California State

Stop putting criminal activity fallout on the backs of law abiding citizens...... Criminals won't pay for it. They never have, and they never will.

So I wonder if the gang bangers will get insurance? Asking for a friend.

How Stupid do you think our state of Nazifornia is? The people will win this battle against what you want.

californiaglobe.com

New Bill To Repeal Prop. 47, Lower Felony Theft Threshold of $950 to $400

A bill to repeal Proposition 47, a law passed nearly a decade ago that greatly raised the monetary threshold for felony theft, was introduced in the Assembly on Monday. In 2014, Californian voters passed Prop. 47 59.6% to 40.4%, increasing the felony threshold rate for theft in retail establishments from over $400 to over $950, and lowering misdemeanor thefts having jail time limited to a maximum of 6 months. Since its passage, numerous attempts have been made to repeal it. Prop. 47, flagrantly titled “The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” also decriminalized drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, removing law enforcement’s ability to make an arrest in most circumstances, as well as removing judges’ ability to order drug rehabilitation programs rather than incarceration, the Globe reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Newsom signals support for gun control bill that would limit where guns can be carried

California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his support for a new gun control measure that would limit where people can carry guns. In a Wednesday press conference, Newsom touted the effectiveness of gun control measures and praised California for having some of the toughest gun laws in the country. However, he stressed that more needed to be done to combat gun violence and brought up a bill that would ban concealed carry weapons in churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks, and all other privately owned businesses, unless the business explicitly allowed it, KCRA 3 reported .
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024

On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

Anti-shoplift bill submitted

In an effort to stem the rash of retail theft ring robberies, Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) has introduced a bill that would make it an automatic felony for non-residents to steal from retailers in California. “California will no longer be a haven for shoplifting,” said Ta. “With this bill we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

California Senate Republicans announce robust 2023 legislative priorities to fix California

Joined by California families, homeless advocates, and small business owners who have been severely impacted by Sacramento Democrats’ misguided policies, Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) and members of the California Senate Republican Caucus announced their legislative priorities which aim to cut costs, tackle crime, act on homelessness, invest in students first, build much-needed water storage, and reduce wildfires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Republican lawmakers announce proposals to stop crime in California

CHICO, Calif. - Assembly lawmakers met with law enforcement in Sacramento Monday to announce new legislation to stop crime in California. “You know, as a mother and a teacher, just seeing all the crime and the shootings, it scares me for my baby," said Alex Charlon who lives in Chico.
CHICO, CA
Sacramento Observer

California Reparations Task Force Agrees to Extend Its Work to 2024

(CBM) – The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans decided at the two-day meeting on the campus of San Diego State University that it would support legislation that extends the panel until July 1, 2024. After an 8-0 vote with one abstention, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Calif. medical misinformation law blocked by Federal judge

Nearly three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, laws aiming to tackle so-called medical misinformation are coming under assault in the courtroom. The latest victim? California’s recently-adopted Assembly Bill 2098. In the news: On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Shubb blocked Newsom’s newly signed California law, as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento

Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three would be joined by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

Some California Lawmakers and Unions Want to Ban Autonomous Trucking

California labor organizers and some members of the state’s legislature are pushing back over a proposal to reverse a ban on autonomous heavy-duty trucks on public roads. According to Automotive News, the California Labor Federation and a number of Teamsters unions held a rally in the state’s capital this week regarding a proposed bill that would require a trained safety driver to be in a truck’s cab during any testing or operations of an autonomous vehicle that weighed over 10,000 pounds. Teamsters and lawmakers alike cited safety as a concern for keeping folks behind the wheel of these rigs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Ends 26 Open States of Emergency Throughout California

Governor Gavin Newsom ended 26 separate open States of Emergency on Tuesday, with many declared as far back as 2017. The now ended states of emergency also vary on locality with some, such as those covering statewide diseases, while others were extremely localized wildfires confined to a single county. With...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

CA Democrats Propose Series Of New Climate Bills

Sacramento, CA — Democrats at the state capitol introduced a package of bills that would demand more transparency and regulations related to climate matters. They are supported by the California Environmental Voters coalition, but raising concerns from business groups, like the California Chamber of Commerce, who warn that it could increase the cost of doing business in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE

