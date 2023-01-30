Read full article on original website
WFAA
Texas inmate executed in connection to 2007 officer death
Wesley Ruiz was convicted for killing Dallas Sr. Cpl. Mark Nix.
News Channel 25
Waco experiencing fewer crashes today, but police continuing to urge safety
WACO, Texas — Wednesday, there have been fewer accidents in Waco. According to the Waco Police Department, they responded to 20 crashes on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there had been fewer than 10 crashes, as of 3:30 p.m. "Our trouble spots were bridges and overpasses, those iced over the most,"...
KWTX
Temple Bush’s Chicken owner offering $5k reward following robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Central Texas Bush’s Chicken is offering a $5,000 reward after the popular chain was robbed Monday morning. The restaurant was robbed around 6:16 a.m. Jan. 30 to the 4600 block of S. 31st St. where two employees said a black man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
KWTX
North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel. Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
KWTX
Driver loses control of car, collides with McLennan County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit with deputy inside
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is urging drivers to be careful after a motorist crashed into a patrol unit Wednesday evening. McNamara said one of his deputies pulled over to help with two wrecks on I-35 at the 330 A exit. A driver reportedly lost control...
fox44news.com
Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
KWTX
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
fox4news.com
2 Fort Worth officers hospitalized after patrol car was hit by 18-wheeler
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two Fort Worth police officers were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after their patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler that lost control on the icy roads. The officers were responding to an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-20, when they stopped to...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters were working a medical call at a hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night. When they came out, the engine was gone. They found it about a block away uphill near Interstate 35W...
KWTX
KWTX
Waco police, firefighters respond to ‘dozens of calls’ amid Central Texas’ ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Slick and icy roads kept the Waco police and fire departments busy on Tuesday. “We’ve seen a number of, a big rise, and an uptick in car wrecks and fall injuries,” Keith Guillory, Waco Fire Department’s Lieutenant, said. Both emergency responders tweeted out...
KWTX
4th arrest made in murder of Stanley Wilcox, missing Waco man whose body was found near Baylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Waco Police on Monday, Jan. 30 announced Alijah Benson, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Stanley Wilcox. Special Crimes Detectives learned the murder suspects in the case -...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
KWTX
Temple police investigating shooting, property damaged
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home with damage. Officers responded to a call of a shooting at around 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of S. 15 Street and Avenue F. According to...
fox44news.com
Man accused of abduction from police parking lot
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been Returned
Kisha Birts and her mother, Hermane Grady, lived together in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas, Texas. On August 4, 1989, Kisha gave birth to a baby boy, Emmanuel Kalief Birts, at home. Afterward, Emmanuel spent seven days in Parkland Memorial Hospital. He was released from the facility to his mother on August 11, 1989.
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 is executed
HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
Police: Man shot, killed near Hurst elementary school
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a Hurst elementary school Sunday night.Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29, police were sent to a shooting incident in the area of 500 E. Pecan St. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to HEB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released.At this time, police say no suspect(s) have been identified and that this investigation remains ongoing.
