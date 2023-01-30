Read full article on original website
messenger-news.com
Grapeland School Celebrates UIL Wins
Grapeland ISD students gather to celebrate their recent success in 7th and 8th grade UIL competitions!. Jackson Daniels, Braydon Barron, Cooper LeBlanc, Madalynn Briggs. 1st place individual, Cooper LeBlanc, 2nd place individual, Jackson Daniels, 6th place individual, Madalynn Briggs. 3rd place 8th grade Maps Graphs and Charts. Jaleah Runner, Aaliyah...
inforney.com
Smith County employees awarded for services
If you have anything you want to know about the history of Smith County — or Smith County in general — ask Sharon Scott. Scott, who was honored Tuesday for 35 years of service with the Smith County Auditor’s Office, is currently serving as the chief internal auditor.
KLTV
Tyler Economic Development Council announces 412-acre purchase for business development
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Economic Development Council has announced the purchase of 412 acres in the northern part of Smith County will be used as an industrial park. Tyler Interstate Commerce Park will be on I-20. It will be used to develop sites for prospective businesses. TEDC President...
messenger-news.com
Crockett ISD Plans New Construction, Plans CISD Police Department
CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) held its regular board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 at the CISD administration building. The school board met to discuss a construction project for their technology suite, hear 2021-2022 financial audit report and finalize plans to form a district police department.
inforney.com
LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts released early Tuesday, canceled classes for the day Wednesday, and are now making decisions about Thursday due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day on Thursday. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm in Tyler
A winter storm warning remained in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Smith County and other areas of East Texas. The wintry weather brought freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing downed trees, limbs, power lines and other issues throughout the county. There was also at least half an inch of ice accumulated in the county.
No injuries reported after trees fall on 2 RV homes in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — No one was injured after trees fell on two mobile homes in the Tyler area Tuesday afternoon. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Wind Dancer off of Lavender Road in Smith County regarding a tree that fell one of the RVs. A woman and two dogs were inside the home, but they made it out safely.
KTRE
5 Nacogdoches student-athletes sign on for next level
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Five Nacogdoches student-athletes have signed letters of intent to play college sports. Hayden Blake, track, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Large tree blocking road in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A large tree has fallen in Smith County blocking both lanes on the 5500 block of FM Road 16. Officials are asking for people to use an alternate route if driving in the area. KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.
KLTV
Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
messenger-news.com
Sheriff Announces Homicide Investigation in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 60-year old Crockett man, who died on Jan. 15 from injuries sustained from a gunshot. Rumors had been rampant regarding the situation from barber shops to coffee shops, however, until a public statement had...
Smith County deputy injured after 3-vehicle wreck released from hospital
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County deputy involved in a three-vehicle wreck Sunday in Tyler has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for her injuries. The deputy was driving, with her lights on, toward a reported assault in progress through the intersection of South Southeast Loop 323 and East Front Street around 4 p.m. when she struck a vehicle in the intersection, said Sgt. Larry Christian, sheriff's office spokesperson.
KTRE
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
Authorities: Domestic assault call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County
UPDATE: This story has been edited to correctly reflect the age of Duvall’s daughter. SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern […]
Missing elderly man from Cherokee County found
UPDATE: Pablo Martinez has been found, according to DPS. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on a missing elderly man. Pablo Torres Martinez, 77, is a Hispanic man with black eyes, gray hair, a full silver beard, weighs approximately 173 pounds and stands […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down portion of Toll 49 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash has shut down a potion of Toll 49 in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, all lanes of Toll 49 are closed between Farm-to-Market Road 16 and Highway 69 N. due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. Drivers...
Mabank woman arrested at Henderson County laundromat on felony drug charge
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Henderson County early Monday morning for an outstanding arrest warrant and felony drug charge. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy went to Solar Laundry to follow up on a theft case around 1 a.m. when he found Gina Larkie, 42 of Mabank, who had […]
Lufkin man who killed mother, stabbed officer found not guilty by reason of insanity
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of his mother and the stabbing of a Lufkin Police officer in 2021. According to Angelina County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud, the court ruled that Alejandro Sanabria, 27, was insane at the time of […]
VIDEO: Smith County deputy in three vehicle crash while responding to domestic assault
UPDATE – Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the deputy involved in yesterday’s crash has been treated and released from a local hospital. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was in a three vehicle crash around 3:50 p.m. at Front Street and Loop 323 on Sunday. According to Smith County Sheriff’s […]
