Ohio Associated Press basketball polls: West Clermont girls stay atop DI rankings

With the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball postseason beginning next week, there was little movement for Southwest Ohio teams in this week's Associated Press high school polls.

West Clermont, which remains unbeaten at 20-0, remains No. 1 in Division I, although second-ranked Mason had more first-place votes, seven to five for the Wolves. Lakota East, leaders of the Greater Miami Conference, also had a first-place vote.

In boys hoops, Taft remains the highest-ranked local team, placing third in Division II. Fairfield, leader of the Greater Miami Conference, remains seventh in Division I.

Here are the top 10 basketball teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right.

Boys basketball

Division I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 15-0 138 1

2. Centerville (2) 16-2 131 2

3. Brecksville-Broadview Heights 14-2 82 3

4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 15-2 81 5

5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 67 8

6. Akron SVSM 12-5 66 4

7. Fairfield 15-3 56 7

8. Stow-Munroe Falls 14-2 41 NR

9. Elder 12-3 34 6

10. Garfield Heights 14-3 27 10

(tie) Pickerington Central 13-5 27 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 16, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 12.

Division II

1. Columbus Bishop Ready (12) 17-0 133 1

2. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (3) 17-2 130 2

3. Taft 15-2 101 T3

4. Rocky River Lutheran West 15-1 97 T3

5. Defiance 15-1 63 6

6. Toledo Central Catholic 13-3 62 5

7. Sandusky 15-1 57 7

8. Zanesville Maysville 16-1 32 8

9. Woodward 14-2 31 10

10. Youngstown Ursuline 14-1 28 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 20. Carrollton 20.

Division III

1. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (9) 12-4 120 2

2. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2) 15-2 105 3

3. Minford 15-1 101 4

4. Casstown Miami East (1) 17-2 84 1

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-3 65 5

6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 16-1 46 7

7. Columbus Africentric 14-4 42 9

8. Worthington Christian 15-2 41 T10

(tie) Martins Ferry 14-1 41 6

10. Malvern 16-2 31 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 27. South Point 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 21. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 18. Gahanna Columbus Academy 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Spencerville 12.

Division IV

1. Richmond Heights (14) 18-0 146 1

2. Jackson Center 16-1 123 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 18-0 115 3

4. Convoy Crestview 16-1 98 5

5. Russia 16-2 83 4

6. Lowellville 15-1 48 9

7. Maria Stein Marion Local 13-3 39 8

(tie) Caldwell 15-2 39 7

9. Troy Christian 15-3 36 NR

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 14-3 34 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 16.

Girls basketball

The Top 10 teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Division I

1. West Clermont (5) 20-0 141 2

2. Mason (7) 18-1 134 1

3. Lakota East (1) 18-1 108 3

4. Marysville (1) 18-1 87 5

5. Olmsted Falls 16-3 74 4

6. Pickerington Central (1) 15-4 72 7

7. Princeton 17-2 54 6

8. Talawanda 18-0 45 10

9. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 41 NR

10. Bellbrook (1) 17-2 36 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Start 27. Rocky River Magnificat 25. Dublin Coffman 18.

Division II

1. Kettering Alter (4) 17-3 114 1

2. Toledo Central Catholic (2) 16-2 113 2

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 19-0 100 3

4. Purcell Marian (3) 18-2 93 5

5. Alliance Marlington 16-2 80 4

6. Canfield (3) 16-1 77 8

7. Copley 19-1 76 6

8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-0 45 7

9. Hamilton Badin (1) 17-2 44 9

10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 25 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Waynesville 16. Thornville Sheridan 14. Akron SVSM 13. Gates Mills Gilmour 12.

Division III

1. Worthington Christian (14) 18-1 149 1

2. Seaman North Adams 21-0 99 T2

3. Shaker Heights Laurel (2) 11-6 96 T2

4. Belmont Union Local 19-0 92 6

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-3 84 5

6. Smithville 17-2 64 4

7. Columbus Africentric 15-4 62 7

8. Portsmouth West 20-1 51 NR

9. Wheelersburg 17-2 44 8

10. Liberty Center 16-2 26 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Apple Creek Waynedale 22. Doylestown Chippewa 17.

Division IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (16) 21-0 160 1

2. Ft. Loramie 18-1 136 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-0 121 4

4. Toledo Christian 14-2 101 3

5. Richmond Heights 16-2 79 5

6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-1 70 6

7. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-2 63 7

8. Hannibal River 18-1 51 8

9. Crown City South Gallia 17-3 20 10

10. Convoy Crestview 13-4 15 NR

(tie) New Middleton Springfield 16-2 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leipsic 13. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 12.