ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Survey Help: Montana FWP Has an Eye on Our Bowfishing Interests

If the sport was not gaining momentum in Montana, would FWP want to know more about our interests in it?. Depending on the sample size, responses could affect rules, regulations, additional eligible bodies of water, species and more. But whatever the reasons, they hope to hear from Montana anglers on the subject. They did point out that "your participation in this survey is confidential and helps our fisheries biologists to better manage fish in Montana." So, hmm.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Guess How Many Millions Montanans Bet In 2022

Sports betting in Montana has been legal since March of 2020. It wasn't the best time for betting to become legal in Montana due to the pandemic. There were not a lot of sporting events for people to wager on at the time. A lot has changed since then. Betting...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Towns as Sweetheart Phrases: 2 funny 4ever

I have a fever and the only cure is writing articles about how Montana towns are similar to other things. I wrote about how Montana towns are similar to Spongebob characters and Simpsons characters, but now I'm taking this to the next level. You know those chalky, sweetheart candies with...
MONTANA STATE
kmmsam.com

Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana

By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Efforts to Remove Grizzly Bear Protections Moves Forward

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While sportsman’s groups are celebrating the decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Association to once again study the delisting of Grizzly bears from the Endangered Species Act in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, environmental groups are troubled by the action.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Western Montana winter precipitation report

As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
MONTANA STATE
tripsavvy.com

A Complete Guide to 'Yellowstone' Filming Locations

"Yellowstone" takes viewers on a wild ride as they watch how the family of Montana's largest contiguous ranch, the fictional Yellowstone Dunton Ranch, stays in power and keeps their generational property intact. It is the nucleolus for massive drama: Outside developers are relentlessly trying to seize the land and the chaos bleeds out into the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. This is the new frontier in the wild west of modern times for Big Sky country, and sometimes it gets bloody.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Chilling Winter Movie Scenes That Could Actually Be Montana

Well, the Groundhog saw his shadow today, so according to Phil, we’ll be having six more weeks of winter. It’s already been a brutal winter in Montana. In December, we had snow and bitter cold that rivaled winters past. High snow totals and temperatures in the negatives has everyone feeling like winter should be over. Groundhog or not, it’s unlikely that things will warm up too much any time soon.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

How Eagles are Being Kept Safe in the Bitterroot

Every year local rock climbers "lose" some of the most popular routes in Western Montana. But it's all about keeping some peace and quiet for local birds of prey. The Mill Creek Canyon north of Hamilton on the Bitterroot Mountain Front includes some of the best climbing routes in West Central Montana and is also a popular destination for hikers and horseback riders.
HAMILTON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity

The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Chinese Balloon Sparks Outrage by Montana Officials

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The high-altitude Chinese balloon that hovered over Montana this week has sparked a great deal of comment from both state and federal officials. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Friday and said his first instinct was to ‘shoot it down’.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy

A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
THREE FORKS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

If You Really Want To Be Heard In Missoula, Check Out This Site

The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy