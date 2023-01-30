Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
FOX Carolina
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
Charleston City Paper
A Charleston F&B workers’ dining guide
Charleston is known far and wide these days for all of its good eats. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city annually to taste what the Lowcountry has to offer. And social media users are constantly posting about all of the delicious food and beautiful eateries they visit on the regular.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston
Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
live5news.com
Food trucks busy, downtown businesses quiet in Walterboro during Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Walterboro has never seen anything quite like the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and all of the national attention that has come with it. Now a week and a half into the trial, an official with the city said they are not seeing as much tourism as they hoped for downtown.
lonelyplanet.com
What to expect when Charleston's International African American Museum opens in 2023
Charleston’s new International African American Museum will be a cultural highlight of this historic city © Ellis Creek Photography. Looking to start planning your next adventure? We have a new reason for you to travel to Charleston, South Carolina in 2023. Although it’s one of the most charming...
charlestonmag.com
Why food journalist and cookbook author Matt Lee is trading his computer for a tractor and growing heritage grains on John’s Island
Education: Bachelor’s in art history from Harvard University. Family: Wife, Gia, and sons, Arthur, Lorenzo, and George. Favorite way to eat grains: Whole, cooked, like farro or brown rice, and added to a roasted root vegetable mix. What are you looking forward to at SEWE? The tastings in the...
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner residents short of options after announcement of future Berkeley YMCA sale
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Family YMCA opened in 1994, and for three decades, has strived to provide low-cost programs for families. This location serves more than 3,000 members and program participants, and provides health and wellness services for everyone from infants to senior citizens. However,...
abcnews4.com
Breeze Airways 'get off the couch' with 17 destinations on sale
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Since the pandemic, studies revealed Americans are spending more time on the couch, and Breeze Airways has announced Charleston sale fares from $29 to help reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch became their best friend during the...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges $29.2M Financing for Bishop Gadsden Expansion in Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ziegler has arranged $29.2 million in bond financing to fund a renovation project at Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community in Charleston. The nonprofit continuing care retirement community is located on James Island, approximately six miles from downtown and six miles from Folly Beach. Founded in 1850 as a special ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina, Bishop Gadsden has continuously expanded its mission to serve seniors for 173 years and remains affiliated with the Episcopal diocese.
Soda City Biz WIRE
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location
West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
charlestondaily.net
Second Annual Dine Where You Live Continues Until February 28, 2023 in Mount Pleasant, SC
Second Annual Dine Where You Live Continues Until Feb. 28. Encouraging Residents to Support Local Restaurants in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) and the Town of Mount Pleasant have joined forces once again. This time to encourage residents to support local restaurants and other food and beverage establishments. The second annual Dine Where You Live campaign begins on January 15 and will continue through the end of February.
charlestondaily.net
39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador
We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
abcnews4.com
Check your numbers!: Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Walterboro worth $300K
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in Walterboro won a lot of money, but they just don't know it yet. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Shell gas station located at 1653 Bells Highway. The Palmetto Cash 5...
abcnews4.com
CCSD alum, North Charleston native Deion Smith to feature in George Foreman biopic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new movie chronicling the life of former heavyweight boxer George Foreman is coming to theaters soon, and a Charleston County School District alum will play a key role in the progression of the film. Deion Smith – a North Charleston native who attended Charleston...
Part of former navy base to be redeveloped into downtown-like area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the former Charleston Naval Base could be the future site of a downtown area in North Charleston. “We want to develop into what would be the closest thing we would ever have to a major downtown high-rise, a lot of people located within the area, waterfront. And […]
blufftonsun.com
Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close
An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
abcnews4.com
Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
abcnews4.com
2 displaced after Thursday-morning fire at home in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Kent Avenue Thursday morning for reports of a structure fire. Crews arrived at around 4:20 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-family home. All residents were cleared,...
