Coldwater wrestling secures three medals from Grass Lake Invite

GRASS LAKE, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal wrestling team traveled to a very competitive Grass Lake Invite on Saturday for action on the mats.

Coldwater finished in ninth place out of 22 teams with a score of 69 points. Jefferson took home the tournament title with 262 points, followed by New Boston Huron with 217 points, Troy in third place with 160 points and Quincy in fourth place with 149.5 points.

Coldwater had three medalists on the day, including a second place finish, a third place finish and a sixth place honor.

Taking runner-up honors at 138 pounds was junior Tre’a Miller (31-8) who finished in second place in a very tough weight class. Miller started his day off with a first round pin fall win over Josh Herring of Hillsdale in 1:00, followed by a quarterfinal win over Gage Mohl of Pinckney via a 16-0 technical fall. Miller advanced to the finals with another tech fall win, defeating Ty Fielder of Durand by the score of 18-3, setting up a championship match with John Allen of Jefferson (35-1). The match went back and forth until Allen caught Miller and earned the pin fall win in 4:35, giving Miller runner-up honors.

At 150 pounds it was Maverick Johnson (17-15) finishing in third place after defeating Troy’s Zephyr Fegley in the consolation finals via an 8-1 decision. On his trek to the bronze medal Johnson kicked off the day with a forfeit win over Malaki Maxwell of Sand Creek, followed by a quarterfinal win over Malachi Rodriguez of Erie Mason via pin fall in :56 seconds. With the win Johnson advanced to the semifinals where he dropped an 11-6 decision to Josh Fraley Jr. of Hanover Horton, setting up the third place match versus Fegley, a match Johnson controlled from the start to take third place.

Coldwater also saw Umari Umari (23-15) bring home a sixth place medal at 113 pounds. Umari dropped his opening match of the day to Christian Millican of Columbia Central via a 13-6 decision, sending the Cardinal grappler straight to the consolation bracket. Umari battled his way through the bracket, beginning with a bye, followed by a 4-2 decision win over Sebastian Wells of Durand. In the consolation semifinals it was Umari defeating Nate Fritz of Concord via pin fall in :59 seconds, setting up the fifth place match with Millican. Millican went on to defeat Umari by a 17-2 Tech Fall, giving the Cardinal a sixth place finish.

Coldwater will be back in action this coming Saturday when they travel to Lumen Christi High School for the Interstate 8 conference tournament.