The Atlantic

This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?

Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Warren Zevon Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Warren Zevon didn't start as a caustically funny singer-songwriter who'd amass some of music's biggest and best artists as lifelong fans and conspirators. His earliest records – first as part of the Los Angeles duo Lyme & Cybelle and then a solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive, that arrived in 1969 to little attention – barely hinted at what was to come (though Lyme & Cybelle's 1966 single "Follow Me" was one of only three times Zevon hit Billboard's Hot 100).
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
msn.com

Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer

Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Whiskey Riff

15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
Outsider.com

Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
