Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Charleston City Paper

A Charleston F&B workers’ dining guide

Charleston is known far and wide these days for all of its good eats. Hundreds of thousands of people flock to the city annually to taste what the Lowcountry has to offer. And social media users are constantly posting about all of the delicious food and beautiful eateries they visit on the regular.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston

Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Breeze Airways 'get off the couch' with 17 destinations on sale

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Since the pandemic, studies revealed Americans are spending more time on the couch, and Breeze Airways has announced Charleston sale fares from $29 to help reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch became their best friend during the...
CHARLESTON, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges $29.2M Financing for Bishop Gadsden Expansion in Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ziegler has arranged $29.2 million in bond financing to fund a renovation project at Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community in Charleston. The nonprofit continuing care retirement community is located on James Island, approximately six miles from downtown and six miles from Folly Beach. Founded in 1850 as a special ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina, Bishop Gadsden has continuously expanded its mission to serve seniors for 173 years and remains affiliated with the Episcopal diocese.
CHARLESTON, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location

West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
charlestondaily.net

Second Annual Dine Where You Live Continues Until February 28, 2023 in Mount Pleasant, SC

Second Annual Dine Where You Live Continues Until Feb. 28. Encouraging Residents to Support Local Restaurants in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) and the Town of Mount Pleasant have joined forces once again. This time to encourage residents to support local restaurants and other food and beverage establishments. The second annual Dine Where You Live campaign begins on January 15 and will continue through the end of February.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador

We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close

An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County non-profits among recipients of Dominion Energy grants

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded environmental stewardship grants to five non-profit organizations in Charleston County. According to a Jan. 31 press release, Dominion Energy awarded over $236,000 environmental stewardship grants to 15 organizations across South Carolina for environmental programs / projects. More...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2 displaced after Thursday-morning fire at home in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Kent Avenue Thursday morning for reports of a structure fire. Crews arrived at around 4:20 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-family home. All residents were cleared,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

