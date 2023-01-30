ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

GIRLS HOOPS: Pioneers now 10-0 in Packerland

Sevastopol’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Packerland Conference on Tuesday after winning at Sturgeon Bay, 73-26. Bailey Rikkola led the Pioneers with 19 points, followed by Naomi Rikkola with 12 points, Sam Herrell with 11 points and Kayla Ranly scoring 10 more. The Clippers’ only player to...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Clippers Fall to Blue Devils in Boys Hoops

After trailing by two points at halftime Monday, Sturgeon Bay’s boys basketball team couldn’t keep up with Oconto and lost its Packerland Conference road game, 72-62. Isaak Aune led the Clippers in scoring with 22 points. Garrett Ulberg added 15 points, with Calvin Richard tallying 14 more. The...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Novel Bay John Maggitti Retires

It was a full house at Novel Bay Booksellers in Sturgeon Bay on Jan. 27 as patrons and friends gathered to celebrate the retirement of co-owner John Maggitti. Photo by Grace Johnson.
STURGEON BAY, WI
One Book, Four Play Readings

This month, four local theater companies are hosting play readings in conjunction with Door County Reads. The plays differ vastly in plot, genre and tone, but they all explore some aspect of this year’s Door County Reads selection, Andrew Graff’s Raft of Stars. Peninsula Players Theatre’s artistic director,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Inaugural Niedecker Fellowship Winner Announced

The Friends of Lorine Niedecker and Write On, Door County have named Lauren Carlson as the first recipient of the Lorine Niedecker Fellowship. Katherine Yets of St. Francis, Wisconsin, and Kasey Jueds of Shokan, New York, were honorable mentions. Carlson is a poet and spiritual director who lives in Manistee,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring

By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Kewaunee High School Student Exhibits Art at Ladybug Gallery

Abby Ostermeier, a Kewaunee High School student, is the featured guest artist for February at Ladybug Gallery in Algoma. She will attend an opening reception Feb. 3, 4-7 pm, to discuss her work, and the reception will continue Feb. 4, 10 am – 4 pm. Ostermeier started painting at...
ALGOMA, WI
New Miss Door County to Be Crowned Feb. 4

The Miss Door County Scholarship Organization will choose its next set of titleholders Feb. 4, 4 pm, at the Southern Door Community Auditorium. Miss Door County contestants are Abrielle Lenius, Lindsay Schuh and Anna Staudenmaier. Miss Door County’s Outstanding Teen contestants are Emily Bley, Sayde Jeanquart, Yana Zenefski, Faith Blackley, Anna Dalke and Kalei Klaubauf.
Southern Door Students Plan Permanent Sculptures

An artist-in-residence is assisting with the student teams’ sculptures. Just before winter break, Southern Door students began planning for two major art installations. Thanks to funds raised throughout 14 Halloween seasons at the “haunted mansion” at the former Quietwoods South Campground, the school district has extra support for the visual arts this year – plus the finances to help students create permanent sculpture displays on the campus.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fish Creek Winterfest 2023 Schedule of Events

It’s time to get bundled up and get a little weird this weekend as Fish Creek breaks up the off-season with Winterfest. You can take on the competition in the Fruit Loop Run, show off your stumpf fiddle skills or hunt down a sasquatch. Or you can just warm up under the tent while mowing down brats and beers and catching up with friends.
FISH CREEK, WI
This Week at Crossroads: Birds, Bees & More

Start your weekend fun with a campfire at Crossroads at Big Creek on Feb. 3, 5-7 pm. A luminary-lit trail from the main parking lot will lead visitors to the Council Ring to enjoy fellowship around the campfire and roast some marshmallows. The Door County Beekeepers Club will host an...
STURGEON BAY, WI
The Marinette County Administrator addresses Closure Rumors of the River Cities Pool

Marinette County Administrator John Lefebvre addressed the concerns of community members about the closure of the River Cities Pool during the monthly county board meeting yesterday morning. Currently, the draft amendment between the UW Board of Regents and Marinette County has been reviewed by both corporation councils and is ready to be signed. However, they are waiting on the board of regents to make it a formal decision that it will take place at the end of February. Lefebvre says, “the lease will be amended on July 1st and it will then be under full control by Marinette County and UW will be out of the Fieldhouse.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing

A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Close Vote Sinks Parks-Building Renovation

The Door County Board of Supervisors decided that an unbudgeted amount of $340,000 was too much to pay this year to remodel the County of Door’s parks maintenance garage located at John Miles Park in Sturgeon Bay. The project is in the county’s capital-improvement plan and was originally estimated...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Around the Door: Nelson Property Demolition

The Town of Baileys Harbor commissioned the demolition of the former Nelson’s hardware-store buildings to make way for the public park that the waterfront property will become. The work got underway Monday, Jan. 30, and the area was mostly cleared by the time this issue of the paper went to press Feb. 1. To view the Pulse’s time-lapse video of the entire demolition from two perspectives, go to doorcountypulse.com or facebook.com/peninsulapulse.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Door County Board of Supervisors Approves Pilot Beach-Water Warning System

The Door County Board of Supervisors approved using $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund five electronic beach warning systems. The rapid-notification systems will be operated remotely to alert beachgoers when levels of bacteria in the water make it unsafe for swimming. Eventually, the system could also be...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
GREEN BAY, WI

