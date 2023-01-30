Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
GIRLS HOOPS: Pioneers now 10-0 in Packerland
Sevastopol’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Packerland Conference on Tuesday after winning at Sturgeon Bay, 73-26. Bailey Rikkola led the Pioneers with 19 points, followed by Naomi Rikkola with 12 points, Sam Herrell with 11 points and Kayla Ranly scoring 10 more. The Clippers’ only player to...
Door County Pulse
Clippers Fall to Blue Devils in Boys Hoops
After trailing by two points at halftime Monday, Sturgeon Bay’s boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with Oconto and lost its Packerland Conference road game, 72-62. Isaak Aune led the Clippers in scoring with 22 points. Garrett Ulberg added 15 points, with Calvin Richard tallying 14 more. The...
Door County Pulse
Novel Bay John Maggitti Retires
It was a full house at Novel Bay Booksellers in Sturgeon Bay on Jan. 27 as patrons and friends gathered to celebrate the retirement of co-owner John Maggitti. Photo by Grace Johnson.
Door County Pulse
One Book, Four Play Readings
This month, four local theater companies are hosting play readings in conjunction with Door County Reads. The plays differ vastly in plot, genre and tone, but they all explore some aspect of this year’s Door County Reads selection, Andrew Graff’s Raft of Stars. Peninsula Players Theatre’s artistic director,...
Door County Pulse
Inaugural Niedecker Fellowship Winner Announced
The Friends of Lorine Niedecker and Write On, Door County have named Lauren Carlson as the first recipient of the Lorine Niedecker Fellowship. Katherine Yets of St. Francis, Wisconsin, and Kasey Jueds of Shokan, New York, were honorable mentions. Carlson is a poet and spiritual director who lives in Manistee,...
Door County Pulse
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring
By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
wearegreenbay.com
Person allegedly exposing themselves in a vehicle near Luxemburg-Casco Primary School arrested
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was arrested after being caught allegedly engaging in ‘inappropriate behavior,’ including being exposed in their vehicle near the Luxemburg-Casco Primary School. According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from the Luxemburg-Casco School District, a caregiver who was picking up...
Door County Pulse
Kewaunee High School Student Exhibits Art at Ladybug Gallery
Abby Ostermeier, a Kewaunee High School student, is the featured guest artist for February at Ladybug Gallery in Algoma. She will attend an opening reception Feb. 3, 4-7 pm, to discuss her work, and the reception will continue Feb. 4, 10 am – 4 pm. Ostermeier started painting at...
Door County Pulse
New Miss Door County to Be Crowned Feb. 4
The Miss Door County Scholarship Organization will choose its next set of titleholders Feb. 4, 4 pm, at the Southern Door Community Auditorium. Miss Door County contestants are Abrielle Lenius, Lindsay Schuh and Anna Staudenmaier. Miss Door County’s Outstanding Teen contestants are Emily Bley, Sayde Jeanquart, Yana Zenefski, Faith Blackley, Anna Dalke and Kalei Klaubauf.
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
Door County Pulse
Southern Door Students Plan Permanent Sculptures
An artist-in-residence is assisting with the student teams’ sculptures. Just before winter break, Southern Door students began planning for two major art installations. Thanks to funds raised throughout 14 Halloween seasons at the “haunted mansion” at the former Quietwoods South Campground, the school district has extra support for the visual arts this year – plus the finances to help students create permanent sculpture displays on the campus.
Door County Pulse
Fish Creek Winterfest 2023 Schedule of Events
It’s time to get bundled up and get a little weird this weekend as Fish Creek breaks up the off-season with Winterfest. You can take on the competition in the Fruit Loop Run, show off your stumpf fiddle skills or hunt down a sasquatch. Or you can just warm up under the tent while mowing down brats and beers and catching up with friends.
Door County Pulse
This Week at Crossroads: Birds, Bees & More
Start your weekend fun with a campfire at Crossroads at Big Creek on Feb. 3, 5-7 pm. A luminary-lit trail from the main parking lot will lead visitors to the Council Ring to enjoy fellowship around the campfire and roast some marshmallows. The Door County Beekeepers Club will host an...
thebaycities.com
The Marinette County Administrator addresses Closure Rumors of the River Cities Pool
Marinette County Administrator John Lefebvre addressed the concerns of community members about the closure of the River Cities Pool during the monthly county board meeting yesterday morning. Currently, the draft amendment between the UW Board of Regents and Marinette County has been reviewed by both corporation councils and is ready to be signed. However, they are waiting on the board of regents to make it a formal decision that it will take place at the end of February. Lefebvre says, “the lease will be amended on July 1st and it will then be under full control by Marinette County and UW will be out of the Fieldhouse.”
Door County Pulse
Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing
A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
Door County Pulse
2022 Closes with 60-Year Celebration of the Door County Board of Realtors
Tad Gilster was 29 years old when he moved to Door County in late 1974 with his wife and two young children. “The first house I bought up here was, at the time, about a five-year-old kind of OK chalet – about 1,250 square feet for $40,000 on 10 acres,” he said.
Door County Pulse
Close Vote Sinks Parks-Building Renovation
The Door County Board of Supervisors decided that an unbudgeted amount of $340,000 was too much to pay this year to remodel the County of Door’s parks maintenance garage located at John Miles Park in Sturgeon Bay. The project is in the county’s capital-improvement plan and was originally estimated...
Door County Pulse
Around the Door: Nelson Property Demolition
The Town of Baileys Harbor commissioned the demolition of the former Nelson’s hardware-store buildings to make way for the public park that the waterfront property will become. The work got underway Monday, Jan. 30, and the area was mostly cleared by the time this issue of the paper went to press Feb. 1. To view the Pulse’s time-lapse video of the entire demolition from two perspectives, go to doorcountypulse.com or facebook.com/peninsulapulse.
Door County Pulse
Door County Board of Supervisors Approves Pilot Beach-Water Warning System
The Door County Board of Supervisors approved using $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund five electronic beach warning systems. The rapid-notification systems will be operated remotely to alert beachgoers when levels of bacteria in the water make it unsafe for swimming. Eventually, the system could also be...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
