ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater wrestling secures three medals from Grass Lake Invite

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4bmt_0kWUyiCP00

GRASS LAKE, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal wrestling team traveled to a very competitive Grass Lake Invite on Saturday for action on the mats.

Coldwater finished in ninth place out of 22 teams with a score of 69 points. Jefferson took home the tournament title with 262 points, followed by New Boston Huron with 217 points, Troy in third place with 160 points and Quincy in fourth place with 149.5 points.

Coldwater had three medalists on the day, including a second place finish, a third place finish and a sixth place honor.

Taking runner-up honors at 138 pounds was junior Tre’a Miller (31-8) who finished in second place in a very tough weight class. Miller started his day off with a first round pin fall win over Josh Herring of Hillsdale in 1:00, followed by a quarterfinal win over Gage Mohl of Pinckney via a 16-0 technical fall. Miller advanced to the finals with another tech fall win, defeating Ty Fielder of Durand by the score of 18-3, setting up a championship match with John Allen of Jefferson (35-1). The match went back and forth until Allen caught Miller and earned the pin fall win in 4:35, giving Miller runner-up honors.

At 150 pounds it was Maverick Johnson (17-15) finishing in third place after defeating Troy’s Zephyr Fegley in the consolation finals via an 8-1 decision. On his trek to the bronze medal Johnson kicked off the day with a forfeit win over Malaki Maxwell of Sand Creek, followed by a quarterfinal win over Malachi Rodriguez of Erie Mason via pin fall in :56 seconds. With the win Johnson advanced to the semifinals where he dropped an 11-6 decision to Josh Fraley Jr. of Hanover Horton, setting up the third place match versus Fegley, a match Johnson controlled from the start to take third place.

Coldwater also saw Umari Umari (23-15) bring home a sixth place medal at 113 pounds. Umari dropped his opening match of the day to Christian Millican of Columbia Central via a 13-6 decision, sending the Cardinal grappler straight to the consolation bracket. Umari battled his way through the bracket, beginning with a bye, followed by a 4-2 decision win over Sebastian Wells of Durand. In the consolation semifinals it was Umari defeating Nate Fritz of Concord via pin fall in :59 seconds, setting up the fifth place match with Millican. Millican went on to defeat Umari by a 17-2 Tech Fall, giving the Cardinal a sixth place finish.

Coldwater will be back in action this coming Saturday when they travel to Lumen Christi High School for the Interstate 8 conference tournament.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Up North Voice

Good morning Northern Michigan!

On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
100.7 WITL

The Clearest Lake in Michigan

According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
a-z-animals.com

The 8 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Michigan

Michigan experiences some very cold temperatures, but anglers don’t have to wait for spring or summer to fish. They can choose one of the 11,000 lakes and ponds in Michigan to ice fish. However, it’s important to stay safe while ice fishing and wear the appropriate clothes. Keep reading to learn about the best lakes for ice fishing in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics

Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
CLARKSTON, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

December elk hunters find success

REGION- The December season is used to manage overall elk numbers across the entire elk management unit. There were 160 elk licenses issued for this season, 110 antlerless licenses and 50 any-elk licenses. Of those licenses issued, 92% of any-elk hunters and 64% of antlerless hunters were successful in their pursuits. State hunters harvested 114 animals (69 cows and 45 bulls).
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Front Office Sports

Michigan, Ohio State Post Record Revenue in 2022

The Big Ten’s two flagship athletic programs are driving profits for their universities. The University of Michigan athletics department reported a $17.1 million surplus for FY2022 behind $210.6 million in operating revenue — a record for the school’s athletic programs. Rival Ohio State University saw its athletic...
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

Return of the Nerd

Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy