Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
A World of Wonder at Robert is HereJ.M. LesinskiHomestead, FL
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces Retirement From Baseball After 15 Seasons
An MLB pitcher who was selected to play in the All-Star game in 2015 is calling it a career. On Monday, Darren O'Day went to Twitter to announce his retirement from baseball after being in the league for 15 seasons. This comes after O'Day spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves.
Bleacher Report
Derek Jeter Announced as Cover Athlete for MLB The Show 23 Collector's Edition
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will be the cover athlete for the collector's edition of MLB The Show 23. The cover was revealed by Jeter on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. This marks the first time Jeter has been on the cover of The Show....
Bleacher Report
Early Takeaways for MLB Odds on 2023 World Series and Division Title Winners
With the hot stove having gone cold and the start of spring training still weeks away, Major League Baseball is in a place where the odds for the 2023 season aren't likely to budge much anytime soon. So, what's say we dive into what the implications are of said odds?
Bleacher Report
TMZ: Rockies' Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens Got Engaged in Late 2022
Colorado Rockies utility man Cole Tucker and actor Vanessa Hudgens got engaged in late 2022, according to TMZ Sports. Tucker, who agreed to a minor league deal with the Rockies in December 2022, has been dating Hudgens since 2020. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2021, Hudgens, best known for her role in the Disney hit movie High School Musical, revealed she met Tucker during a Zoom meditation group.
Bleacher Report
Orioles Don't Plan to Renew Camden Yards Lease, Want to 'Revamp' Stadium District
The Baltimore Orioles confirmed Wednesday that they won't trigger a five-year extension to their current lease at Camden Yards. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Orioles chairman John Angelos released statements both affirming their desire for "a long-term, multi-decade, public-private partnership that both develops and revitalizes the Camden Yards complex as a magnet for sports tourism and leverages Maryland taxpayers' investment in the property."
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Bleacher Report
10 MLB Stars Most Likely to Be on the Trade Block by 2023 Deadline
Baseball fans everywhere are on the edge of their seats for spring training to begin, especially with just one football game left to pass the time. Yet we're already looking ahead at the big names who could be available by the trade deadline this year. Free agency was fun, and...
Bleacher Report
Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers Agree to 2-Year, $6.65M Contract Extension
The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Tony Gonsolin agreed to a two-year, $6.65 million contract Tuesday. The deal buys out Gonsolin's first two years of arbitration. The late-blooming righty is under team control through the 2026 season, making him one of baseball's biggest bargains. An All-Star for the first time...
Bleacher Report
LAFC Tops Forbes List of MLS Team Values; 1st Billion Dollar Franchise
Los Angeles FC became the first MLS club to receive a valuation of $1 billion by Forbes after the outlet published its projected values for each of the league's member teams. The Los Angeles Galaxy are hot on the heels of their crosstown rivals at $925 million. Atlanta United FC ($850 million), New York City FC ($800 million) and D.C. United ($700 million) rounded out the top five.
Bleacher Report
Report: Brittney Griner Ramping Up Training, 'Looks Fantastic' Ahead of WNBA Season
WNBA star Brittney Griner is continuing her preparations ahead of the 2023 season. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported Wednesday the seven-time All-Star has been working out at the Phoenix Mercury's training facility and "looks fantastic." Rowe added Griner is slowly ramping up and remains committed to a full comeback on the court.
Bleacher Report
NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2023: Most Exciting Players to Watch
The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is the most unique supporting event to an All-Star Game in North American sports. The NHL has a variety of events in which their stars can showcase their skills from the hardest shot to fastest skater to some more unique events that have been introduced over the last few years.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Raptors' O.G. Anunoby Could Draw 'Significant' Trade Offer from 6-7 Teams
Toronto Raptors star O.G. Anunoby has become one of the most popular names on the trade market this winter. While the Raptors have yet to decide whether or not they are going to be sellers at the deadline, at least "six or seven different teams," many of them title contenders, could put in a "significant" trade offer for Anunoby if he becomes available, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on NBA Today.
Bleacher Report
LaVar Ball Updates Lonzo's Knee Injury Status; Says Bulls PG Had 'Debris in a Nerve'
Lonzo Ball hasn't played a game since January 2022 because of a knee injury that required multiple surgeries, and the Chicago Bulls point guard's father, LaVar, provided a health update during an appearance on the Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast. LaVar Ball said there was "debris in a nerve" but...
Bleacher Report
Report: Tony Romo's Broadcasting Style Forced CBS To Attempt 'Intervention' in 2022
CBS attempted to have an "intervention" with No. 1 NFL game analyst Tony Romo prior to the 2022 NFL season to address issues in the broadcast booth, but the situation "has not gotten better," according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, who relayed the information on his podcast with John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.
Bleacher Report
Cody Rhodes Wants to See Tom Brady with WWE at WrestleMania After NFL Retirement
Cody Rhodes is on his way to the main event of WrestleMania 39 after winning the men's Royal Rumble match, and he is hoping to run into another superstar athlete at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. During an appearance on WWE's The Bump (h/t Nikunj Walia of ThirstyForNews.com) on Wednesday,...
Bleacher Report
J.J. Watt Says Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire Will 'Reenergize' Fanbase: 'Hell of a Start'
Former NFL star defensive end J.J. Watt was thrilled Tuesday when his ex-Houston Texans teammate DeMeco Ryans joined their old team as head coach. LET'S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!<br><br>You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!!<br><br>Cannot wait to see what Meco does. <br><br>One of the best teammates & leaders I've ever been around. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTown</a><br><br>🤘🏼 <a href="https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz">https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz</a>
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Camp Expects Wing to be Dealt Before Deadline
Cam Reddish isn't part of the New York Knicks' rotation at this point, and it will reportedly be a surprise if he isn't dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Ian Begley of SNY reported New York is "widely expected to trade" him, noting the Duke product's side also believes he will be moved "and has no interest" in his bench role continuing past the deadline.
Bleacher Report
NBA Head Coaching Hot Seats to Keep An Eye On
Following Steve Nash's departure from the Brooklyn Nets just seven games into the season, there's been no other movement on the sidelines from NBA teams. This doesn't mean some seats aren't beginning to heat up, though. Whether those seats belong to coaches from teams that have woefully underperformed this season...
Bleacher Report
O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans Eyeing Raptors Wing amid Knicks Trade Buzz
Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is one of the more popular names on the trade market this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on FanDuelTV Wednesday that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby prior to the impending trade deadline. "I'm told the Suns,...
