SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In a cover story with Billboard, Louisiana native rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is now a Utah resident, and he said he’s ready to be baptized into the Latter-Day Saints Church. The move comes as YoungBoy, a.k.a. NBA YoungBoy but born Kentrell DeSean...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO