Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US
Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
abc7amarillo.com
Retired Pampa business manager running for Amarillo City Council Place 1
Another name has joined the growing list of candidates gunning for a seat on the Amarillo City Council, Ray White. Ray White is the second to file for City Council Place 1. White currently lives in Amarillo and has called it home for 35-years. He has been retired for the last 9 of those years.
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
Is It The Right Time To Buy Or Sell Your Amarillo Home?
It's always one of the toughest questions to answer. When is the right time to put my house on the market?. It can be an even tougher question to ask when is the right time to buy a home? Well, we have a little bit of insight as to whether or not right now is the time to do either in Amarillo.
For The Love Of God, Repeat After Me. The Litter Box At Amarillo Schools Is A Lie.
This is so blatantly idiotic, so profoundly stupid, that when I heard about this it made my blood boil. I've been able to avoid these rumors, apparently, because I don't involve myself with the disgraceful moron-a-thon that is modern U.S. politics. There are really people who believe this?. For the...
Amarillo opens new Warford Activity Center area for gaming, events
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There’s a new community gaming center for the family to enjoy in Amarillo, according to the city. Officials with the City of Amarillo recently announced that the Charles E. Warford Activity Center (WAC) Game Room, located at 1330 NW 18th Ave., opened for daily use with membership while the WAC Game […]
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street
Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
This Amarillo Business Isn’t Cold in a Grave, It’s Open
Yes, it may be wintertime, but ice cream tastes its best when it's freezing outside. Amarillo has its share of great places to get ice cream and it seems that more and more of those places are closing. Earlier this week, we shared that Sweet Charlie's looks to have closed for good. During the previous Sweet Charlie's conversation, someone had said that Cold Stone Creamery was closing.
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo
A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
KFDA
City Council proposing hotel being built near Rick Husband Amarillo Airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City staff presented a report today regarding a proposed hotel being built near the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport. Airport Director, Mike Conners says a feasibility study would be possible and would like to have it operational by 2024. The study says a national chain could build...
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
abc7amarillo.com
Insurance agent becomes 2nd candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An insurance agent is the the second candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Don Tipps filed a ballot application on Wednesday. "It is time for me to get off the sidelines and make a positive difference for our city," said Tipps last month. "I am ready to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper."
ssnewstelegram.com
Record blizzard buries Panhandle, South Plains
Looking down on snow covered northwestern Texas from a private plane on Feb. 4, 1956, a photographer for the Associated Press likened the “gigantic, white no-man’s land” to “a huge white sheet thrown over a world-sized bed (with) no sign of roads or people.”. According to...
Does This Mean No More Rolled Ice Cream in Amarillo?
It's always fun when Amarillo gets a place that is cool and unique. A place that you can find in the bigger cities. For us, that was rolled ice cream. Rolled ice cream was available in the bigger cities and it was a cool treat. Amarillo finally had a few places open up that made the cool rolled ice cream in 2018.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo woman reports estranged son, 55, missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a missing man. Gregory Francis Pratillo, 55, was reported missing by his estranged mom on Jan. 26. According to police, she last had contact with him approximately eight to nine years ago. The photo of Pratillo is from 2013. Police...
Sell Your Stuff at the Borger Community Garage Sale
Did you know that you can find treasure troves of items that are worth money at garage sales?. Many people hold garage sales to get rid of the stuff they don't want anymore. A lot of times some of this stuff is worth money. You'll have to do your research or follow thrift store treasure hunters on social media, but garage sales have lots of treasures.
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..
When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
College Educated People In Amarillo? There’s More Than You Think.
Texas is such a large state that when it comes to numbers, you can't just look at the surface of them. You have to look at percentages. Just because something here is a large number doesn't mean it's a good thing. However, when it comes to something with such large...
