping containers or mobile homes, calling the conditions "deplorable, heartbreaking."

Mueller echoed the comments by Governor Gavin Newsom during his visit to Half Moon Bay a day after the mass shooting, who said agricultural workers in the area were living in conditions that were "simply deplorable" while earning $9 an hour with no health benefits.

David Oates, a California Terra Garden spokesman, said Newsom's comments did not apply to his company, where he said workers earned between $16.50 and $20 an hour, plus benefits. Oates told the San Francisco Chronicle the living quarters, in which workers pay about $300 a month in rent, "are not elaborate accommodations but they certainly are comfortable."

In 2021, California agricultural workers earned an average of $15.28 an hour, a yearly wage of $31,770 , according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Labor Department shows about 60% of California's agricultural workers are undocumented immigrants . Farmworker advocates say fears of deportation or other workplace retaliation keep workers from speaking out about unfair or illegal labor practices.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) and the state Labor Commissioner's office have pledged to investigate the labor conditions at the sites. A Cal/OSHA spokesperson told KQED that most California workers, including agricultural workers, are "protected by the state's labor laws and workplace safety and health regulations, regardless of their immigration status."

San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe has said his office would prosecute the owners of the farms if labor violations were uncovered.

"The workers were living in very, very poor conditions. Some were in very old trailers and others were living in shacks without running water or electricity," Wagstaffe told KQED last week . "Really a type of living circumstance that I don't think any of us think should exist in this country."

At a news conference Wednesday, described the workers' living conditions as "squalor" and said the county executive told him "Now we know about it, and we have to act on it."

In 2021, Wagstaffe prosecuted the owner of a Half Moon Bay hemp farm for withholding workers' wages . Farmworker advocates say the combination of soaring real estate prices on the Peninsula coast combined with cheaper farming options overseas have created the poor conditions in which local farmworkers find themselves.

Mueller pledged he would be working with the county to identify other problematic farmworker sites.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay farmworkers describe horror of mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – San Mateo County's deadliest massacre – was so devastating that even President Joe Biden weighed in, praying for the families of the seven farmworkers killed in another "senseless act of gun violence." But the deaths...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood

The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
sfstandard.com

It’s Not Just SF—the Whole Bay Area Saw a Pandemic Population Drop

The Bay Area lost more than 217,000 people over the last three years, depressing the region’s population to levels not seen since 2014, according to a report from real estate brokerage Compass, which analyzed newly released numbers from the California Department of Finance. The roughly 2.1% reduction outstrips California’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million

Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Redwood City record store caught in middle of housing boom

REDWOOD CITY – The deadline for cities in the Bay Area to submit their new housing plans has come and gone, leaving some in a state of confusion. At least one city has done well in planning for the future, even if it comes with a cost.Redwood City is one of only a few Bay Area cities to actually complete their housing elements. On El Camino Real, one can see why, a row of recently-built apartment complexes tower over the busy street. But there's also a reminder that when you tear down the old to build the new, sometimes you...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Rent prices decreasing in Bay Area cities

(KRON) — San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are seeing apartment rent prices fall once again. This comes as some major tech companies are laying off thousands of workers. According to a Zillow senior economist, Orphe Divounguy, rent prices are decreasing because the demand for houses have also decreased. Divounguy said it is too […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --  A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin County taking new steps to relocate people living in boats on Richardson Bay

SAN RAFAEL  – At its meeting Tuesday, Marin Housing Authority (MHA)  unanimously approved a voucher program to relocate residents living in boats on Richardson Bay into long-term housing on the mainland, the county announced Wednesday.  The county estimates that there are roughly 60 people living in vessels or houseboats on Richardson Bay, which is in southeastern Marin County and has long been a lightning rod pitting people living in illegal anchored-out boats versus the county. The program was approved Tuesday at the Marin Housing Authority's commission meeting and will enable the county to access $3 million secured from state Sen. Mike...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
jweekly.com

Shooting rattles Russian Jewish center in San Francisco

A man fired blanks from a handgun at a Jewish center in San Francisco Wednesday, shocking a group gathered for a study session in a community space serving mainly Russian-speaking Jews. The man entered the Schneerson Center around 7:20 p.m. in the middle of a session on the life of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?

Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?

With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
110K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy