This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Warren Zevon Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Warren Zevon didn't start as a caustically funny singer-songwriter who'd amass some of music's biggest and best artists as lifelong fans and conspirators. His earliest records – first as part of the Los Angeles duo Lyme & Cybelle and then a solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive, that arrived in 1969 to little attention – barely hinted at what was to come (though Lyme & Cybelle's 1966 single "Follow Me" was one of only three times Zevon hit Billboard's Hot 100).
Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot + A Lot More
The 2023 lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio has officially been unveiled with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot tabbed as the headliners of the three-day event. A total of 68 bands have been booked for the fest that will be...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
BBC
Julian Sands: Brother of missing actor has said his goodbyes
The brother of British actor Julian Sands has said he has come to terms with the fact "he has gone". Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles. His brother Nick, who lives in Gargrave,...
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
msn.com
Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer
Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were ‘Idiots’ Who Didn’t ‘Know Music From Their Backsides,’ According to a Collaborator
Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together as writers. Once, they brought in another musician for help, and he became irritated with them.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
George Harrison Said Looking at Eric Clapton Was ‘Like Looking at Myself’
George Harrison said looking at his friend, Eric Clapton, was 'liked looking at myself.' The guitarists had much in common.
15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Mike Nesmith Believed The Monkees Were Always a ‘Three Piece Band’ With Davy Jones as Their ‘Frontman’
Mike Nesmith always believed that The Monkees were not a quartet. Rather, they were a 'three-piece band" with Davy Jones as their frontman.
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
John Lennon Asked Paul McCartney a Heartbreaking Question Shortly Before His Mother Died
John Lennon and Paul McCartney once bonded over their mothers' deaths. Lennon asked how McCartney dealt with his mother's death.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
Loudwire
