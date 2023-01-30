Toronto Raptors star O.G. Anunoby has become one of the most popular names on the trade market this winter. While the Raptors have yet to decide whether or not they are going to be sellers at the deadline, at least "six or seven different teams," many of them title contenders, could put in a "significant" trade offer for Anunoby if he becomes available, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on NBA Today.

3 HOURS AGO