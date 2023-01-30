ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapeland, TX

messenger-news.com

Grapeland School Celebrates UIL Wins

Grapeland ISD students gather to celebrate their recent success in 7th and 8th grade UIL competitions!. Jackson Daniels, Braydon Barron, Cooper LeBlanc, Madalynn Briggs. 1st place individual, Cooper LeBlanc, 2nd place individual, Jackson Daniels, 6th place individual, Madalynn Briggs. 3rd place 8th grade Maps Graphs and Charts. Jaleah Runner, Aaliyah...
GRAPELAND, TX
inforney.com

Smith County employees awarded for services

If you have anything you want to know about the history of Smith County — or Smith County in general — ask Sharon Scott. Scott, who was honored Tuesday for 35 years of service with the Smith County Auditor’s Office, is currently serving as the chief internal auditor.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett ISD Plans New Construction, Plans CISD Police Department

CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) held its regular board of trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 26 at the CISD administration building. The school board met to discuss a construction project for their technology suite, hear 2021-2022 financial audit report and finalize plans to form a district police department.
CROCKETT, TX
inforney.com

LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures

Multiple East Texas school districts released early Tuesday, canceled classes for the day Wednesday, and are now making decisions about Thursday due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day on Thursday. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm in Tyler

A winter storm warning remained in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Smith County and other areas of East Texas. The wintry weather brought freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing downed trees, limbs, power lines and other issues throughout the county. There was also at least half an inch of ice accumulated in the county.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Large tree blocking road in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A large tree has fallen in Smith County blocking both lanes on the 5500 block of FM Road 16. Officials are asking for people to use an alternate route if driving in the area. KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Sheriff Announces Homicide Investigation in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 60-year old Crockett man, who died on Jan. 15 from injuries sustained from a gunshot. Rumors had been rampant regarding the situation from barber shops to coffee shops, however, until a public statement had...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Smith County deputy injured after 3-vehicle wreck released from hospital

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County deputy involved in a three-vehicle wreck Sunday in Tyler has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for her injuries. The deputy was driving, with her lights on, toward a reported assault in progress through the intersection of South Southeast Loop 323 and East Front Street around 4 p.m. when she struck a vehicle in the intersection, said Sgt. Larry Christian, sheriff's office spokesperson.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Authorities: Domestic assault call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County

UPDATE: This story has been edited to correctly reflect the age of Duvall’s daughter. SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Missing elderly man from Cherokee County found

UPDATE: Pablo Martinez has been found, according to DPS. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on a missing elderly man. Pablo Torres Martinez, 77, is a Hispanic man with black eyes, gray hair, a full silver beard, weighs approximately 173 pounds and stands […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

