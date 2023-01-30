ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Associated Press basketball polls: West Clermont girls stay atop DI rankings

By James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vj0cQ_0kWUyzxW00

With the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball postseason beginning next week, there was little movement for Southwest Ohio teams in this week's Associated Press high school polls.

West Clermont, which remains unbeaten at 20-0, remains No. 1 in Division I, although second-ranked Mason had more first-place votes, seven to five for the Wolves. Lakota East, leaders of the Greater Miami Conference, also had a first-place vote.

In boys hoops, Taft remains the highest-ranked local team, placing third in Division II. Fairfield, leader of the Greater Miami Conference, remains seventh in Division I.

Here are the top 10 basketball teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right.

Boys basketball

Division I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 15-0 138 1

2. Centerville (2) 16-2 131 2

3. Brecksville-Broadview Heights 14-2 82 3

4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 15-2 81 5

5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 67 8

6. Akron SVSM 12-5 66 4

7. Fairfield 15-3 56 7

8. Stow-Munroe Falls 14-2 41 NR

9. Elder 12-3 34 6

10. Garfield Heights 14-3 27 10

(tie) Pickerington Central 13-5 27 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 16, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 12.

Division II

1. Columbus Bishop Ready (12) 17-0 133 1

2. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (3) 17-2 130 2

3. Taft 15-2 101 T3

4. Rocky River Lutheran West 15-1 97 T3

5. Defiance 15-1 63 6

6. Toledo Central Catholic 13-3 62 5

7. Sandusky 15-1 57 7

8. Zanesville Maysville 16-1 32 8

9. Woodward 14-2 31 10

10. Youngstown Ursuline 14-1 28 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 20. Carrollton 20.

Division III

1. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (9) 12-4 120 2

2. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2) 15-2 105 3

3. Minford 15-1 101 4

4. Casstown Miami East (1) 17-2 84 1

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-3 65 5

6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 16-1 46 7

7. Columbus Africentric 14-4 42 9

8. Worthington Christian 15-2 41 T10

(tie) Martins Ferry 14-1 41 6

10. Malvern 16-2 31 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 27. South Point 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 21. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 18. Gahanna Columbus Academy 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Spencerville 12.

Division IV

1. Richmond Heights (14) 18-0 146 1

2. Jackson Center 16-1 123 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 18-0 115 3

4. Convoy Crestview 16-1 98 5

5. Russia 16-2 83 4

6. Lowellville 15-1 48 9

7. Maria Stein Marion Local 13-3 39 8

(tie) Caldwell 15-2 39 7

9. Troy Christian 15-3 36 NR

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 14-3 34 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 16.

Girls basketball

The Top 10 teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Division I

1. West Clermont (5) 20-0 141 2

2. Mason (7) 18-1 134 1

3. Lakota East (1) 18-1 108 3

4. Marysville (1) 18-1 87 5

5. Olmsted Falls 16-3 74 4

6. Pickerington Central (1) 15-4 72 7

7. Princeton 17-2 54 6

8. Talawanda 18-0 45 10

9. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 41 NR

10. Bellbrook (1) 17-2 36 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Start 27. Rocky River Magnificat 25. Dublin Coffman 18.

Division II

1. Kettering Alter (4) 17-3 114 1

2. Toledo Central Catholic (2) 16-2 113 2

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 19-0 100 3

4. Purcell Marian (3) 18-2 93 5

5. Alliance Marlington 16-2 80 4

6. Canfield (3) 16-1 77 8

7. Copley 19-1 76 6

8. Chillicothe Unioto 18-0 45 7

9. Hamilton Badin (1) 17-2 44 9

10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 25 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Waynesville 16. Thornville Sheridan 14. Akron SVSM 13. Gates Mills Gilmour 12.

Division III

1. Worthington Christian (14) 18-1 149 1

2. Seaman North Adams 21-0 99 T2

3. Shaker Heights Laurel (2) 11-6 96 T2

4. Belmont Union Local 19-0 92 6

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-3 84 5

6. Smithville 17-2 64 4

7. Columbus Africentric 15-4 62 7

8. Portsmouth West 20-1 51 NR

9. Wheelersburg 17-2 44 8

10. Liberty Center 16-2 26 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Apple Creek Waynedale 22. Doylestown Chippewa 17.

Division IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (16) 21-0 160 1

2. Ft. Loramie 18-1 136 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 19-0 121 4

4. Toledo Christian 14-2 101 3

5. Richmond Heights 16-2 79 5

6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-1 70 6

7. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-2 63 7

8. Hannibal River 18-1 51 8

9. Crown City South Gallia 17-3 20 10

10. Convoy Crestview 13-4 15 NR

(tie) New Middleton Springfield 16-2 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leipsic 13. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 12.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Xavier Injury

On Tuesday afternoon, the Xavier Musketeers suffered a devastating injury to arguably the team's best player. "Xavier's Zach Freemantle will miss at least a month with a left foot injury," head coach Sean Miller said via CBS Sports. "It's the same foot he had surgery on in 2021." Fans flocked ...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WEST HARRISON, IN
Cleveland.com

How Ohioans could finally defeat gerrymandering: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Voters in 2015 overwhelmingly adopted a new system for drawing legislative maps, aiming to reset the tilted balance of political power in Ohio. But when the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission went to work, they roundly ignored the rules.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
Fox 19

Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
AKRON, OH
Fox 19

3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Front Office Sports

Michigan, Ohio State Post Record Revenue in 2022

The Big Ten’s two flagship athletic programs are driving profits for their universities. The University of Michigan athletics department reported a $17.1 million surplus for FY2022 behind $210.6 million in operating revenue — a record for the school’s athletic programs. Rival Ohio State University saw its athletic...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Cleveland.com

State of the State: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tuesday two different Ohio ‘State of the State’ proceedings took place. At noon in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine gave his annual ‘State of the State’ address. Down in Cincinnati, the second ‘State of the State’ gathering resumed with the racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy