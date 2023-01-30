ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

News Channel 25

Waco experiencing fewer crashes today, but police continuing to urge safety

WACO, Texas — Wednesday, there have been fewer accidents in Waco. According to the Waco Police Department, they responded to 20 crashes on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there had been fewer than 10 crashes, as of 3:30 p.m. "Our trouble spots were bridges and overpasses, those iced over the most,"...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple Bush’s Chicken owner offering $5k reward following robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Central Texas Bush’s Chicken is offering a $5,000 reward after the popular chain was robbed Monday morning. The restaurant was robbed around 6:16 a.m. Jan. 30 to the 4600 block of S. 31st St. where two employees said a black man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel. Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
WACO, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters were working a medical call at a hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night. When they came out, the engine was gone. They found it about a block away uphill near Interstate 35W...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Temple Police search for aggravated robbery suspect

TEMPLE Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday morning. Officers were dispatched at around 6:16 a.m. Jan. 30 to the 4600 block of S. 31st St. where two employees said a black man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
TEMPLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Officers Involved in 18-Wheeler Collision

Two Fort Worth police officers narrowly avoided a dangerous situation early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers were at an accident on Interstate 20 near Loop 820. While there, an officer's patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler's trailer. One of the officers was inside the car when that happened.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating shooting, property damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home with damage. Officers responded to a call of a shooting at around 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of S. 15 Street and Avenue F. According to...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of abduction from police parking lot

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
KILLEEN, TX
WFAA

Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 is executed

HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man shot, killed near Hurst elementary school

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a Hurst elementary school Sunday night.Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29, police were sent to a shooting incident in the area of 500 E. Pecan St. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to HEB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released.At this time, police say no suspect(s) have been identified and that this investigation remains ongoing.
HURST, TX

